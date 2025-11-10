Creatd to File Quarterly Financials on Friday, November 14; Schedules Investor Conference Call for Monday, November 17 at 4:30 PM ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creatd, Inc. (OTCQB: CRTD) ("the Company" or "Creatd") today announced that it expects to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, on Friday, November 14, 2025.

The Company will host an investor conference call on Monday, November 17, 2025, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time. The webinar can be accessed at the following link: https://creatd.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_VOcC4tzpTmqOtoyiz70ThQ#/registration

For the third quarter of 2025, Creatd estimates preliminary revenues of nearly $1,000,000, representing a 163% year-over-year increase to the third quarter of 2024. Revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, are estimated at approximately $2.28 million, a 93% increase from the same nine-month period last year.

The integration of Flyte continues to improve gross margins, supported by operational efficiencies and a reduction in cost of revenue. EBITDA performance also strengthened during the quarter, reflecting improved cost control and revenue scaling.

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc. (OTCQB: CRTD) is a company focused on investing in and operating businesses across technology, media, consumer, and capital markets. The Company builds, acquires, and accelerates assets with strong fundamentals and high growth potential, supported by a shared infrastructure built for scalability and transparency.

About Flyte

Flyte is a pioneering private aviation company dedicated to revolutionizing air travel through accessibility, convenience, and technology-driven innovation. By leveraging a seamless booking platform and a unique on-demand model, Flyte provides travelers with a more efficient and cost-effective alternative to traditional private jet charters. For more information, visit https://flyte.travel.

Forward Looking Statements

Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "intends," "plans," "believes" and "projects") may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make and that investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. This press release is qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

