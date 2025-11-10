Banijay Group: weekly share transactions

 | Source: Banijay Group N.V. Banijay Group N.V.

Press Release

Paris – 10 November 2025

Share Transactions Disclosure

Banijay Group N.V. (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 3 November to 7 November 2025 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on 22 May 2025.

Trade DateSideTotal Daily Volume (Number of Shares)Average PriceAmount of TransactionsMarket Identification Code
2025-11-03BUY42310.2371164 330.30XAMS
2025-11-03SELL163210.38327216 945.50XAMS
2025-11-04BUY6069.9844886 050.60XAMS
2025-11-04SELL51110.1003915 161.30XAMS
2025-11-05BUY1009.950000995.00XAMS
2025-11-05SELL42710.0000004 270.00XAMS
2025-11-06BUY4449.8387394 368.40XAMS
2025-11-06SELL2229.8954952 196.80XAMS
2025-11-07BUY14939.43191614 081.85XAMS

The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://group.banijay.com/liquidity-agreement/) under the section « Investors ».

Agenda

FY 2025 results: 5 March 2026

Investor Relations

investors@group.banijay.com

Press Relations

banijaygroup@brunswickgroup.com  

About Banijay Group

Banijay Group is a global entertainment leader founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entrepreneur and entertainment industry pioneer. Our mission is to inspire passion by providing audiences with engaging and innovative entertainment experiences. The Group’s activities include Content production & distribution (through Banijay Entertainment, the largest international independent producer distributor), Live experiences (through Banijay Live, a leading player in live experiences) and Online sports betting & gaming (through Banijay Gaming, Europe’s fastest-growing online sports betting platform). In 2024, Banijay Group recorded revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of €4.8bn and €900m respectively.
Banijay Group is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000X07, Bloomberg: BNJ NA, Reuters: BNJ.AS).

Attachment


Attachments

2025.10.11 - Banijay Group - Weekly share transactions - PR

Recommended Reading

  • November 06, 2025 11:45 ET | Source: Banijay Group N.V.
    Banijay Group: 9M 2025 results

    Press Release                                                                 Paris, 6 November 2025 2025 First Nine Months Results REVENUE UP 4.0% IN 9M25LIVE EXPERIENCES DRIVING GROWTH AT BANIJAY...

    Read More
    Banijay Group: 9M 2025 results
  • November 03, 2025 16:30 ET | Source: Banijay Group N.V.
    Banijay Group: weekly share transactions

    Press Release Paris – 3 November 2025 Share Transactions Disclosure Banijay Group N.V. (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 27...

    Read More
    Banijay Group: weekly share transactions