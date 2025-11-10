Banijay Group: weekly share transactions

Press Release
Paris – 10 November 2025
Share Transactions Disclosure
Banijay Group N.V. (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 3 November to 7 November 2025 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on 22 May 2025.
|Trade Date
|Side
|Total Daily Volume (Number of Shares)
|Average Price
|Amount of Transactions
|Market Identification Code
|2025-11-03
|BUY
|423
|10.237116
|4 330.30
|XAMS
|2025-11-03
|SELL
|1632
|10.383272
|16 945.50
|XAMS
|2025-11-04
|BUY
|606
|9.984488
|6 050.60
|XAMS
|2025-11-04
|SELL
|511
|10.100391
|5 161.30
|XAMS
|2025-11-05
|BUY
|100
|9.950000
|995.00
|XAMS
|2025-11-05
|SELL
|427
|10.000000
|4 270.00
|XAMS
|2025-11-06
|BUY
|444
|9.838739
|4 368.40
|XAMS
|2025-11-06
|SELL
|222
|9.895495
|2 196.80
|XAMS
|2025-11-07
|BUY
|1493
|9.431916
|14 081.85
|XAMS
The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://group.banijay.com/liquidity-agreement/) under the section « Investors ».
About Banijay Group
Banijay Group is a global entertainment leader founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entrepreneur and entertainment industry pioneer. Our mission is to inspire passion by providing audiences with engaging and innovative entertainment experiences. The Group’s activities include Content production & distribution (through Banijay Entertainment, the largest international independent producer distributor), Live experiences (through Banijay Live, a leading player in live experiences) and Online sports betting & gaming (through Banijay Gaming, Europe’s fastest-growing online sports betting platform). In 2024, Banijay Group recorded revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of €4.8bn and €900m respectively.
Banijay Group is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000X07, Bloomberg: BNJ NA, Reuters: BNJ.AS).
