Sixty Music Announces the Upcoming Release of “We Ride The Yard”

Long Beach, California, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sixty Music, an independent record label and creative production division under Ray Producer Inc., proudly announces the upcoming release of “We Ride The Yard”, a powerful new single by producer Ray Brown. Officially releasing on November 14, 2025, the track is now available for pre-save on all major streaming platforms.





“We Ride The Yard” transcends the conventions of modern hip-hop, emerging as a bold anthem celebrating unity, dignity, and worker pride. Written and produced by Ray Brown, the record draws inspiration from the everyday heroes of Teamsters Local 848 and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, paying tribute to the men and women whose work keeps cities and economies moving.

“In every verse, I wanted to honor the people who keep things running,” said Ray Brown, CEO of Sixty Music. “These are stories rarely told in music — stories about brotherhood, hard work, and the real meaning of solidarity.”

Produced through a blend of traditional songwriting, modern production, and AI-assisted sound design, We Ride The Yard embodies Sixty Music’s innovative approach to contemporary music creation. The track seamlessly merges creativity and technology to tell stories that resonate with authenticity and purpose.

We Ride The Yard will be available worldwide on Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, and other major streaming platforms beginning November 14, 2025. This release reinforces Sixty Music’s mission to cultivate innovative artists and cross-genre collaborations that push the boundaries of sound and storytelling.

Pre-save link: https://artist.sixtymusic.com/we-ride-the-yard





Sixty Music is an independent music label and creative production division under Ray Producer Inc., dedicated to developing innovative artists, AI-assisted sound design, and cross-genre collaborations that push the boundaries of modern music and storytelling.

https://sixtymusic.com

Harold Brown II

info@sixtymusic.com

Long Beach, CA.