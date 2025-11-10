The RealReal Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results

Company delivers profitable growth with record high quarterly Revenue and Gross Merchandise Value, strengthening its leadership position in luxury resale

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The RealReal, Inc. (Nasdaq: REAL)—the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods—today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2025. Third quarter 2025 gross merchandise value (GMV) increased 20% year-over-year and total revenue increased 17% compared to the third quarter of 2024. Consignment revenue grew 15% compared to the prior year period, and direct revenue grew 47% year-over-year in the third quarter. Third quarter Adjusted EBITDA margin was 5.4%, an increase of 380 basis points versus the prior year period.

“We delivered another quarter of accelerating growth and expanded margins, with GMV up 20% and Adjusted EBITDA ahead of expectations,” said Rati Levesque, CEO of The RealReal. “Through execution against our strategic pillars — unlock supply through our growth playbook, drive operational efficiency, and obsess over service — we are changing the way people shop. Given this continued momentum, we are raising our full-year outlook.”

Levesque continued, "Going forward, we see an opportunity to continue to build trust with our sellers and improve the customer experience through deeper consignor relationships, enhanced tools and insights, and ongoing AI initiatives. We are at the leading edge of a growing industry, which fuels our ability to shape the evolution of luxury resale and drive sustained profitable growth."

Third Quarter Highlights

GMV was $520 million, an increase of 20% compared to the same period in 2024

Total Revenue was $174 million, an increase of 17% compared to the same period in 2024

Gross Profit was $129 million, an increase of $18 million compared to the same period in 2024

Gross Margin was 74.3%, a decrease of 60 basis points compared to the same period in 2024

Net Loss was $(54) million or (31.1)% of total revenue, compared to $(18) million or (12.1)% of total revenue in the same period in 2024. Third Quarter 2025 Net Loss includes a $(44) million adjustment as a result of the change in fair value of warrant liability.

Adjusted EBITDA was $9.3 million or 5.4% of total revenue compared to $2.3 million or 1.6% of total revenue in the same period in 2024

GAAP basic net loss per share was $(0.47) compared to $(0.16) in the prior year period and GAAP diluted net loss per share was $(0.49) compared to $(0.17) in the prior year period

Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss attributable to common shareholders per share was $(0.04) compared to $(0.09) in the prior year period

Top-line-related Metrics Trailing twelve months active buyers was 1,024,000, an increase of 7% compared to the same period in 2024 Average order value (AOV) was $584, an increase of 12% versus the same period in 2024



Q4 and Full Year 2025 Guidance

Based on market conditions as of November 10, 2025, we are raising our full year guidance. Additionally, we are providing guidance for fourth quarter 2025 GMV, Total Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, which is a Non-GAAP financial measure.

We have not reconciled forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure, because we cannot predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain components of such reconciliations including payroll tax expense on employee stock transactions that are not within our control, or other components that may arise, without unreasonable effort. For these reasons, we are unable to assess the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could materially impact the amount of future net income (loss).

Q4 2025 Full Year 2025 GMV $585 - $595 million $2.099 - $2.109 billion Total Revenue $188 - $191 million $687 - $690 million Adjusted EBITDA $17.5 - $18.5 million $37.7 - $38.7 million

About The RealReal, Inc.

The RealReal is the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods, with over 40 million members. With a rigorous authentication process overseen by experts, The RealReal provides a safe and reliable platform for consumers to buy and sell their luxury items. We have hundreds of in-house gemologists, horologists and brand authenticators who inspect thousands of items each day. As a sustainable company, we give new life to pieces by thousands of brands across numerous categories—including women's and men's fashion, fine jewelry and watches, art and home—in support of the circular economy. We make selling effortless with free virtual appointments, in-home pickup, drop-off and direct shipping. We handle all of the work for consignors, including authenticating, using AI and machine learning to determine optimal pricing, photographing and listing their items, as well as shipping and customer service.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, the future performance of The RealReal that are based on the company's current expectations, forecasts and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “target,” “contemplate,” “project,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “intend,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future operating and financial results, including our strategies, plans, commitments, objectives and goals, in particular in the context of the recent geopolitical events, and uncertainty surrounding macro-economic trends, financial guidance, anticipated growth in 2025, the anticipated impact of generative AI, and financial targets, goals and projections. Actual results could differ materially from those predicted or implied and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Other factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, inflation, macroeconomic uncertainty, geopolitical instability, any failure to generate a supply of consigned goods, pricing pressure on the consignment market resulting from discounting in the market for new goods, failure to efficiently and effectively operate our merchandising and fulfillment operations, labor shortages and other reasons.

More information about factors that could affect the company's operating results is included under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained by visiting the company's Investor Relations website at https://investor.therealreal.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to the company on the date hereof. The company assumes no obligation to update such statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited and condensed financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this earnings release and the accompanying tables and the related earnings conference call contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue (“Adjusted EBITDA Margin”), free cash flow, non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders, and non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted. We have provided a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in this earnings release.

We do not, nor do we suggest that investors should, consider such non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors should also note that non-GAAP financial measures we use may not be the same non-GAAP financial measures, and may not be calculated in the same manner, as that of other companies, including other companies in our industry.

Adjusted EBITDA is a key performance measure that our management uses to assess our operating performance. Because Adjusted EBITDA facilitates internal comparisons of our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis, we use this measure as an overall assessment of our performance, to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies and for business planning purposes. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled metrics of other companies.

We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest income, interest expense, provision (benefit) for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, further adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation, employer payroll tax expense on employee stock transactions, legal settlement charges, restructuring, gain on extinguishment of debt, change in fair value of warrant liabilities and certain one-time expenses. The employer payroll tax expense related to employee stock transactions are tied to the vesting or exercise of underlying equity awards and the price of our common stock at the time of vesting, which may vary from period to period independent of the operating performance of our business. Adjusted EBITDA has certain limitations as the measure excludes the impact of certain expenses that are included in our statements of operations that are necessary to run our business and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) or any other measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

In particular, the exclusion of certain expenses in calculating Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin facilitates operating performance comparisons on a period-to-period basis and, in the case of exclusion of the impact of stock-based compensation and the related employer payroll tax expense on employee stock transactions, excludes an item that we do not consider to be indicative of our core operating performance. Investors should, however, understand that stock-based compensation and the related employer payroll tax expense will be a significant recurring expense in our business and an important part of the compensation provided to our employees. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as net cash (used in) provided by operating activities less net cash used to purchase property and equipment and capitalized proprietary software development costs. We believe free cash flow is an important indicator of our business performance, as it measures the amount of cash we generate. Accordingly, we believe that free cash flow provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management.

Non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as GAAP net loss plus stock-based compensation expense, provision (benefit) for income taxes, payroll tax expenses on employee stock transactions, legal settlement charges, gain on extinguishment of debt, change in fair value of warrant liabilities and restructuring and other expenses divided by weighted average shares outstanding. We believe that making these adjustments before calculating per share amounts for all periods presented provides a more meaningful comparison between our operating results from period to period.

THE REALREAL, INC.

Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenue: Consignment revenue $ 134,429 $ 116,908 $ 386,863 $ 345,270 Direct revenue 22,928 15,623 63,877 45,056 Shipping services revenue 16,216 15,224 48,054 46,163 Total revenue 173,573 147,755 498,794 436,489 Cost of revenue: Cost of consignment revenue 14,318 13,326 41,033 39,714 Cost of direct revenue 18,130 12,925 50,550 38,970 Cost of shipping services revenue 12,205 10,791 35,592 32,347 Total cost of revenue 44,653 37,042 127,175 111,031 Gross profit 128,920 110,713 371,619 325,458 Operating expenses: Marketing 14,146 11,604 45,549 40,646 Operations and technology 70,703 66,199 206,667 194,593 Selling, general and administrative 51,621 47,512 149,609 141,364 Restructuring charges — — — 196 Total operating expenses(1) 136,470 125,315 401,825 376,799 Loss from operations (7,550 ) (14,602 ) (30,206 ) (51,341 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability (43,928 ) 744 3,112 (9,209 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt 3,684 — 40,785 4,177 Interest income 818 1,940 3,301 6,272 Interest expense (7,085 ) (5,948 ) (20,443 ) (15,468 ) Other income, net 34 — 642 — Loss before provision for income taxes (54,027 ) (17,866 ) (2,809 ) (65,569 ) Provision for income taxes 24 72 208 178 Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (54,051 ) $ (17,938 ) $ (3,017 ) $ (65,747 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders Basic $ (0.47 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.61 ) Diluted $ (0.49 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.38 ) $ (0.61 ) Weighted average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders Basic 115,893,232 109,016,060 113,793,229 107,043,946 Diluted 116,772,661 112,418,751 121,904,021 107,043,946 (1)Includes stock-based compensation as follows: Marketing $ 27 $ 225 $ 754 $ 707 Operations and technology 2,294 2,533 7,195 7,527 Selling, general and administrative 4,284 5,000 14,223 14,346 Total $ 6,605 $ 7,758 $ 22,172 $ 22,580





THE REALREAL, INC.

Condensed Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited) September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 108,422 $ 172,212 Accounts receivable, net 24,342 13,961 Inventory, net 29,698 23,583 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 19,961 22,913 Total current assets 182,423 232,669 Property and equipment, net 94,709 94,443 Operating lease right-of-use assets 68,465 75,714 Restricted cash 14,859 14,911 Other assets 5,756 5,358 Total assets $ 366,212 $ 423,095 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Deficit Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 11,121 $ 11,004 Accrued consignor payable 86,803 89,718 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 24,077 22,835 Convertible Senior Notes, net, current portion — 26,653 Other accrued and current liabilities 104,087 98,466 Total current liabilities 226,088 248,676 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 72,887 85,790 Convertible Senior Notes, net 230,463 276,807 Non-convertible notes, net 140,807 134,470 Warrant liability 75,472 78,584 Other noncurrent liabilities 5,547 6,144 Total liabilities 751,264 830,471 Stockholders’ deficit: Common stock, $0.00001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024; 116,674,739 and 111,242,479 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 871,791 846,450 Accumulated deficit (1,256,844 ) (1,253,827 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (385,052 ) (407,376 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 366,212 $ 423,095





THE REALREAL, INC.

Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

2024

Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (3,017 ) $ (65,747 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 24,840 24,806 Stock-based compensation expense 22,172 22,580 Reduction of operating lease right-of-use assets 11,957 11,280 Bad debt expense 2,045 1,844 Non-cash interest expense 1,483 3,761 Issuance costs allocated to liability classified warrants — 374 Accretion of debt discounts and issuance costs 1,663 1,607 Provision for inventory write-downs and shrinkage 2,228 2,479 Gain on debt extinguishment (40,785 ) (4,177 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability (3,112 ) 9,209 Loss (gain) related to warehouse fire, net (362 ) 279 Other adjustments (29 ) (628 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (12,426 ) (571 ) Inventory, net (8,343 ) 96 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,079 990 Other assets (499 ) 229 Operating lease liability (16,369 ) (15,263 ) Accounts payable 663 837 Accrued consignor payable (2,915 ) (5,006 ) Other accrued and current liabilities 7,201 10,036 Other noncurrent liabilities 16 (163 ) Net cash used in operating activities (12,510 ) (1,148 ) Cash flow from investing activities: Insurance proceeds related to warehouse fire 2,309 461 Capitalized proprietary software development costs (9,658 ) (8,051 ) Purchases of property and equipment (14,955 ) (9,168 ) Net cash used in investing activities (22,304 ) (16,758 ) Cash flow from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options 310 118 Taxes paid related to restricted stock vesting (120 ) (467 ) Repayment of 2025 Notes (26,749 ) — Proceeds from issuance of stock in connection with the Employee Stock Purchase 838 624 Cash received from settlement of capped calls in conjunction with the Note Exchanges 1,907 396 Issuance costs paid related to the Note Exchanges (5,214 ) (5,298 ) Net cash used in financing activities (29,028 ) (4,627 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (63,842 ) (22,533 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash Beginning of period 187,123 190,623 End of period $ 123,281 $ 168,090

The following table reflects the reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods indicated (in thousands):

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

2024

2025

2024

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation: Net loss $ (54,051 ) $ (17,938 ) $ (3,017 ) $ (65,747 ) Net loss (% of revenue) (31.1 )% (12.1 )% (0.6 )% (15.1 )% Depreciation and amortization 8,209 8,270 24,840 24,806 Interest income (818 ) (1,940 ) (3,301 ) (6,272 ) Interest expense 7,085 5,948 20,443 15,468 Provision for income taxes 24 72 208 178 EBITDA (39,551 ) (5,588 ) 39,173 (31,567 ) Stock-based compensation 6,605 7,758 22,172 22,580 Payroll taxes expense on employee stock transactions 285 76 1,084 250 Legal settlement — — — 600 Gain on extinguishment of debt(1) (3,684 ) — (40,785 ) (4,177 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability(2) 43,928 (744 ) (3,112 ) 9,209 Restructuring and other(3) 1,711 822 1,711 1,407 Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,294 $ 2,324 $ 20,243 $ (1,698 ) Adjusted EBITDA (% of revenue) 5.4 % 1.6 % 4.1 % (0.4 )%

(1) The gain on extinguishment of debt for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 reflects the difference between the carrying value of the 2025 Exchanged Notes and the fair value of the 2031 Notes. The gain on extinguishment of debt for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 reflects the difference between the carrying value of the 2024 Exchanged Notes and the fair value of the 2029 Notes.

(2) The change in fair value of warrant liability for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024 reflects the remeasurement of the Warrants issued by the Company in connection with the 2024 Note Exchange in February 2024.

(3) Restructuring and other expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 consist of employee severance costs associated with a departmental reorganization, including certain executives, recorded within Marketing and Selling, General and Administrative expenses on the condensed statements of operations. Restructuring and other expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 reflect estimated losses related to the fire at one of our New Jersey authentication centers, net of estimated insurance recoveries and employee severance related charges related to the 2023 savings plan, which included the closure of certain retail and office locations and a workforce reduction.

A reconciliation of GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, in order to calculate non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders per share, basic and diluted, is as follows (in thousands, except share and per share data):

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

2024

2025

2024

Net loss $ (54,051 ) $ (17,938 ) $ (3,017 ) $ (65,747 ) Stock-based compensation 6,605 7,758 22,172 22,580 Payroll tax expense on employee stock transactions 285 76 1,084 250 Legal settlement — — — 600 Provision for income taxes 24 72 208 178 Gain on extinguishment of debt (3,684 ) — (40,785 ) (4,177 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability 43,928 (744 ) (3,112 ) 9,209 Restructuring and other 1,711 822 1,711 1,407 Non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (5,182 ) $ (9,954 ) $ (21,739 ) $ (35,700 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding to calculate Non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders per share, basic and diluted 115,893,232 109,016,060 113,793,229 107,043,946 Non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders per share, basic and diluted $ (0.04 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.33 )

The following table presents a reconciliation of net cash provided for (used in) operating activities to free (negative) cash flow for each of the periods indicated (in thousands):

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

2024

2025

2024

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 19,330 $ 9,073 $ (12,510 ) $ (1,148 ) Purchase of property and equipment and capitalized proprietary software development costs (5,612 ) (6,939 ) (24,613 ) (17,219 ) Free (negative) cash flow $ 13,718 $ 2,134 $ (37,123 ) $ (18,367 )

Key Financial and Operating Metrics:

September 30,

2023 December 31,

2023 March 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 September 30,

2024 December 31,

2024 March 31,

2025 June 30,

2025 September 30,

2025 (In thousands, except AOV and percentages) GMV $ 407,608 $ 450,668 $ 451,941 $ 440,914 $ 433,074 $ 503,534 $ 490,405 $ 504,105 $ 519,814 NMV $ 302,912 $ 335,245 $ 334,815 $ 329,422 $ 335,191 $ 383,447 $ 370,757 $ 379,377 $ 397,062 Consignment Revenue $ 102,852 $ 113,500 $ 115,648 $ 112,714 $ 116,908 $ 128,126 $ 123,814 $ 128,620 $ 134,429 Direct Revenue $ 17,356 $ 15,964 $ 12,709 $ 16,724 $ 15,623 $ 19,524 $ 20,454 $ 20,495 $ 22,928 Shipping Services Revenue $ 12,964 $ 13,909 $ 15,443 $ 15,496 $ 15,224 $ 16,345 $ 15,765 $ 16,073 $ 16,216 Number of Orders 794 826 840 820 829 870 869 868 890 Take Rate 38.1 % 37.7 % 38.4 % 38.5 % 38.6 % 37.7 % 38.6 % 37.9 % 37.9 % Active Buyers 954 922 922 942 958 972 985 1,001 1,024 AOV $ 513 $ 545 $ 538 $ 538 $ 522 $ 579 $ 564 $ 581 $ 584



