The RealReal Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Schedule

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The RealReal (Nasdaq: REAL)—the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods—announced today that it will participate in the following investor conferences:

Barclays 11th Annual Eat, Sleep, Play, Shop Conference

Tuesday, December 2nd - Wednesday, December 3rd, 2025 - New York, New York

Live Webcast: Wednesday, December 3rd, 2025 at 10:30 am EST

KeyBanc Capital Markets Consumer Conference

Thursday, December 11th, 2025 - Virtual

Live Webcast: Thursday, December 11th, 2025 at 1:40 pm EST

Northland Capital Growth Conference

Tuesday, December 16th, 2025 - Virtual

Registration for the live webcast events are available on The RealReal’s investor website at https://investor.therealreal.com/ . For more information or to schedule 1x1 meetings, please contact your respective conference representative.

About The RealReal Inc.

The RealReal is the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods, with over 40 million members. With a rigorous authentication process overseen by experts, The RealReal provides a safe and reliable platform for consumers to buy and sell their luxury items. We have hundreds of in-house gemologists, horologists and brand authenticators who inspect thousands of items each day. As a sustainable company, we give new life to pieces by thousands of brands across numerous categories—including women’s and men’s fashion, fine jewelry and watches, art and home—in support of the circular economy. We make selling effortless with free virtual appointments, in-home pickup, drop-off and direct shipping. We handle all of the work for consignors, including authenticating, using AI and machine learning to determine optimal pricing, photographing and listing their items, as well as shipping and customer service.

