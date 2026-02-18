The RealReal Reopens its Flagship San Francisco Store in Union Square for Shopping and Consignment

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The RealReal (Nasdaq: REAL), the world’s largest marketplace for authenticated luxury resale, today announced the reopening of its San Francisco flagship store in the heart of Union Square — reaffirming the company’s deep roots in the city where it was founded and its commitment to San Francisco’s downtown revival. The store officially opens on Thursday, February 26, at 11:00 a.m. PT for consignment and shopping.

The reopening marks The RealReal’s 17th retail location nationwide and introduces a fully reimagined, two-story flagship spanning more than 8,100 square feet. Designed as a destination for both shopping and consignment, the expanded store brings expert-authenticated luxury resale, personalized service, and elevated design back to one of San Francisco’s most iconic retail corridors.

The reimagined space features women’s and men’s luxury fashion, fine jewelry, and watches, alongside significantly expanded areas for consignor appointments and private, high-value showings. A curated mix of San Francisco–inspired art, locally sourced vintage furniture, and thoughtful architectural details grounds the store in the city’s creative spirit — blending heritage, sustainability, and modern luxury. On weekends, the store will host coffee from Painted Leopard, a woman-owned specialty coffee roaster known for its single-origin blends and popular pop-ups.

“San Francisco is where The RealReal was founded, and reopening our Union Square flagship reflects our optimism and confidence in the city’s long-term vitality,” said Rati Sahi Levesque, President and CEO of The RealReal. “This investment strengthens our physical presence in a key market and supports our belief that circular luxury is integral to the future of modern retail.”

The San Francisco flagship welcomes new and existing consignors and shoppers with:

Store Offerings

Personalized Consignment Services: In-store luxury experts provide one-on-one consignment consultations and valuations for handbags, fine jewelry, watches, and designer fashion.

Luxury Authentication & Appraisals: Specialists authenticate and evaluate high-value items, helping consignors understand their worth in the resale market.

Curated Shopping Experience: A continuously refreshed selection of authenticated luxury ensures a unique experience with every visit.

Private viewings: High-value jewelry, watches and handbags.

Store Details

Address: 253 Post Street, San Francisco, CA

Hours: Monday–Saturday: 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Sunday: 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Size: 8,100+ sq. ft., two floors, three luxury consignment offices

For more information and to book a consignment appointment, visit: http://www.therealreal.com/sf

About The RealReal

The RealReal is the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods, trusted by more than 40 million members. Our full-service consignment model—offering virtual appointments, in-home pickup, drop-off, and direct shipping—enables consumers to buy and sell luxury across fashion, fine jewelry and watches, art, and home categories with ease. The company combines a rigorous, expert-led authentication process with proprietary technology, including AI and machine learning, to power optimal pricing and processing for our members, and to help scale the business. By extending the life of millions of luxury goods, the company is leading a more circular economy while delivering a seamless experience for buyers and sellers.

All Store Locations:

Chicago, IL; Dallas, TX; Greenwich, CT; Houston, TX; Los Angeles, CA (Melrose, Brentwood); Manhasset, NY; Marin, CA; Miami, FL (Design District); Newport Beach, CA; Brooklyn, NY; New York, NY (Madison Ave, Midtown Luxury Consignment Office, and SoHo); Palm Beach, FL; Palo Alto, CA; San Francisco, CA; Summit, NJ.