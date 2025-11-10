electroCore to Participate at the Canaccord Genuity MedTech, Diagnostics and Digital Health & Services Forum

ROCKAWAY, N.J., Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, announced today that management will participate at the Canaccord Genuity MedTech, Diagnostics and Digital Health & Services Forum. The conference will take place in New York on Thursday, November 20, 2025 at The Westin NY Grand Central Hotel.

Management will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

Investors who wish to request a meeting should contact their sales representative at Canaccord Genuity or reach out to electroCore Investor Relations at ecor@fnkir.com.

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a bioelectronic technology company whose mission is to improve health and quality of life through innovative non-invasive bioelectronic technologies. The Company’s two leading prescription products to treat chronic pain syndromes through non-invasive neuromodulation technology are gammaCore non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation, or nVNS, and the Quell® Fibromyalgia. Additionally, the Company commercializes its handheld and personal use Truvaga and TAC-STIM nVNS products utilizing bioelectronic technologies to promote general wellness and human performance.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.

Contact

ECOR Investor Relations

(973) 302-9253

investors@electrocore.com