TAC-STIM Demonstrates Significant Performance Improvements in Active-Duty United States Air Force Airmen

ROCKAWAY, N.J., Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR) (“electroCore” or the “Company”), a bioelectronic technology company, today announced the publication of a peer reviewed paper titled “Non-Invasive Transcutaneous Vagal Nerve Stimulation Enhances Mood, Task Performance, and Learning in a High-Stress Military Training Environment” which will be presented at the Applied Human Factors and Ergonomics (AHFE2025) Conference on December 8, 2025.

The paper presents results from the latest controlled study involving the Company’s proprietary TAC-STIM™ non-invasive transcutaneous vagal nerve stimulation (tVNS) device, which confirm the ability of the TAC-STIM device to enhance operational performance, resilience, and learning/skill acquisition in high-stress training environments. These findings, the first of their kind conducted in an active-duty operational setting, further position TAC-STIM and related (tVNS/nVNS) devices as transformative solutions with compelling potential for military training and deployment, law enforcement organizations, as well as elite athletes and consumers interested in improved cognitive performance and mood.

Study Design

The study recruited 70 active-duty Air Force trainees, randomly assigned to receive either tVNS or a sham device during the third week of Military Qualification Training (MQT)— this training program’s most intensive phase.

Airmen completed rigorous full-motion video intelligence tasks critical to mission success and underwent daily mood and energy assessments.

Key Results:

tVNS user’s reported substantially reduced stress and distress, greater energy, and perceived skill improvements compared to the control group (statistically significant across multiple measures, including p<0.001 for distress, p=0.020 for perceived ability, and p=0.002 for energy).

Objective performance gains were demonstrated in intelligence product quality, mission task execution, and instructor assessments (main effect group: p=0.020), with tVNS users excelling in real-time operational scenarios.

These performance benefits were sustained throughout the training cycle, with lasting improvements in mood and resilience observed across four consecutive days.

This study replicates and extends the findings from earlier studies highlighting TAC-STIM as a relevant, accessible, deployable and safe neuroenhancement tool, designed specifically for high-value defense and security applications. Eric Liebler, one of the papers authors commented, “TAC-STIM was purpose-built to withstand the operational requirements of active-duty use based on the input and direction of Special Operations units within the Unites States Air Force and United States Army. The results of this study clearly demonstrate the training and operational readiness benefits that TAC-STIM offers.”

Mr. Liebler continued, “Beyond defense, tVNS / nVNS technology is well-positioned for accelerated entry into consumer wellness, workplace productivity, and educational markets. Benefits such as enhanced focus, accelerated skill acquisition, improved mood, and reduced fatigue align with the expanding demand for cognitive augmentation tools in civilian domains, from executive training to sports and healthcare.”

For access to the final paper, visit USAF TAC-STIM FMV AHFE 2026 Paper.

