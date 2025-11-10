Life360 Reports Record Q3 2025 Results

Monthly Active Users Reached Approximately 91.6 million; Up 19% Year-Over-Year

All-time record Global Net Additions of 170 thousand Paying Circles, Reaching 2.7 million Total

Total Quarterly Revenue Increased 34% Year-Over-Year to $124.5 million

Annualized Monthly Revenue Increased 33% Year-Over-Year to $446.7 million

Raising Full-Year Outlook for Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life360, Inc. (Life360 or the Company) (NASDAQ: LIF, ASX: 360), the provider of the market leading family safety and connection mobile application, today announced unaudited financial results for the third quarter (Q3) ended September 30, 2025.

Life360 delivered record results across multiple key metrics, including Monthly Active Users (MAUs), Paying Circles, Net Paying Circle Additions, Subscription Revenue, and Annualized Monthly Revenue (AMR). The Company also reported continued margin expansion and raised full-year guidance for both revenue and Adjusted EBITDA.

The Company also announced today in a separate press release that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Nativo, an advertising technology company, for approximately $120 million in a combination of cash and stock, subject to customary closing conditions.

Life360 Chief Executive Officer Lauren Antonoff stated: “Life360 delivered another record quarter in Q3 as more families made us part of their daily routines during the back-to-school season, driving strong gains in Paying Circles. Our strategy to build a platform that’s relevant to more families in more ways continues to deliver— expanding from location and safety into richer everyday experiences that keep families connected and protected. We’re leaning into momentum across the U.S. and international markets with the launch of our Pet GPS that puts furry family members on the map in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Australia and New Zealand as we head into the holiday gifting season. With significant runways for growth and innovation ahead, we’re just getting started.”

Life360 Chief Financial Officer Russell Burke added: “Revenue grew 34% year-over-year (YoY) to $124.5 million and Adjusted EBITDA rose 174% YoY to $24.5 million, reflecting disciplined expense management and durable unit economics. While Q3 standalone hardware gross profit and margin were affected by tariff-related costs, we have taken steps to mitigate that impact going forward. With strong core subscription performance, a resilient balance sheet, and our tenth consecutive quarter of positive operating cash flow, we’re raising full-year guidance for both revenue and Adjusted EBITDA.”

Q3'25 Financial Highlights

Total Q3'25 revenue of $124.5 million, a YoY increase of 34%, with total subscription revenue of $96.3 million, up 34% YoY and core subscription revenue 1 of $90.7 million, up 37% YoY.

of $90.7 million, up 37% YoY. Annualized Monthly Revenue (AMR) of $446.7 million, up 33% YoY.

Q3'25 Net Income of $9.8 million, up 27% YoY.

Adjusted EBITDA 2 of $24.5 million increased 174% over $9.0 million in Q3'24.

of $24.5 million increased 174% over $9.0 million in Q3'24. Positive Operating Cash Flow of $26.4 million, up 319% YoY.

Quarter-end cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $457.2 million, an increase of $297.0 million from Q3'24, which was primarily the result of net capital raised from the issuance of the June 2025 convertible notes.





Q3'25 Operating Highlights

Q3'25 global MAU net additions of 3.7 million lifted total MAUs to approximately 91.6 million, up 19% YoY.

Q3'25 global Paying Circle net additions totaled 170 thousand, setting an all-time record. Total Paying Circles grew 23% YoY to 2.7 million.

Average Revenue Per Paying Circle (ARPPC) increased 8% YoY primarily due to U.S. price increases for new and existing annual subscribers implemented in the second half of 2024 and continuing into 2025, a shift in product mix toward higher-priced offerings, and the introduction of higher-priced membership tiers across select international markets throughout 2024.





Key Performance Indicators

(in millions, except ARPPC, ARPPS, ASP, and percentages) Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2024 %QoQ % YoY Core3 Monthly Active Users (MAU) - Global4 91.6 88.0 76.9 4 % 19 % U.S. 48.7 47.5 42.2 3 % 15 % International 42.9 40.5 34.7 6 % 24 % ANZ 3.2 3.1 2.5 5 % 28 % Paying Circles - Global5 2.7 2.5 2.2 7 % 23 % U.S. 1.9 1.8 1.6 6 % 21 % International 0.8 0.7 0.6 9 % 29 % Average Revenue per Paying Circle (ARPPC)6,7 $ 137.63 $ 135.42 $ 127.57 2 % 8 % Life360 Consolidated Subscriptions8 3.3 3.1 2.8 5 % 16 % Average Revenue per Paying Subscription (ARPPS)7,9 $ 119.33 $ 116.06 $ 106.27 3 % 12 % Net hardware units shipped10 0.9 0.8 0.8 15 % 15 % Average Selling Price (ASP)11,12 $ 11.99 $ 14.81 $ 12.69 (19)% (6)% Annualized Monthly Revenue (AMR) $ 446.7 $ 416.1 $ 336.2 7 % 33 %

Global MAUs increased 19% YoY to approximately 91.6 million, with Q3'25 net additions of 3.7 million. U.S. MAUs increased 15% YoY, with Q3'25 net adds of 1.2 million. International MAUs increased 24% YoY, with Q3'25 net adds of 2.4 million.

Q3'25 global Paying Circle net additions of 170 thousand, an all-time record, were driven by strong U.S. and international performance. U.S. Paying Circles increased 21% YoY on the back of improved conversion metrics. International Paying Circles maintained strong momentum, up 29% YoY.

Q3'25 global ARPPC increased 8% YoY. U.S. ARPPC increased 5% YoY, benefiting from price increases for new and existing annual subscribers implemented in the second half of 2024 and continuing into 2025, as well as a shift in product mix towards higher-priced offerings. Q3'25 international ARPPC increased 29% YoY, reflecting the benefit of legacy subscriber price increases, the introduction of higher-priced membership tiers in non-Triple Tier markets, and continued growth in existing Triple Tier markets.

Q3'25 net hardware units shipped increased 15% YoY primarily driven by increased online retail demand. The Average Selling Price of hardware units shipped decreased 6% YoY primarily due to a shift in channel mix and an increase in discounts.

September 2025 AMR increased 33% YoY, benefitting from continued subscriber growth as well as an increase in other revenue.





Operating Results

Revenue

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 ($ millions) (unaudited) Subscription revenue $ 96.3 $ 71.8 $ 266.8 $ 199.1 U.S. subscription revenue 80.0 61.8 224.0 173.7 International subscription revenue 16.3 10.1 42.8 25.4 Hardware revenue 11.3 11.7 32.5 33.8 Other revenue 16.9 9.3 44.3 23.0 Total revenue $ 124.5 $ 92.9 $ 343.5 $ 256.0

Q3'25 total subscription revenue increased 34% YoY to $96.3 million, primarily driven by growth in Paying Circles.

Q3'25 hardware revenue decreased 4% YoY to $11.3 million as higher unit shipments were more than offset by increased discounts and lower revenue related to bundled offerings.

Q3'25 other revenue increased 82% YoY to $16.9 million due to increases in data and partnership revenue, which includes advertising revenue, and is primarily due to an increased number of partners and higher spend under existing arrangements.





Core Subscription Revenue

Core subscription revenue is defined as GAAP subscription revenue derived from the Life360 mobile application and excludes non-core subscription revenue, which we define as GAAP subscription revenue from other hardware related subscription offerings, for the reported period. Core subscription revenue represents revenue derived from, and the overall success of, our core product offering. Q3'25 core subscription revenue increased 37% YoY primarily driven by a 23% YoY increase in Paying Circles and an 8% higher ARPPC.13





Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 ($ millions) (unaudited) Subscription revenue $ 96.3 $ 71.8 $ 266.8 $ 199.1 Non-Core subscription revenue (5.6 ) (5.6 ) (17.0 ) (16.9 ) Core subscription revenue14 $ 90.7 $ 66.2 $ 249.8 $ 182.2



Gross Profit

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 ($ millions, except percentages) (unaudited) Gross Profit $ 97.1 $ 70.0 $ 271.2 $ 193.7 Gross Margin 78 % 75 % 79 % 76 % Gross Margin (Subscription Only) 85 % 85 % 86 % 85 %



Q3'25 gross margin increased to 78% from 75% in the prior year period, primarily due to an increased proportion of higher margin other revenue.





Operating Expenses

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 ($ millions) (unaudited) Research and development $ 32.4 $ 29.0 $ 95.1 $ 83.3 Sales and marketing 39.0 30.7 113.2 79.8 General and administrative 20.0 15.2 53.0 44.2 Total operating expenses $ 91.4 $ 75.0 $ 261.3 $ 207.3 Total operating expenses as % of revenue 73 % 81 % 76 % 81 %

Q3'25 operating expenses, excluding commissions, increased 20% YoY, while operating expenses as a percentage of revenue decreased 8%. These results demonstrate our ongoing focus on cost discipline and operational efficiency.

Q3'25 research and development costs increased 12% YoY, primarily driven by higher personnel-related and technology costs due to Company growth.

Q3'25 sales and marketing costs increased 27% YoY, primarily due to an increase in commissions, in line with the increase in subscription revenue, and an increase in growth media spend to support strategic initiatives.

Q3'25 general and administrative expenses increased 31% YoY, primarily driven by higher personnel-related costs due to Company growth.





Cash Flow

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 ($ millions) (unaudited) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 26.4 $ 6.3 $ 51.8 $ 20.3 Net cash used in investing activities (1.8 ) (1.0 ) (33.9 ) (3.3 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (1.6 ) (7.2 ) 278.9 72.5 Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash 23.0 (1.8 ) 296.8 89.5 Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at the End of the Period $ 457.2 $ 160.2 $ 457.2 $ 160.2

Life360 ended Q3'25 with cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $457.2 million, an increase of $23.0 million from Q2’25.

Q3'25 operating cash flow was $26.4 million. This was offset by $1.8 million used in investing activities for internally developed software and construction in progress, and $1.6 million used in financing activities related to costs associated with the issuance of the June 2025 convertible notes.

Q3'25 net cash provided by operating activities of $26.4 million was higher than Adjusted EBITDA of $24.5 million primarily due to the timing of receipts and payables. See the Adjusted EBITDA section below for the definition and reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA.





Adjusted EBITDA

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, as described below, to facilitate analysis of our financial and business trends and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. For more information, see the “Supplementary and Non-GAAP Financial Information” section below.

Non-GAAP financial measures include adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) and Adjusted EBITDA Margin. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), excluding (i) convertible notes, derivative liability, and investment fair value adjustments, (ii) provision for (benefit from) income taxes, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) interest income (v) other income, net, (vi) acquisition, investment, and IPO related transaction costs, (vii) stock-based compensation, (viii) workplace restructuring costs, and (ix) gains and losses on the settlement of convertible notes and derivative liabilities. These items are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA because they are non-cash in nature, because the amount and timing of these items are unpredictable, or because they are not driven by core results of operations and render comparisons with prior periods and competitors less meaningful.

The following table presents a reconciliation of Net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to Adjusted EBITDA:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 ($ thousands, except percentages) Net income (loss) $ 9,793 $ 7,689 $ 21,177 $ (13,053 ) Net income (loss) margin 8 % 8 % 6 % (5)% Add (deduct): Convertible notes fair value adjustment15 — — — 608 Derivative liability fair value adjustment15 — — — 1,707 Loss on settlement of convertible notes16 — — — 440 Gain on settlement of derivative liability — — — (1,924 ) Gain on change in fair value of investments17 (821 ) (5,389 ) (2,090 ) (5,389 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 427 (4,727 ) (179 ) 2,146 Depreciation and amortization18 3,928 2,397 9,859 7,058 Interest income (4,710 ) (2,069 ) (9,039 ) (4,214 ) Other income (expense), net 1,002 (457 ) 3 415 Acquisition and investment related transaction costs19 — — 1,050 — Stock-based compensation 14,866 11,460 39,985 30,507 IPO-related transaction costs, including secondary offering costs — — — 5,784 Workplace restructuring costs20 — 48 — 153 Adjusted EBITDA $ 24,485 $ 8,952 $ 60,766 $ 24,238 Adjusted EBITDA margin 20 % 10 % 18 % 9 %

Q3'25 delivered a positive Adjusted EBITDA contribution of $24.5 million versus $9.0 million in Q3’24 as a result of continued strong subscription and other revenue growth as well as improved operating leverage.





2025 Earnings Guidance21

For FY’25, Life360 now expects to deliver:

Consolidated revenue of $474 million to $485 million, increased from prior guidance of $462 million to $482 million, comprised of: Subscription revenue of $366 million to $368 million, increased from $363 million to $367 million; Hardware revenue of $46 million to $50 million, increased from $42 million to $50 million; Other revenue of $62 million to $67 million, increased from $57 million to $65 million; and

Positive Adjusted EBITDA22 of $84 million to $88 million, increased from $72 million to $82 million previously.





About Life360

Life360, a family connection and safety company, keeps people close to the ones they love. The category-leading mobile app and Tile tracking devices empower members to stay connected to the people, pets, and things they care about most, with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports, and crash detection with emergency dispatch. As a remote-first company based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Life360 serves approximately 91.6 million monthly active users (MAU), as of September 30, 2025, across more than 180 countries. Life360 delivers peace of mind and enhances everyday family life in all the moments that matter, big and small. For more information, please visit life360.com.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(Dollars in U.S. $, in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Subscription revenue $ 96,300 $ 71,833 $ 266,756 $ 199,090 Hardware revenue 11,312 11,744 32,485 33,833 Other revenue 16,885 9,288 44,261 23,032 Total revenue 124,497 92,865 343,502 255,955 Cost of subscription revenue 14,003 10,659 37,193 30,367 Cost of hardware revenue 11,700 11,213 30,491 29,147 Cost of other revenue 1,659 981 4,633 2,790 Total cost of revenue 27,362 22,853 72,317 62,304 Gross profit 97,135 70,012 271,185 193,651 Operating expenses: Research and development 32,410 29,012 95,071 83,283 Sales and marketing 39,024 30,722 113,205 79,818 General and administrative 20,010 15,229 53,037 44,243 Total operating expenses 91,444 74,963 261,313 207,344 Income (loss) from operations 5,691 (4,951 ) 9,872 (13,693 ) Other income (expense): Convertible notes fair value adjustment — — — (608 ) Derivative liability fair value adjustment — — — (1,707 ) Loss on settlement of convertible notes — — — (440 ) Gain on settlement of derivative liability — — — 1,924 Gain on change in fair value of investments 821 5,389 2,090 5,389 Interest income 4,710 2,069 9,039 4,214 Other income (expense), net (1,002 ) 455 (3 ) (5,986 ) Total other income (expense), net 4,529 7,913 11,126 2,786 Income (loss) before income taxes 10,220 2,962 20,998 (10,907 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 427 (4,727 ) (179 ) 2,146 Net income (loss) 9,793 — 7,689 21,177 (13,053 ) Net income (loss) per share, basic $ 0.13 $ 0.10 $ 0.28 $ (0.18 ) Net income (loss) per share, diluted 0.11 0.09 0.25 (0.18 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share, basic 77,736,272 74,232,140 76,752,859 71,187,103 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share, diluted 85,794,178 82,083,976 84,760,161 71,187,103 Comprehensive income (loss) Net income (loss) 9,793 7,689 21,177 (13,053 ) Change in foreign currency translation adjustment 185 — 85 (3 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 9,978 $ 7,689 $ 21,262 $ (13,056 )





Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in U.S. $, in thousands)

(unaudited)

September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 455,733 $ 159,238 Accounts receivable, net 66,062 57,997 Inventory 14,135 8,057 Costs capitalized to obtain contracts, net 1,255 1,098 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 19,804 14,599 Total current assets 556,989 240,989 Restricted cash, noncurrent 1,494 1,221 Property and equipment, net 3,175 1,779 Costs capitalized to obtain contracts, noncurrent 946 1,049 Prepaid expenses and other assets, noncurrent 49,811 21,611 Operating lease right-of-use asset 424 683 Intangible assets, net 39,996 40,574 Goodwill 134,619 133,674 Total Assets $ 787,454 $ 441,580 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable 8,891 $ 5,463 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 27,002 32,015 Deferred revenue, current 46,050 39,860 Total current liabilities 81,943 77,338 Convertible notes, net, noncurrent 309,842 — Deferred revenue, noncurrent 4,155 5,338 Other liabilities, noncurrent 67 359 Total Liabilities $ 396,007 $ 83,035 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders’ Equity Common stock 78 75 Additional paid-in capital 659,761 648,124 Accumulated deficit (268,521 ) (289,698 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 129 44 Total stockholders’ equity 391,447 358,545 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 787,454 $ 441,580





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Dollars in U.S. $, in thousands)

(unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income (loss) $ 21,177 $ (13,053 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 9,859 7,058 Amortization of costs capitalized to obtain contracts 932 974 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use asset 259 247 Stock-based compensation expense, net of amounts capitalized 39,985 30,507 Non-cash interest expense, net 727 59 Convertible notes fair value adjustment — 608 Derivative liability fair value adjustment — 1,707 Loss on settlement of convertible notes — 440 Gain on settlement of derivative liability — (1,924 ) Gain on change in fair value of investments (2,090 ) (5,389 ) Non-cash revenue from investments (905 ) (965 ) Provision for credit losses 825 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition: Accounts receivable, net (8,890 ) (6,670 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (6,314 ) 3,506 Inventory (6,078 ) (9,689 ) Costs capitalized to obtain contracts, net (986 ) (1,287 ) Accounts payable 3,540 12,058 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (5,830 ) (2,736 ) Deferred revenue 5,913 5,108 Other liabilities, noncurrent (294 ) (270 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 51,830 20,289 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Cash paid for acquisition (2,825 ) — Internally developed software (4,538 ) (3,228 ) Purchase of property and equipment (1,565 ) (63 ) Convertible note investment (25,000 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (33,928 ) (3,291 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Proceeds related to tax withholdings on restricted stock settlements and the exercise of stock options and warrants 50,770 5,564 Taxes paid related to net settlement of equity awards (47,292 ) (23,371 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock in U.S. initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts and commissions — 93,000 Payments of U.S. initial public offering issuance costs — (2,719 ) Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes 320,000 — Payments of debt issuance costs (10,884 ) — Purchase of capped calls (33,728 ) — Net cash provided by financing activities 278,866 72,474 Net Increase in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash 296,768 89,472 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at the Beginning of the Period 160,459 70,713 Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at the End of the Period $ 457,227 $ 160,185



Supplementary and Non-GAAP Financial Information

We report our financial results in accordance with GAAP, however, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as Adjusted EBITDA, and the other measures presented in the tables below provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results of operations, as well as providing useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business performance. Moreover, we have included non-GAAP financial measures in this media release because they are key measurements used by our management team internally to make operating decisions, including those related to operating expenses, evaluate performance, and perform strategic planning and annual budgeting.

Our non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies and should not be used as substitutes for analysis of, or superior to, our operating results as reported under GAAP. Additionally, we do not consider our non-GAAP financial measures as superior to, or a substitute for, the equivalent measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. As such, you should consider these non-GAAP financial measures in addition to other financial performance measures presented in accordance with GAAP, including various cash flow metrics, net income (loss) and our other GAAP results.

Non-GAAP cost of revenue is presented to understand margin economically and non-GAAP operating expenses are presented to understand operating efficiency. Non-GAAP cost of revenue and Non-GAAP operating expenses present direct and indirect expenses adjusted for non-cash expenses, such as stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, and non-recurring expenses, such as workplace restructuring costs, and transaction costs related to acquisitions, investments, and our IPO. A reconciliation of GAAP financial information to Non-GAAP financial information for cost of revenue and operating expenses has been provided as supplementary information below.

GAAP Cost of Revenue to Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue Reconciliation23

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (in millions) Cost of subscription revenue, GAAP $ 14.0 $ 10.7 $ 37.2 $ 30.4 Less: Depreciation and amortization, GAAP (1.7 ) (0.4 ) (3.3 ) (1.1 ) Less: Stock-based compensation, GAAP (0.5 ) (0.2 ) (1.3 ) (0.6 ) Total cost of subscription revenue, Non-GAAP $ 11.8 $ 10.1 $ 32.5 $ 28.7 Cost of hardware revenue, GAAP $ 11.7 $ 11.2 $ 30.5 $ 29.1 Less: Depreciation and amortization, GAAP (1.0 ) (0.9 ) (2.9 ) (2.7 ) Less: Stock-based compensation, GAAP (0.4 ) (0.2 ) (1.1 ) (0.6 ) Total cost of hardware revenue, Non-GAAP $ 10.3 $ 10.1 $ 26.5 $ 25.8 Cost of other revenue, GAAP $ 1.7 $ 1.0 $ 4.6 $ 2.8 Less: Depreciation and amortization, GAAP (0.2 ) — (0.4 ) — Total cost of other revenue, Non-GAAP $ 1.5 $ 1.0 $ 4.2 $ 2.8 Cost of revenue, GAAP $ 27.4 $ 22.9 $ 72.3 $ 62.3 Less: Depreciation and amortization, GAAP (2.9 ) (1.3 ) (6.6 ) (3.8 ) Less: Stock-based compensation, GAAP (0.9 ) (0.4 ) (2.4 ) (1.2 ) Total cost of revenue, Non-GAAP $ 23.6 $ 21.1 $ 63.3 $ 57.3



GAAP Operating expenses to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses Reconciliation24

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (in millions) Research and development expense, GAAP $ 32.4 $ 29.0 $ 95.1 $ 83.3 Less: Depreciation and amortization, GAAP — — — (0.1 ) Less: Stock-based compensation, GAAP (7.3 ) (6.6 ) (20.8 ) (18.4 ) Less: Other, GAAP — — (0.7 ) — Total Research and development, Non-GAAP $ 25.1 $ 22.4 $ 73.5 $ 64.8 Sales and marketing expense, GAAP $ 39.0 $ 30.7 $ 113.2 $ 79.8 Less: Depreciation and amortization, GAAP (1.1 ) (1.1 ) (3.2 ) (3.2 ) Less: Stock-based compensation, GAAP (2.1 ) (0.9 ) (5.4 ) (2.3 ) Total Sales and marketing expense, Non-GAAP $ 35.9 $ 28.8 $ 104.6 $ 74.4 General and administrative expense, GAAP $ 20.0 $ 15.2 $ 53.0 $ 44.2 Less: Stock-based compensation, GAAP (4.7 ) (3.6 ) (11.4 ) (8.7 ) Less: Other, GAAP — — (0.3 ) — Total General and administrative expense, Non-GAAP $ 15.4 $ 11.6 $ 41.4 $ 35.6 Total Operating expenses, GAAP $ 91.4 75.0 261.3 207.3 Less: Depreciation and amortization, GAAP (1.1 ) (1.1 ) (3.2 ) (3.2 ) Less: Stock-based compensation, GAAP (14.0 ) (11.1 ) (37.6 ) (29.3 ) Less: Other, GAAP — — (1.0 ) — Total Operating expenses, Non-GAAP $ 76.4 $ 62.8 $ — $ 219.5 $ 174.8



Footnotes

1 Core subscription revenue is defined as subscription revenue derived from the Life360 mobile application and excludes non-core subscription revenue which relates to other hardware related subscription offerings. For more information, including the use of this measure, refer to the “Core subscription revenue” section above. 2 Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP measure. For more information, including the definition of Adjusted EBITDA, the use of this non-GAAP measure, as well as a reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA, refer to the “Adjusted EBITDA” and “Supplementary and Non-GAAP Financial Information” sections above. 3 Core metrics relate solely to the Life360 mobile application. 4 An MAU is defined as a unique member who engages with our Life360 branded services each month, which includes both paying and non-paying members, and excludes certain members who have a delayed account setup. 5 A Paying Circle is defined as a group of Life360 members with a paying subscription that has been billed as of the end of a period. 6 ARPPC is defined as annualized subscription revenue recognized and derived from the Life360 mobile application, excluding certain revenue adjustments related to bundled Life360 subscription and hardware offerings, for the reported period divided by the Average Paying Circles during the same period. 7 Excludes revenue related to bundled Life360 subscription and hardware offerings of $(0.1) million and $(0.8) million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, respectively, and $(1.4) million and $(4.0) million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, respectively. 8 Subscriptions are defined as the number of paying subscribers associated with the Life360, Jiobit and Tile brands who have been billed as of the end of the period. 9 ARPPS is defined as annualized total subscription revenue recognized and derived from Life360, Tile and Jiobit subscriptions, excluding certain revenue adjustments related to bundled Life360 subscription and hardware offerings, for the reported period divided by the average number of paying subscribers during the same period. 10 Net hardware units shipped represent the number of tracking devices sold during the period, excluding hardware units related to bundled Life360 subscription and hardware offerings, net of returns by our retail partners and direct consumers. 11 Excludes revenue related to bundled Life360 subscription and hardware offerings of $0.1 million and $0.7 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, respectively, and $1.4 million and $3.9 million the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, respectively. 12 To determine the net ASP of a unit, we divide hardware revenue recognized, excluding revenue related to bundled Life360 subscription and hardware offerings, for the reported period by the number of net hardware units shipped during the same period. 13 Refer to the ‘Key Performance Indicators’ section for additional information regarding the impact of bundled offerings on KPI calculations for the periods presented. 14 Beginning with the second quarter of 2024, the definition of Core subscription revenue was updated and calculated in accordance with GAAP. 15 To reflect the change in fair value of the September 2021 Convertible Notes and derivative liability associated with the July 2021 Convertible Notes. 16 Relates to the settlement of the July 2021 Convertible Notes and September 2021 Convertible Notes. 17 Relates to the changes in fair value of the Related Party Investment and the Convertible Note Investment. Refer to the Q3'25 10-Q for the definition and additional information on the Related Party Investment and Convertible Note Investment. 18 Includes depreciation on fixed assets and amortization of intangible assets. 19 Relates to costs incurred in connection with the Convertible Note Investment and the asset acquisition of Fantix, Inc., including one-time bonus payments. 20 Relates to non-recurring personnel and severance related expenses. 21 With respect to forward looking non-GAAP guidance, we are not able to reconcile the forward-looking non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA measure to the closest corresponding GAAP measure without unreasonable efforts because we are unable to predict the ultimate outcome of certain significant items, which are fluid and unpredictable in nature. In addition, the Company believes such a reconciliation would imply a degree of precision that may be confusing or misleading to investors. These items include, but are not limited to, litigation costs and fair value adjustments. These items may be material to our results calculated in accordance with GAAP. 22 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. For more information, including the definition of Adjusted EBITDA, the use of this non-GAAP measure, as well as a reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA, refer to the “Adjusted EBITDA” and “Supplementary and Non-GAAP Financial Information” sections above. 23 For the definition of cost of revenue, Non-GAAP, refer to the "Supplementary and Non-GAAP Financial Information" section above. 24 For the definition of operating expenses, Non-GAAP, refer to the "Supplementary and Non-GAAP Operating Information" section above.

Note: The financial information in this announcement may not add or recalculate due to rounding. All references to $ are to U.S. dollars.