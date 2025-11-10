Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Its Investigation Into Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI)

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), a shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether Fiserv, Inc. (“Fiserv” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FI) or certain of its officers and directors issued misleading and false statements and/or failed to disclose information material to investors in violation of federal securities laws.

CLICK HERE TO RECEIVE ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ABOUT THIS POTENTIAL CLASS ACTION

Fiserv is a global fintech and payments company with solutions for banking, global commerce, merchant acquiring, billing and payments, and point-of-sale.

On October 29, 2025, Fiserv reported its earnings for the third quarter of 2025, announcing adjusted earnings of $2.04 a share, missing the $2.64 analysts had forecasted. Fiserv also announced that it now sees adjusted earnings between $8.50 and $8.60 a share in 2025. This compares to a forecast from July 2025, when the Company said it expected earnings in the range of $10.15 to $10.30. On this news, the price of Fiserv shares declined as low as $66.58 per share, or approximately 47%, from $126.17 per share on October 28, 2025, on heavy trading volume.

ARE YOU A POTENTIAL CLASS MEMBER ELIGIBLE TO RECOVER? CLICK HERE

If you have purchased Fiserv common stock, and have suffered a loss, realized or unrealized, and you wish to discuss this investigation, please contact attorney Mandeep S. Minhas at (888) 398-9312 or at mminhas@scott-scott.com.

CLICK HERE TO FIND OUT IF YOU CAN RECOVER YOUR LOSSES

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott is an international law firm known for its expertise in representing corporate clients, institutional investors, businesses, and individuals harmed by anticompetitive conduct or other forms of wrongdoing, including securities law and shareholder violations. With more than 100 attorneys in eight offices in the United States, as well as three offices in Europe, our advocacy has resulted in significant monetary settlements on behalf of our clients, along with other forms of relief. Our highly experienced attorneys have been recognized for being among the top financial lawyers in 2024 by Lawdragon, WWL: Commercial Litigation 2024, and Legal 500 in Antitrust Civil Litigation, and have received top Chambers 2024 rankings. In addition, we have been repeatedly recognized by the American Antitrust Institute for the successful litigation of high-stakes anticompetitive claims in the United States.

This may be considered Attorney Advertising.

CONTACT:

Mandeep S. Minhas

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

230 Park Avenue, 24th Floor, New York, NY 10169

(888) 398-9312

mminhas@scott-scott.com