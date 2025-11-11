Toobit Integrates CCXT, Giving Every Trader Access to Professional-Grade Trading Systems





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces its full integration with the CryptoCurrency eXchange Trading Library (CCXT), the world’s most widely adopted open-source library for quantitative and algorithmic trading.

This partnership opens Toobit to a vast ecosystem of over 100,000 algorithmic traders, developers, and trading bot platforms globally.

The CCXT library acts as a universal adapter, unifying the application programming interfaces (APIs) of numerous crypto exchanges into a single, standardized format. For Toobit traders, this integration means:

Instant algorithmic access : Traders and developers can now connect their existing trading bots, quantitative models, and high-frequency systems directly to Toobit.



: Traders and developers can now connect their existing trading bots, quantitative models, and high-frequency systems directly to Toobit. Simplified multi-exchange trading : Traders can include Toobit in their cross-exchange strategies, such as arbitrage (capitalizing from price differences between exchanges) and complex hedging, without having to write new, custom code.



: Traders can include Toobit in their cross-exchange strategies, such as arbitrage (capitalizing from price differences between exchanges) and complex hedging, without having to write new, custom code. Advanced data and backtesting: Integration enables easy and rapid access to Toobit’s historical market data, allowing traders to backtest and refine complex strategies with greater precision before risking capital.





"The CCXT integration is about equipping our active traders and developers with the industry-standard toolset they need to succeed," said Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer at Toobit. "Opening our doors to the world's algorithmic trading community brings greater liquidity and deeper market depth, which improves price execution and overall experience for every trader."

The need for standardized connectivity like CCXT is driven by the rapid institutionalization of digital asset markets. With the global crypto trading bot market expected to reach $47.43 billion by the end of 2025, both retail and professional traders require 24/7, emotion-free execution strategies.

This demand is reinforced by the market's shift: large institutional players are increasingly dominating trading volume, making high-performance API access critical for professional management and large-scale arbitrage. Platforms that adopt universal API standards like Toobit are essential for ensuring efficient data access in this rapidly expanding ecosystem.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds—an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit empowers traders worldwide to navigate the digital asset markets with confidence. We offer a fair, secure, seamless, and transparent trading experience, ensuring every trade is an opportunity to discover what’s next.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Toobit. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4e2a18b4-612c-4ab2-ada5-628cbc89f471