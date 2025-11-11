LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

11 November 2025

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 10 November 2025 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 41,174 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 476.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 488.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 484.838320

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 2,280,037 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 114,650,393 have voting rights and 1,697,410 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information re the Share Buybacks:

Venue Volume-weighted average price

(pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 41,174 484.838320

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 775 476.50 08:07:42 LSE 1,458 480.00 09:01:53 LSE 34 480.00 09:01:53 LSE 34 480.00 09:01:53 LSE 180 482.50 09:06:16 LSE 181 482.50 09:06:16 LSE 398 483.00 09:09:05 LSE 520 483.00 09:09:05 LSE 520 483.00 09:09:05 LSE 230 483.00 09:12:35 LSE 229 483.00 09:12:35 LSE 853 483.00 09:12:35 LSE 230 483.00 09:12:35 LSE 166 483.00 09:12:35 LSE 7 483.00 09:12:35 LSE 9 483.00 09:12:35 LSE 18 483.00 09:12:35 LSE 230 483.00 09:12:36 LSE 179 484.00 10:02:38 LSE 367 484.00 10:02:38 LSE 517 484.00 10:02:38 LSE 2 484.00 10:15:07 LSE 200 484.50 10:16:58 LSE 200 484.50 10:16:58 LSE 200 484.50 10:17:55 LSE 179 484.50 10:18:50 LSE 181 484.50 10:18:50 LSE 201 484.50 10:24:01 LSE 600 484.50 10:24:01 LSE 230 484.50 10:24:01 LSE 32 486.00 10:25:52 LSE 30 486.00 10:25:52 LSE 291 486.00 10:25:52 LSE 523 486.00 10:25:52 LSE 36 486.00 10:25:52 LSE 19 486.00 10:25:52 LSE 175 486.00 10:25:52 LSE 230 486.00 10:25:52 LSE 126 486.00 10:25:52 LSE 62 486.00 10:25:52 LSE 42 486.00 10:25:52 LSE 230 486.00 10:25:52 LSE 204 486.00 10:25:52 LSE 115 485.00 10:26:01 LSE 958 485.00 10:26:01 LSE 484 485.00 10:26:01 LSE 230 484.50 10:26:01 LSE 230 484.50 10:26:01 LSE 230 484.50 10:26:01 LSE 10 486.00 10:26:48 LSE 230 486.00 10:26:48 LSE 230 486.00 10:26:54 LSE 305 486.00 10:26:54 LSE 251 486.00 10:26:54 LSE 230 486.00 10:27:51 LSE 124 486.00 10:27:51 LSE 890 486.00 10:27:51 LSE 308 486.00 10:27:51 LSE 83 486.00 10:27:51 LSE 230 486.00 10:27:51 LSE 256 486.00 10:27:51 LSE 70 486.00 10:27:56 LSE 179 486.00 10:27:56 LSE 230 484.50 10:27:57 LSE 113 484.50 10:28:00 LSE 112 484.50 10:28:00 LSE 212 485.50 10:29:36 LSE 414 485.50 10:29:36 LSE 505 485.50 10:29:36 LSE 230 486.50 10:37:05 LSE 230 486.50 10:37:05 LSE 400 486.50 10:37:05 LSE 14 486.50 10:37:05 LSE 26 486.50 10:37:05 LSE 230 486.50 10:37:35 LSE 41 486.50 10:37:35 LSE 460 486.50 10:37:36 LSE 189 486.50 10:37:36 LSE 208 486.50 10:37:36 LSE 230 486.50 10:37:36 LSE 147 486.50 10:37:36 LSE 63 486.50 10:37:37 LSE 75 486.50 10:37:37 LSE 155 486.50 10:37:41 LSE 140 486.50 10:37:41 LSE 310 486.50 10:37:41 LSE 68 486.50 10:37:41 LSE 80 486.50 10:37:41 LSE 230 486.00 10:38:26 LSE 192 486.00 10:38:26 LSE 5 484.50 10:38:30 LSE 215 485.00 10:46:47 LSE 223 485.00 10:46:47 LSE 230 484.50 10:46:50 LSE 230 484.50 10:47:04 LSE 183 484.50 10:47:13 LSE 160 484.50 10:47:13 LSE 113 484.50 10:47:13 LSE 131 486.00 11:16:29 LSE 181 486.00 11:16:29 LSE 48 486.00 11:16:29 LSE 179 487.50 11:24:00 LSE 213 487.50 11:24:00 LSE 512 488.00 11:25:09 LSE 432 488.00 11:25:09 LSE 230 488.00 11:25:09 LSE 230 488.00 11:25:09 LSE 19 488.00 11:25:09 LSE 10 488.00 11:25:14 LSE 67 488.00 11:25:14 LSE 6 488.00 11:25:14 LSE 31 488.00 11:25:17 LSE 144 488.00 11:25:17 LSE 2 487.50 11:25:18 LSE 34 487.50 11:31:22 LSE 2 487.50 11:33:15 LSE 178 487.50 11:33:19 LSE 427 487.00 11:33:29 LSE 420 487.00 11:33:29 LSE 4 485.00 11:45:11 LSE 182 486.00 11:59:38 LSE 191 486.00 11:59:38 LSE 325 486.00 11:59:38 LSE 195 486.00 11:59:54 LSE 178 485.00 12:03:22 LSE 35 485.00 12:03:26 LSE 7 485.00 12:03:29 LSE 181 485.00 12:10:03 LSE 182 485.00 12:18:32 LSE 187 485.00 12:18:32 LSE 42 484.50 12:18:54 LSE 16 484.50 12:18:54 LSE 18 484.50 12:18:55 LSE 477 485.00 12:49:16 LSE 178 485.00 12:49:16 LSE 780 485.00 12:49:16 LSE 301 485.00 12:49:16 LSE 161 484.50 12:56:46 LSE 208 484.50 12:56:46 LSE 20 484.50 12:56:46 LSE 205 484.50 12:56:46 LSE 270 484.50 12:56:46 LSE 200 484.00 13:11:56 LSE 97 485.50 13:18:58 LSE 184 485.50 13:18:58 LSE 178 486.00 13:19:13 LSE 178 486.00 13:19:13 LSE 178 485.50 13:19:19 LSE 684 485.50 13:19:19 LSE 239 485.50 13:19:19 LSE 541 485.50 13:19:19 LSE 178 485.50 13:21:18 LSE 178 485.50 13:21:18 LSE 181 485.50 13:21:18 LSE 368 485.00 13:24:32 LSE 10 485.00 13:26:15 LSE 86 485.00 13:30:58 LSE 1 485.00 13:35:49 LSE 10 485.00 13:35:49 LSE 48 485.00 13:36:59 LSE 1 485.00 13:41:04 LSE 12 485.00 13:41:04 LSE 205 485.00 13:54:58 LSE 768 485.00 13:54:58 LSE 233 485.00 13:54:58 LSE 384 485.00 13:54:58 LSE 336 485.00 13:54:58 LSE 133 484.00 13:55:20 LSE 234 484.00 13:55:25 LSE 182 483.50 14:17:27 LSE 6 484.50 14:18:54 LSE 2 483.50 14:22:56 LSE 220 484.00 14:50:20 LSE 522 484.00 14:50:20 LSE 162 484.00 14:50:26 LSE 118 484.00 14:50:26 LSE 96 484.00 14:52:06 LSE 583 484.00 14:52:06 LSE 201 484.00 14:52:06 LSE 180 484.00 14:52:06 LSE 201 483.50 14:52:13 LSE 352 484.00 14:59:31 LSE 20 484.00 14:59:31 LSE 37 483.50 15:00:05 LSE 36 483.50 15:02:03 LSE 23 483.50 15:07:26 LSE 200 484.00 15:18:51 LSE 381 485.50 15:35:26 LSE 178 484.50 15:37:13 LSE 178 486.00 15:46:47 LSE 178 485.50 15:51:33 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

Foresight@h-advisors.global



About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates.