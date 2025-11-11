Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
11 November 2025

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase:10 November 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:41,174
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):476.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp):488.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):484.838320

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 2,280,037 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 114,650,393 have voting rights and 1,697,410 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information re the Share Buybacks:

VenueVolume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		Aggregated volume
LSE41,174484.838320

Individual information:

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


