Guggenheim Securities Hires David Mell to Expand Retail Investment Banking

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that David Mell has joined the firm as a Senior Managing Director in its Consumer and Retail investment banking practice, where he focuses on advising companies in the retail and food distribution sectors. Mr. Mell is based in Guggenheim’s New York office.

Mr. Mell joins Guggenheim with more than 20 years of investment banking experience. Prior to joining Guggenheim, Mr. Mell served as a Managing Director at Rothschild & Co., where he directed the firm’s investment banking coverage of the retail and food distribution sectors. Prior to joining Rothschild & Co., he served as a Managing Director at RBC Capital Markets. Mr. Mell began his career at Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein.

“We are excited to welcome David to Guggenheim,” said Mark Van Lith, CEO of Guggenheim Securities. “He is a trusted advisor to clients navigating an evolving retail sector, especially in food retail and food distribution. We look forward to David’s success at the firm.”

Mr. Mell received his B.B.A. in finance and international business from Georgetown University.

