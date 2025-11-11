Director/PDMR Shareholding

 | Source: Admiral Group PLC Admiral Group PLC

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA)
a)NameMilena Mondini de Focatiis
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Executive Officer/PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameAdmiral Group plc
b)LEI213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code		Ordinary Shares




GB00B02J6398
b)Nature of the transactionSale of Ordinary shares
c)

Prices(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
GBP £32.5833,000

d)Aggregated information

  • Aggregated value
  • Price



N/A

N/A
e)Date of the transaction11 November 2025
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)



