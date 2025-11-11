NeoVolta Reports Record First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

Revenue of $6.7 Million Reflects 1,027% Year-Over-Year Growth; Fourth Consecutive Record-Setting Quarter

 | Source: NeoVolta Inc. NeoVolta Inc.

Poway, California

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ: NEOV), a U.S.-based energy technology company delivering scalable storage, for resilient residential and commercial power infrastructure, today announced financial results for its first quarter of fiscal 2026, which ended September 30, 2025.

"Our first quarter performance demonstrates the strength of our multi-channel growth strategy and the increasing market adoption of distributed energy storage solutions," said Ardes Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of NeoVolta. "We delivered $6.7 million in revenue, representing over 1,000% year-over-year growth and marking our fourth consecutive record quarter. This momentum reflects successful expansion beyond our traditional Southern California installer base into broader U.S. distribution networks, increased approvals on utility vendor lists beyond California, and an expanded installer footprint with existing distributors."

“The closing of our acquisition of select assets from Neubau Energy in October marks a pivotal milestone for NeoVolta’s growth strategy. By integrating modular battery technologies and next-generation manufacturing capabilities, NeoVolta is expanding its addressable market, strengthening margins, and enhancing its ability to deliver industry-leading energy storage solutions. The newly appointed executive leaders, previously with Neubau, bring valuable expertise to support product development and innovation. The first neuClick modular battery systems, benefiting from fast installation and tariff-free access, are already generating strong pre-order demand and are expected to ship early next year. Complementing these initiatives, NeoVolta continues improving its domestic manufacturing footprint and expanding software offerings, laying a strong foundation for sustainable, long-term growth,” Johnson said.

Recent Operating Highlights

  • Expanded Distribution and Financing Networks – Continued rapid growth in new sales channels beyond the Southern California market, supported by expanded financing channels that improve accessibility and affordability for customers nationwide.
  • Closed Neubau Energy Asset Acquisition – On October 15, 2025, NeoVolta completed the acquisition of strategic assets from Neubau Energy, including its proprietary neuClick™ modular battery platform protected by over a dozen patents, Austrian-based manufacturing capabilities providing tariff-free access to advanced battery technology, and key intellectual property. The transaction is immediately accretive to both revenue and gross margins.
  • Strengthened Executive Leadership Team – Appointed Amany Ibrahim as Chief Operating Officer and Thomas Enzendorfer as Chief Technology Officer, both joining from Neubau Energy. Michael Mendik transitioned to Chief Product Officer, strengthening the company's product development and innovation capabilities.
  • Launched neuClick™ Modular Battery Platform – Introduced revolutionary 30-minute installation systems under the NeoVolta brand, reducing typical deployment costs by up to 75% and expanding the installer base from specialized technicians to any licensed electrician. Targeting over 1,000 pre-orders by December 2025 with shipments beginning January 2026.
  • Extended Manufacturing Facility Lease – Secured long-term manufacturing capacity by extending the Poway, California facility lease through March 2031, providing operational stability to meet rising demand.

Q1 2026 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue of $6.7 million, up 1,027% from $590,000 in the prior-year quarter, driven by successful expansion into broader U.S. distribution and installer networks outside the traditional Southern California market, as well as expanded financing channels making energy storage solutions more accessible to customers
  • Gross margin of 24%, compared to 16% in the prior-year quarter. The improvement reflects manufacturing efficiencies from higher production volumes and the correction of a prior period accounting entry. As the company scales operations and integrates Neubau's higher-margin product portfolio, management expects continued gross margin expansion.
  • Operating expenses totaled $2.4 million, up from $1.1 million in the prior-year quarter, primarily driven by investments in executive leadership, personnel, and infrastructure to support rapid growth and market expansion. Operating expenses included non-cash stock compensation of $467,000, primarily related to employee stock options and marketing incentive programs.
  • Loss from operations of $854,000, compared to a loss of $966,000 in the prior-year quarter, reflecting the benefit of significant revenue growth and gross margin expansion partially offset by planned investments in personnel and infrastructure to support the company's aggressive growth strategy.
  • Net loss of $1.2 million, or $(0.04) per basic share, compared to a net loss of $964,000, or $(0.03) per basic share, in the prior-year quarter. The current quarter included $389,000 in interest expense related to credit facilities established since September 2024 to finance inventory purchases and working capital needs.
  • Cash balance of approximately $890,000 as of September 30, 2025, with net working capital of approximately $2.7 million. The company maintains access to a $5 million line of credit and a $4 million asset-based lending facility to support ongoing operations and growth initiatives. Management believes current liquidity combined with available credit facilities provides sufficient resources to fund operations for the next 12 months.

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta is a leading innovator in energy storage solutions dedicated to advancing the future of clean energy. ​ Founded to provide reliable, sustainable, and high-performance energy storage systems, the company has quickly established itself as a critical player in the industry. ​NeoVolta’s flagship products are designed to meet the growing demand for efficient energy management in residential and commercial applications. ​ With a focus on cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships, NeoVolta is committed to driving progress in renewable energy and enhancing how the world stores and uses power.

For more information visit: www.NeoVolta.com 

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, the success of the newly launched commercial and industrial solution battery energy storage systems, increasing domestic battery manufacturing, and the closing of the announced the asset acquisition with Neubau Energy. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ‘believes,’ ‘estimates,’ ‘anticipates,’ ‘expects,’ ‘plans,’ ‘projects,’ ‘intends,’ ‘potential,’ ‘may,’ ‘could,’ ‘might,’ ‘will,’ ‘should,’ ‘approximately’ or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under Item 1A. “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recently filed Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and updated from time to time in its Form 10-Q filings and in its other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contacts

Investors
Alliance Advisors IR
ir@neovolta.com

Media
Email: press@neovolta.com
Phone: 800-364-5464

NEOVOLTA INC.
Balance Sheets		 
  
  September 30,  June 30, 
  2025
  2025
 
Assets
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents $889,819   $794,836  
Accounts receivable, net  5,210,379    2,983,841  
Inventory, net  1,478,780    2,137,912  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets (including prepaid inventory in amounts of $559,134 and $535,938, respectively)  778,415    748,044  
Total current assets  8,357,393    6,664,633  
         
Other asset:        
Lease right-of-use asset, net  89,575    140,540  
         
Total assets $8,446,968
   $6,805,173  
         
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable $136,363   $689,216  
Accrued liabilities  512,052    78,934  
Lease liability  89,575    140,540  
Short-term notes payable  4,142,275    2,603,223  
Advance received for Stock Subscription  800,000      
Total current liabilities  5,680,265    3,511,913  
         
Payable to line of credit lender  633,538    383,538  
Total liabilities  6,313,803    3,895,451  
         
Commitments and contingencies (Note 4)        
         
Stockholders' equity:        
Common stock $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 34,213,838 shares and 34,124,873 shares issued and outstanding, respectively  34,214    34,125  
Additional paid-in capital  29,119,407    28,652,731  
Accumulated deficit  (27,020,456)   (25,777,134) 
Total stockholders' equity  2,133,165    2,909,722  
         
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $8,446,968
   $6,805,173
  


NEOVOLTA INC.
Statements of Operations
 
  
  Three Months Ended September 30, 
  2025
  2024
 
       
Revenues from contracts with customers $6,650,258   $590,236  
Cost of goods sold  5,073,006    497,389  
Gross profit  1,577,252    92,847  
         
Operating expenses:        
General and administrative  2,374,668    1,050,119  
Research and development  56,912    8,617  
Total operating expenses  2,431,580    1,058,736  
         
Loss from operations  (854,328)   (965,889) 
         
Other income (expense):        
Interest expense  (389,134)     
Interest income  140    1,395  
Total other income (expense)  (388,994)   1,395  
         
Net loss $(1,243,322
)
  $(964,494) 
         
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted  34,193,531    33,244,061  
         
Net loss per share - basic and diluted $(0.04)  $(0.03) 
         


NEOVOLTA INC.
Statements of Cash Flows		 
  
  Three Months Ended September 30, 
  2025
  2024
 
Cash flows from operating activities:        
Net loss $(1,243,322)  $(964,494
)
 
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operations:        
Stock compensation expense  466,765    265,399  
Amortization of ROU asset  50,965      
Provision for expected credit losses/bad debt expense  135,800    85,250  
Changes in current assets and liabilities        
Accounts receivable  (2,362,338)   (229,954) 
Inventory  977,697    19,684  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  (410,074)   38,409  
Accounts payable  (491,715)   211,017  
Accrued expenses  433,118    (18,342) 
Operating lease obligation  (50,965)   -  
Net cash flows used in operating activities  (2,494,069
)
   (593,031) 
         
Cash flows from financing activities:        
Borrowings under line of credit  250,000      
Borrowings under short-term notes payable  4,199,549      
Repayments of short-term notes payable  (2,660,497)     
Advance received for Stock Subscription  800,000      
Net cash flows provided by financing activities  2,589,052      
         
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents  94,342    (593,031) 
         
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period  794,836    986,427  
         
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $889,819   $393,396  
         
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:        
Cash paid for interest $290,856   $  
Cash paid for income taxes        



Tags

Earnings Battery Renewable Energy Battery Storage System

Recommended Reading