NeoVolta Reports Record First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ: NEOV), a U.S.-based energy technology company delivering scalable storage, for resilient residential and commercial power infrastructure, today announced financial results for its first quarter of fiscal 2026, which ended September 30, 2025.

"Our first quarter performance demonstrates the strength of our multi-channel growth strategy and the increasing market adoption of distributed energy storage solutions," said Ardes Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of NeoVolta. "We delivered $6.7 million in revenue, representing over 1,000% year-over-year growth and marking our fourth consecutive record quarter. This momentum reflects successful expansion beyond our traditional Southern California installer base into broader U.S. distribution networks, increased approvals on utility vendor lists beyond California, and an expanded installer footprint with existing distributors."

“The closing of our acquisition of select assets from Neubau Energy in October marks a pivotal milestone for NeoVolta’s growth strategy. By integrating modular battery technologies and next-generation manufacturing capabilities, NeoVolta is expanding its addressable market, strengthening margins, and enhancing its ability to deliver industry-leading energy storage solutions. The newly appointed executive leaders, previously with Neubau, bring valuable expertise to support product development and innovation. The first neuClick modular battery systems, benefiting from fast installation and tariff-free access, are already generating strong pre-order demand and are expected to ship early next year. Complementing these initiatives, NeoVolta continues improving its domestic manufacturing footprint and expanding software offerings, laying a strong foundation for sustainable, long-term growth,” Johnson said.

Recent Operating Highlights

Expanded Distribution and Financing Networks – Continued rapid growth in new sales channels beyond the Southern California market, supported by expanded financing channels that improve accessibility and affordability for customers nationwide.

– Continued rapid growth in new sales channels beyond the Southern California market, supported by expanded financing channels that improve accessibility and affordability for customers nationwide. Closed Neubau Energy Asset Acquisition – On October 15, 2025, NeoVolta completed the acquisition of strategic assets from Neubau Energy, including its proprietary neuClick™ modular battery platform protected by over a dozen patents, Austrian-based manufacturing capabilities providing tariff-free access to advanced battery technology, and key intellectual property. The transaction is immediately accretive to both revenue and gross margins.

– On October 15, 2025, NeoVolta completed the acquisition of strategic assets from Neubau Energy, including its proprietary neuClick™ modular battery platform protected by over a dozen patents, Austrian-based manufacturing capabilities providing tariff-free access to advanced battery technology, and key intellectual property. The transaction is immediately accretive to both revenue and gross margins. Strengthened Executive Leadership Team – Appointed Amany Ibrahim as Chief Operating Officer and Thomas Enzendorfer as Chief Technology Officer, both joining from Neubau Energy. Michael Mendik transitioned to Chief Product Officer, strengthening the company's product development and innovation capabilities.

– Appointed Amany Ibrahim as Chief Operating Officer and Thomas Enzendorfer as Chief Technology Officer, both joining from Neubau Energy. Michael Mendik transitioned to Chief Product Officer, strengthening the company's product development and innovation capabilities. Launched neuClick™ Modular Battery Platform – Introduced revolutionary 30-minute installation systems under the NeoVolta brand, reducing typical deployment costs by up to 75% and expanding the installer base from specialized technicians to any licensed electrician. Targeting over 1,000 pre-orders by December 2025 with shipments beginning January 2026.

– Introduced revolutionary 30-minute installation systems under the NeoVolta brand, reducing typical deployment costs by up to 75% and expanding the installer base from specialized technicians to any licensed electrician. Targeting over 1,000 pre-orders by December 2025 with shipments beginning January 2026. Extended Manufacturing Facility Lease – Secured long-term manufacturing capacity by extending the Poway, California facility lease through March 2031, providing operational stability to meet rising demand.





Q1 2026 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $6.7 million, up 1,027% from $590,000 in the prior-year quarter, driven by successful expansion into broader U.S. distribution and installer networks outside the traditional Southern California market, as well as expanded financing channels making energy storage solutions more accessible to customers

Gross margin of 24%, compared to 16% in the prior-year quarter. The improvement reflects manufacturing efficiencies from higher production volumes and the correction of a prior period accounting entry. As the company scales operations and integrates Neubau's higher-margin product portfolio, management expects continued gross margin expansion.

Operating expenses totaled $2.4 million, up from $1.1 million in the prior-year quarter, primarily driven by investments in executive leadership, personnel, and infrastructure to support rapid growth and market expansion. Operating expenses included non-cash stock compensation of $467,000, primarily related to employee stock options and marketing incentive programs.

Loss from operations of $854,000, compared to a loss of $966,000 in the prior-year quarter, reflecting the benefit of significant revenue growth and gross margin expansion partially offset by planned investments in personnel and infrastructure to support the company's aggressive growth strategy.

Net loss of $1.2 million, or $(0.04) per basic share, compared to a net loss of $964,000, or $(0.03) per basic share, in the prior-year quarter. The current quarter included $389,000 in interest expense related to credit facilities established since September 2024 to finance inventory purchases and working capital needs.

Cash balance of approximately $890,000 as of September 30, 2025, with net working capital of approximately $2.7 million. The company maintains access to a $5 million line of credit and a $4 million asset-based lending facility to support ongoing operations and growth initiatives. Management believes current liquidity combined with available credit facilities provides sufficient resources to fund operations for the next 12 months.





Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, the success of the newly launched commercial and industrial solution battery energy storage systems, increasing domestic battery manufacturing, and the closing of the announced the asset acquisition with Neubau Energy. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ‘believes,’ ‘estimates,’ ‘anticipates,’ ‘expects,’ ‘plans,’ ‘projects,’ ‘intends,’ ‘potential,’ ‘may,’ ‘could,’ ‘might,’ ‘will,’ ‘should,’ ‘approximately’ or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under Item 1A. “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recently filed Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and updated from time to time in its Form 10-Q filings and in its other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

NEOVOLTA INC.

Balance Sheets September 30, June 30, 2025

2025

Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 889,819 $ 794,836 Accounts receivable, net 5,210,379 2,983,841 Inventory, net 1,478,780 2,137,912 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (including prepaid inventory in amounts of $559,134 and $535,938, respectively) 778,415 748,044 Total current assets 8,357,393 6,664,633 Other asset: Lease right-of-use asset, net 89,575 140,540 Total assets $ 8,446,968

$ 6,805,173 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 136,363 $ 689,216 Accrued liabilities 512,052 78,934 Lease liability 89,575 140,540 Short-term notes payable 4,142,275 2,603,223 Advance received for Stock Subscription 800,000 – Total current liabilities 5,680,265 3,511,913 Payable to line of credit lender 633,538 383,538 Total liabilities 6,313,803 3,895,451 Commitments and contingencies (Note 4) Stockholders' equity: Common stock $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 34,213,838 shares and 34,124,873 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 34,214 34,125 Additional paid-in capital 29,119,407 28,652,731 Accumulated deficit (27,020,456 ) (25,777,134 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,133,165 2,909,722 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,446,968

$ 6,805,173







NEOVOLTA INC.

Statements of Operations

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

2024

Revenues from contracts with customers $ 6,650,258 $ 590,236 Cost of goods sold 5,073,006 497,389 Gross profit 1,577,252 92,847 Operating expenses: General and administrative 2,374,668 1,050,119 Research and development 56,912 8,617 Total operating expenses 2,431,580 1,058,736 Loss from operations (854,328 ) (965,889 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense (389,134 ) – Interest income 140 1,395 Total other income (expense) (388,994 ) 1,395 Net loss $ (1,243,322

)

$ (964,494 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 34,193,531 33,244,061 Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.04 ) $ (0.03 )





NEOVOLTA INC.

Statements of Cash Flows Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

2024

Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (1,243,322 ) $ (964,494

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operations: Stock compensation expense 466,765 265,399 Amortization of ROU asset 50,965 – Provision for expected credit losses/bad debt expense 135,800 85,250 Changes in current assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (2,362,338 ) (229,954 ) Inventory 977,697 19,684 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (410,074 ) 38,409 Accounts payable (491,715 ) 211,017 Accrued expenses 433,118 (18,342 ) Operating lease obligation (50,965 ) - Net cash flows used in operating activities (2,494,069

)

(593,031 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings under line of credit 250,000 – Borrowings under short-term notes payable 4,199,549 – Repayments of short-term notes payable (2,660,497 ) – Advance received for Stock Subscription 800,000 – Net cash flows provided by financing activities 2,589,052 – Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 94,342 (593,031 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 794,836 986,427 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 889,819 $ 393,396 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 290,856 $ – Cash paid for income taxes – –



