ENT and Allergy Associates and Its Management Services Organization Unveil Refreshed Brand Identity: QMMS USA is Now Hümi

Tarrytown, New York, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENT and Allergy Associates (ENTA), the largest ear, nose, throat, allergy, and audiology practice in the country, together with its Management Services Organization (MSO), formerly known as Quality Medical Management Services USA LLC (QMMS USA), today announced a refreshed brand identity.

Given the strong recognition of ENT and Allergy Associates, the name of the medical practice will remain the same. The name of the MSO will change from QMMS USA to the new name: Hümi.

The brand refresh includes a newly designed shared logo for ENTA and Hümi, symbolizing the strong connection and unified purpose between the two entities. The new logo presents a modernized look that focuses on people, the forgotten essence in today’s healthcare world. The light and dark red tones of our new logo honor ENTA’s legacy, ensuring continuity of recognition while reflecting a forward-looking identity.

This update was not the result of any corporate reorganization, nor ownership change. ENTA remains an independent, physician-owned medical practice and it is the largest ENT and Allergy group in the nation.

The transition of the MSO name, from QMMS to Hümi, underscores the organization’s commitment to amalgamating technology and innovation with a human-centered approach to medical practice management. Hümi delivers efficient, modern tools while enabling providers to focus on patient care.

Over the coming weeks, the new visual identity will appear across digital, print, and other communications. ENT and Allergy Associates continues to provide high-quality care across New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, while Hümi delivers support to these medical practices and other healthcare providers, including medical offices in Texas.

Together, ENT and Allergy Associates and Hümi remain dedicated to advancing care, improving outcomes, and strengthening the communities they serve.

To learn more, visit www.humihealthcare.com.

HÜMI:

Backed by over 25 years of experience, Hümi (formerly Quality Medical Management Services USA, LLC, or QMMS USA) specializes in healthcare management and consultancy across practice operations and management, technology, revenue cycle, compliance, HR management, and business applications. With a seasoned team and a commitment to excellence, Hümi delivers cutting-edge healthcare business management solutions. By implementing best practices at every step, Hümi ensures measurable success for its clients. At its core, Hümi represents the human side of healthcare, where operational excellence meets a people-first philosophy.

The ENT and Allergy Associates Network:

ENT and Allergy Associates (ENTA) is the largest ENT, Allergy, and Audiology practice in the country, with over 475 clinicians who practice in over 80 clinical locations throughout New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Texas. Each ENTA clinical office is comprised of world-class physicians who are specialists and sub-specialists in their respective fields, providing the highest level of expertise and care. With a wide range of services including Adult and Pediatric ENT and Allergy, Voice and Swallowing, Advanced Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery, Treatment of Disorders of the Inner Ear and Dizziness, Asthma-related services, Diagnostic Audiology, Hearing Aid Dispensing, Sleep and CT Services, ENTA Is able to meet the needs of patients of all ages. ENTA is also affiliated with some of the most prestigious medical institutions in the world. Each year ENTA physicians are voted ‘Top Doctor’ by Castle Connolly, a true testament to the exceptional care and service they provide to their patients.