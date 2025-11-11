ASK4SAM: Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. Expands Focus on Uber and Lyft Accident Claims in Astoria, Queens

Jamaica, New York , Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASK4SAM: Silberstein & Miklos, P.C., a Queens-based personal injury law firm serving all five boroughs, announced today it is expanding its focus on Uber and Lyft accident claims in Astoria. With rideshare services continuing to grow across New York City, neighborhoods like Astoria are experiencing a surge in traffic involving Uber and Lyft vehicles—along with a rise in related collisions and injuries. This expansion is designed to provide targeted legal support for victims of Uber and Lyft accidents, offering skilled representation, thorough investigations, and strategic advocacy to help clients pursue full compensation and hold negligent parties accountable.





Rideshare accident claims often involve complicated insurance coverage structures and corporate legal teams that can make the process difficult for victims to navigate alone. Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. focuses on simplifying this process for accident victims, offering clear guidance and experienced advocacy. The firm’s attorneys carefully investigate each case, identifying liability and assessing the extent of damages caused by negligent rideshare drivers, other motorists, or even the rideshare companies themselves. Through meticulous documentation and strategic case preparation, the firm ensures that every claim receives the attention and expertise it deserves.

Victims of Uber and Lyft accidents in Astoria and across Queens are encouraged to contact Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. immediately following a crash. Early legal representation can make a crucial difference in preserving evidence, such as traffic camera footage, rideshare app data, and police reports that can support a personal injury claim. The firm offers free initial consultations to help victims understand their rights, evaluate their options, and pursue fair compensation. To schedule a consultation, visit https://ask4sam.net or call (718) 204-8000 for more information about available legal services.

Uber and Lyft accidents frequently result in a range of injuries, from minor soft tissue injuries to serious spinal cord damage, head trauma, or even fatalities. The experienced legal team at Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. works with medical professionals to fully document injuries, treatment needs, and long-term health impacts. These evaluations are essential in calculating fair compensation for medical costs, lost wages, and the pain and suffering that accident victims endure. Whether representing injured passengers, pedestrians, or other motorists, the firm’s attorneys pursue justice for all parties harmed in rideshare-related collisions.

Rideshare crashes often result in significant property damage and substantial medical bills for victims. Injured parties may require ongoing medical treatment, including physical therapy and specialist care, depending on the severity of the car accident or pedestrian accident. Uber Accident Lawyers at Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. assist clients in navigating interactions with the insurance company and ensure that all applicable insurance policies—including rideshare corporate coverage and personal insurance—are thoroughly evaluated to secure full compensation for medical expenses, lost wages, and emotional distress.

Personal injury lawyers at Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. work to protect the legal rights of individuals affected by Uber crashes and other motor vehicle accidents involving rideshare apps. By gathering detailed accident documentation, reviewing rideshare crash reports, and coordinating with medical professionals, the firm ensures that all injuries and associated costs are accurately represented in claims. This meticulous approach helps establish liability and strengthens cases against negligent drivers or rideshare companies, maximizing recovery for victims.

The firm also addresses challenges unique to rideshare collisions, such as disputes over insurance coverage and delayed settlements. Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. provides experienced guidance through every step of the claims process, helping clients pursue fair resolution for property damage, medical bills, and the personal impact of rideshare crashes. Each case is handled with a focus on accountability and comprehensive support for victims navigating the aftermath of serious accidents.

In New York, Uber and Lyft drivers operate under unique insurance structures that depend on their activity at the time of the accident. When a driver is logged into the rideshare app but has not yet accepted a ride, a different liability coverage applies compared to when a passenger is on board. Understanding these distinctions is vital to achieving full compensation. The rideshare accident attorneys at Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. have deep experience navigating the complexities of liability insurance, ensuring that clients receive fair recovery under all applicable coverage policies, including the corporate insurance plans maintained by Uber and Lyft.

Accidents involving rideshare vehicles may also stem from driver negligence, distracted driving, or violations of New York traffic laws. In densely populated neighborhoods like Astoria, where busy intersections and congested streets create dangerous conditions, rideshare collisions are often caused by drivers rushing to complete rides or multitasking behind the wheel. Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. conducts thorough accident investigations, reviewing evidence such as police reports, vehicle inspection records, and driver histories to establish fault and build strong cases for injured victims.

The attorneys also assist in handling insurance claims with major carriers that often attempt to minimize payouts. By taking on the negotiation process, Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. protects clients from insurance tactics that undervalue claims or deny legitimate coverage. Each case is handled with meticulous attention to detail, ensuring that all medical records, receipts, and documentation are presented effectively to support the victim’s right to compensation.

In addition to injuries sustained by passengers, Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. represents pedestrians and bicyclists injured in rideshare accidents. Collisions involving Lyft drivers, for example, often occur due to unsafe lane changes, rear-end collisions, or failure to yield in crosswalks. The firm’s attorneys advocate for these vulnerable road users, ensuring their claims are handled with urgency and care. With extensive knowledge of New York law and rideshare insurance practices, the firm consistently secures favorable outcomes for those injured by negligent rideshare operators.

Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. is also experienced in managing claims that involve defective vehicles, poor vehicle inspections, or inadequate background checks for rideshare drivers. The firm ensures that all responsible entities—whether individuals, corporations, or insurers—are held accountable for failing to uphold safety standards. This comprehensive approach strengthens each case and reinforces the firm’s reputation as one of New York’s most trusted authorities on rideshare litigation.

Through diligent advocacy and personalized legal attention, Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. continues to set the standard for excellence in personal injury representation across Queens and New York City. From investigating the accident scene to obtaining expert testimony and negotiating settlements, the firm’s attorneys pursue every available avenue to ensure fair results for injured victims.

For experienced legal representation in Uber and Lyft accident cases in Astoria, contact Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. at (718) 204-8000 or visit https://ask4sam.net to schedule a free consultation and learn more about the firm’s record of success in complex personal injury litigation.

About Silberstein & Miklos, P.C.:

Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. is a New York City-based personal injury law firm representing victims of accidents, malpractice, and negligence throughout the five boroughs and Long Island. The firm’s attorneys specialize in personal injury, vehicle accidents, construction injuries, and wrongful death cases. With decades of combined experience and a proven record of verdicts and settlements, Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. remains dedicated to securing justice and fair compensation for every client.





