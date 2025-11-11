KOIL Energy Solutions Schedules Q3 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call

HOUSTON, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koil Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: KLNG), announced today that it will file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the third quarter of 2025 on Friday, November 14, 2025.
KOIL will host an investor conference call to review its third quarter of 2025 results on Friday, November 14, 2025, at 10:00 am Eastern Time.
Interested parties may listen to the call through a webcast link or using the dial in numbers. (See below details.)
GENERAL EVENT DETAILS
Title: Koil Energy Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call
Date: 11/14/2025
Start time: 10:00am EST - Start of live event
PARTICIPANT WEBCAST LINK:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tnpz3b6k
PARTICIPANT DIALS:
Participant Dial Toll-Free: 1-833-630-1956
Participant Dial Toll/Int’l: 1-412-317-1837
Conference ID/PW: Koil Energy Solutions
Replay available for 7 days after the call:
Replay Dial Toll-Free: 1-855-669-9658
Replay Dial Toll/Int’l: 1-412-317-0088
Replay PW: 2024102
The earnings release and a replay of the conference call will also be available on the Company's website, www.koilenergy.com, under the "Investors" section.
About Koil
KOIL is a leading energy services company offering subsea equipment and support services to the world's energy and offshore industries.
Investor Relations Contact:
ir@koilenergy.com
281-862-2201