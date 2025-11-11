Resi Media Launches Studio AI, Transforming Video Content Creation with AI-Powered Automation for Ministry Teams





ALLEN, Texas, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resi Media , a leading end-to-end solution for online and multisite video streaming, announces the launch of Studio AI , a new solution that streamlines video content creation by combining AI-driven automation with seamless video editing tools. Powered by proprietary technology, Studio AI transforms video into clips, transcripts, and suggests smart metadata enhancements—making every video more searchable, shareable, and impactful.

Studio AI directly addresses challenges many ministry teams face today, including manual editing of long-form video content, disconnected tools, and cumbersome workflows that hinder churches from maximizing the value of their content. Studio AI removes these barriers by delivering a single workflow that is fully integrated within Resi Studio, eliminating the need for additional third-party AI solutions and editing tools.

"We take seriously the responsibility of introducing AI to Resi products, and are proud that Studio AI builds on the legacy of trust and reliability that our customers expect of us,” said Matthew Smith, General Manager of Resi Media. “Studio AI removes barriers in content creation while still allowing ministry teams to maintain control and authenticity of the message—all while keeping the pastor’s teaching at the center. Church leaders can now focus less on manual editing and more on connecting their community with ease.”

Key Features of Studio AI include:

Instant transcripts : Making content more searchable, editable, and accessible.

: Making content more searchable, editable, and accessible. Real-time clips : Create social-ready and algorithm-friendly clips with captions for Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube in seconds.

: Create social-ready and algorithm-friendly clips with captions for Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube in seconds. Smart metadata : Automatically suggests titles, tags, descriptions to boost content discoverability.

: Automatically suggests titles, tags, descriptions to boost content discoverability. Fully integrated workflow : Upload, trim, caption, and schedule without leaving Resi Studio.

: Upload, trim, caption, and schedule without leaving Resi Studio. Instant discussion prompts: Automatically develops group discussion questions, saving time and enabling ministry teams to focus on strengthening community and deepening spiritual connection.



“Even with a dedicated media team, it's difficult for our church to be able to bring new staff or volunteers up to speed quickly with our current workflow, because the video clipping learning curve is so long,” said Will Chapman, Online Minister at Cottonwood Creek Church. “To have something that’s intuitive, all in one destination, and easy to understand is going to be a huge value add for our team.”

Studio AI not only empowers ministry teams to generate impactful content quickly but also ensures that production teams maintain full control of the creative process. This human-led AI approach allows users to leverage AI's capabilities while still retaining complete authority of content creativity, messaging and potential impact. It’s designed to offer smart suggestions while leaving the final decisions in the hands of the post-production team.

Resi Media is a subsidiary of Pushpay, the leading payments and engagement solutions provider for mission-driven organizations. Today’s announcement builds on the Company's recent momentum to deliver AI-powered technology to help amplify human connection. Together, Pushpay and Resi equip the Church in a new era of ministry, delivering a holistic suite of technology that empowers ministry leaders to spark meaningful action within their communities.

Studio AI is available as part of Resi’s Live Streaming plans. For more information about Studio AI, including product and pricing details, visit www.resi.io/add-on/studio-ai.

About Resi Media

Resi is a high-growth SaaS company that delivers end-to-end live video streaming technology. Their all-in-one video delivery platform specializes in high-quality transmission for web, multisite and on-demand streaming, with industry-leading reliability to support and prompt customer engagement. Resi was founded in 2015 and serves non-profit and for-profit organizations across the globe. Resi was acquired by Pushpay in 2021 and remains a subsidiary of the Company.

US Media / PR Contact

Chelsea Looney I pr@resi.io

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7917e5d0-6642-4adf-add8-1a6c4bee4181