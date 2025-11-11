Aspo Plc: Share repurchase 11.11.2025

Aspo Plc ANNOUNCEMENT 11.11.2025 
    
    
Aspo Plc: Share repurchase 11.11.2025  
    
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange   
    
Trade date          11.11.2025  
Bourse trade        Buy  
Share                 ASPO  
Amount            3 000Shares 
Average price/ share   6,8504EUR 
Total cost           20 551,20EUR 
    
    
Aspo Plc now holds a total of 16 068 shares  
including the shares repurchased on 11.11.2025  
    
The share buybacks are executed in compliance with Regulation 
No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council (MAR) Article 5
and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. 
    
    
On behalf of Aspo Plc   
    
Nordea Bank Oyj   
    
    
Sami HuttunenIlari Isomäki  
    
For more information, please contact:  
Erkka Repo, CFO, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 40 5827 971, erkka.repo@aspo.com
    
    
www.aspo.com   


ASPO 11.11 trades

