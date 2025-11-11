San Francisco Startup Tuurny Builds AI Robot to "Mine" Electronic Waste for Critical Chips

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A San Francisco startup Tuurny announced today it is developing a platform that solves world’s two massive, contradictory problems: a critical shortage of computer chips and a growing mountain of electronic waste.

The company, currently in its prototyping phase, is building an AI-powered robot that does what was previously thought impossible: it intelligently "mines" old electronics for valuable components, keeping them perfectly usable.

For decades, e-waste recycling has meant "shredding" a brute-force process that destroys billions of dollars in valuable chips, connectors, magnets, and capacitors, leaving only a low-grade scrap commodity. Tuurny’s autonomous "scalpel" approach is different.



Using computer vision, the system looks at a circuit board, identifies all the valuable parts, and then uses precision robotics to surgically remove them without damage. This proprietary process creates a new, high-margin, and secure supply of tested and documented parts from our own domestic waste.

"Shredding electronics is like putting a classic Ferrari into a car crusher just to sell the metal as scrap," said Sina Ghashghaei, CEO of Tuurny. "You've just destroyed a priceless engine and transmission to get a few dollars of steel. We're the expert mechanics who surgically remove that engine, certify its condition, and make it ready for a new chassis. We are turning a toxic waste stream into a secure, high-value resource."

The timing for this technology is critical. As global supply chains remain volatile, Tuurny is creating a new, domestic supply chain by on-shoring critical materials that are already here.



The company's advanced approach has gained significant validation:

NASA Grant: Tuurny was awarded a grant from NASA to collaborate with Texas A&M on the development of its advanced computer vision brain.

NVIDIA Inception: The company was accepted into the NVIDIA Inception program, which supports startups revolutionizing industries with AI.

While the platform is designed to extract value from all electronics, its unique documentation capabilities solve a critical challenge for high-stakes industries like aerospace and defense.

"Many long-life defense platforms rely on 'sunset' or legacy electronic components that are no longer in production," added Sina Ghashghaei. "Sourcing these obsolete parts is a massive logistical and security challenge, with a high risk of counterfeit infiltration. Our system addresses this head-on by creating a digital certificate for every component it removes from trusted hardware, proving exactly where it came from. This provides a direct, automated way to comply with the Pentagon’s stringent DFARS 252.246-7007 (Counterfeit Electronic Part Detection and Avoidance System) mandate."

Based in San Francisco with a warehouse in Texas, Tuurny is currently raising a Seed round to expand its engineering team, complete its first production-intent system, and launch its first paid pilot programs.

Tuurny is a San Francisco-based e-waste robotics company building an intelligent platform for the circular economy. Its AI-powered systems move beyond traditional shredding to surgically identify, harvest, and database valuable components from electronics from chips and RAM to capacitors and connectors. Tuurny is turning the world's e-waste into a secure, traceable, and valuable on-shore resource.

