Shield Ranks in the 3 Highest Scores Across all Use Cases in 2025 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Digital Communications Governance and Archiving Solutions

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shield, the industry's most comprehensive platform for digital communications governance, today announced its ranking in the three highest-scored placements in the 2025 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Digital Communications Governance and Archiving (DCGA) Solutions report.

The Critical Capabilities report provides a deep dive into vendors’ product and service offerings, evaluating 14 vendors across 6 Use Cases and 12 Product Ratings. The Use Cases cover core DCGA needs across Regulatory Compliance, Investigations, Archive & Retention, User Governance, Internal Analytics & Insights, and Connectors. Shield consistently scored among the three highest ranked positions across all Use Cases and Product Ratings.

Shield also recently placed as a Visionary in the accompanying Gartner® Magic Quadrant™, which positions vendors in a market in a broader analysis, and was recognized for its Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute—a placement that reflects Gartner’s assessment of the company’s strengths and challenges. Shield sees its consistently high scores as a reinforcement of why customers find the platform both versatile and comprehensive.

“We believe our scores in the Critical Capabilities report, alongside our placement in the Magic Quadrant, highlight Shield’s accelerating momentum and the market’s decisive move toward AI-powered transformation,” said Shiran Weitzman, CEO and Co-founder of Shield. “While legacy providers struggle to modernize, Shield’s AI-driven, cloud-native platform empowers organizations with intelligence, automation, and agility unmatched in the compliance space. For us, this recognition reinforces our position as the driving force behind the future of compliance.”

Shield ranked second out of 14 vendors in the Investigations and User Governance Use Cases, and achieved its highest scores in the Connectors Use Case. Shield sees these scores as providing further proof points that speak to Shield platform’s comprehensive capabilities and customer-centric focus.

Purpose-built to address evolving compliance outcomes, Shield’s platform combines full data clarity and accessibility with a comprehensive approach to digital communications governance. Its DCGA offering is enhanced by a natively embedded AmplifAI suite, which applies agentic and generative AI across modules. This commitment to advanced AI continues to drive Shield’s strong performance and market leadership, positioning the company to meet today’s demands and tomorrow’s complexity with confidence.

“Our strong partnership with customers and relentless focus on innovation ensure that Shield’s platform enables firms to manage risk proactively and on their own terms, in a holistic, future-proof way. Our consistent AI leadership, unified architecture, and unmatched data integrity deliver the flexibility and trust required for enterprise-grade compliance,” said Tamar Sharir, Chief Product Officer at Shield. “We see our Critical Capabilities ranking and position in the Magic Quadrant as reflecting the tangible value we deliver today while reinforcing Shield’s position as the vendor of tomorrow.”

About Shield

Shield is the industry's most comprehensive digital communications governance and archiving solution—purpose-built for financial institutions. Trusted by a third of the world’s leading financial institutions, Shield's platform combines industry-leading AI-powered innovation with deep regulatory expertise to strengthen compliance, intuitively, efficiently, and securely. Learn more at shieldfc.com.

