Shield has been Recognized on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shield, the industry's most comprehensive digital communications governance and archiving platform, today announced it has been named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ , a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology companies in North America. Shield ranked #199 in the fintech category. The recognition comes as Shield serves a third of the leading global financial institutions and was recently named a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Communications Governance and Archiving for the second year in a row.

Since 2018, Shield has achieved exponential growth, driven by financial institutions' need to break through fragmented legacy systems and meet increasingly stringent regulatory requirements. Firms are turning to Shield's unified, end-to-end platform to gain complete visibility and control across their communications data.

The Deloitte recognition highlights Shield’s leadership in the North American market and its consistently strong growth trajectory.

"As a fast-paced organization fueled by AI-driven innovation, this recognition from the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 is a meaningful milestone for Shield,” said Shiran Weitzman, CEO and Co-founder of Shield. “It reflects not only our strong growth trajectory, but also the continued investments we are making in our business, technology, and delivering an exceptional customer experience. We are truly grateful for the trust placed in us by the world’s leading organizations, our valued partners, and investors. Most importantly, this achievement belongs to our dedicated employees, whose passion and commitment power everything we do. We’re proud to be among the select companies honored this year -- and even more excited for the road ahead."

Leading Through Continuous AI Investment and Innovation

Shield’s rapid growth reflects the company’s ongoing investment in generative AI and agentic capabilities, and commitment to fast-paced innovation. The platform’s architecture supports scale and performance demands of the world’s largest financial institutions, while Shield continues to expand its AI capabilities to address evolving compliance challenges. This focus on continuous technological advancement has positioned Shield at the forefront of the communications compliance market.

Key differentiators fueling Shield’s growth include:

Industry-leading GenAI suite, AmplifAI, with agentic AI capabilities, including Fortified Surveillance, Risk Reasoning, and Shiela, an AI assistant for natural-language queries during investigations

One unified platform purpose-built for financial institutions – unlike competitors that have grown through patchwork solutions and acquisitions

Zero-gap data integrity with complete transparency and advanced data accessibility, with no vendor lock-in or export fees

Single-tenant cloud architecture providing enhanced security and privacy assurances

Shield's technology leadership has earned broad industry recognition in 2025. Beyond the Deloitte Fast 500 honor, Shield demonstrated the strongest year-over-year upward trajectory of any vendor in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Communications Governance and Archiving, ranking in the top five for "Completeness of Vision" and among the three highest-scoring vendors in the Gartner Critical Capabilities report. Additional recognitions include the 2025 “Best e-Comms Surveillance Solution” at the RegTech Insight Awards Europe, Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence, 2025 FinCrimeTech50, Dun & Bradstreet's "Top Startup" award, and a 2025 ThinkAdvisor finalist for the “Firm Award - Industry Disruption.”

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 31st year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies—both public and private—in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million.

About Shield

Shield is the industry's most comprehensive digital communications governance and archiving solution—purpose-built for financial institutions. Trusted by the world’s leading financial institutions, Shield is named by Gartner as a Visionary in the Digital Communication Governance and Archiving sector. With offices across NA, Europe, APAC and the Middle East, Shield delivers global compliance coverage across multiple jurisdictions, languages, and regulatory frameworks. Shield's platform combines industry-leading AI-powered innovation with deep regulatory expertise to strengthen compliance, intuitively, efficiently, and securely. Learn more at shieldfc.com .

Media Contact:

Michal Milgalter

VP Marketing

Michel.milgalter@shieldfc.com