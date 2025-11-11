Queens New York Construction Injury Accident Lawyer Steven Louros Highlights Court Judgment Reinforcing Worker Protection and Construction Safety in New York

Queens, NY, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Office of Steven Louros, P.C., reaffirms its commitment to worker safety and legal awareness following a recent Queens Supreme Court decision emphasizing the importance of accountability in construction site management and worker protection.

According to publicly available court records, the case involved a construction worker who sustained a severe wrist injury while performing job-related duties. Following trial proceedings, the court awarded a substantial judgment reflecting the seriousness of the injury and its long-term impact on the worker’s earning capacity and quality of life.

This outcome underscores how New York’s labor and construction laws are designed to protect workers and ensure fair compensation when safety standards are not met.

“Every construction worker deserves to go home safe at the end of the day,” said a spokesperson for the Law Office of Steven Louros, P.C. “This case serves as a reminder of how critical it is for employers and site managers to uphold their responsibilities under the law.”

The firm encourages workers, contractors, and property owners alike to take proactive steps toward maintaining safe workplaces and understanding their legal rights and obligations under New York law.

The Law Office of Steven Louros, P.C. is a New York-based personal injury law firm dedicated to protecting the rights of workers and accident victims. The firm focuses on construction accidents, premises liability, and serious personal injury cases, advocating for fairness, safety, and justice throughout New York State.

