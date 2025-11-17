Midtown Manhattan Construction Accidents: Lawyer Steven Louros Releases New Resource on Complex NYC Heavy Equipment Injury Cases

New York, NY, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New York City Personal Injury Lawyer Steven Louros, Esq., from the Law Office of Steven Louros, a personal injury law firm with over 40 years of experience and more than $500 million in verdicts and settlements, announces enhanced focus on construction vehicle accidentcases involving dump trucks, cement mixers, cranes, and other heavy construction equipment throughout New York City. As construction activity continues to grow across Manhattan's Midtown corridor, Hudson Yards development area, Long Island City Queens, Downtown Brooklyn, and other major infrastructure projects citywide, the firm addresses the unique legal and insurance complexities that distinguish these cases from traditional motor vehicle accidents.

Please review the source on the Law Office of Steven Louros blog: NYC Construction Vehicle Accident Attorney: When Work Trucks, Cranes & Heavy Equipment Cause Injuries

"Construction accidents in NYC represent some of the most complex and devastating personal injury cases in New York City," said Steven Louros, founding attorney. "When massive dump trucks, cement mixers, cranes, or other heavy construction equipment cause accidents, the results are often catastrophic due to the sheer size and weight of these vehicles combined with their operation in congested urban areas."

The Resource Explains:

Types of Construction Vehicles Causing Accidents in NYC

Complex Liability in Construction Vehicle Cases

NYC Construction Zone Safety Laws and Regulations

High-Value Damages in Construction Vehicle Cases

Multiple Defendants and Insurance Coverage

OSHA Violations and Construction Vehicle Safety

Multilingual Support for Construction Communities

About the Law Office of Steven Louros



Law Office of Steven Louros

Established over four decades ago, the Law Office of Steven Louros has built a reputation for handling complex personal injury cases throughout New York City and surrounding areas. The firm has recovered more than $500 million in verdicts and settlements for injured clients, with particular expertise in motor vehicle accidents, premise liability, and emerging areas of personal injury law including construction vehicle accidents affecting both workers and the general public.

The firm maintains offices in Manhattan and Queens and serves clients throughout all five NYC boroughs, Long Island, and Westchester County. All consultations are provided at no cost, and the firm operates on a contingency fee basis, meaning clients pay no attorney fees unless their case results in recovery.

Client testimonials reflect the firm's commitment to professional service across cultural and linguistic boundaries, with satisfied clients noting the firm's thorough approach to case development and personalized attention to catastrophic injury circumstances.

Service Areas and Contact Information

The Law Office of Steven Louros represents construction vehicle accident victims throughout: Manhattan (all construction zones including major development projects); Brooklyn (complete borough coverage including waterfront construction); Queens (all areas including airport construction and infrastructure projects); The Bronx (full coverage including highway and bridge construction zones); Staten Island (all communities including port and industrial construction); Long Island (Nassau and Suffolk Counties); and Westchester County

Contact Information: Phone: (718) 423-0448 | (212) 481-5275 Manhattan Office: 1261 Broadway, Suite 507, New York, NY 10001 Website: Office hours are Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM, with Saturday availability by appointment. Emergency consultations are available 24/7 for serious construction vehicle accidents.

Legal Expertise for Complex Construction Vehicle Cases

As New York City's construction industry continues to grow, with major development projects in Midtown Manhattan, Hudson Yards, Long Island City, and throughout the five boroughs, the Law Office of Steven Louros remains at the forefront of legal developments affecting construction vehicle accident victims. The firm's experience with OSHA regulations, multiple defendant cases, commercial insurance coverage, and catastrophic injury claims positions it to handle the most challenging construction vehicle accident cases.

For individuals injured in construction vehicle accidents, the firm emphasizes the importance of immediate legal consultation, as construction site evidence can disappear quickly, OSHA investigation reports have limited availability, and insurance companies begin building defenses immediately following accidents involving heavy construction equipment.

Media Contact: Law Office of Steven Louros Phone: (718) 423-0448 Email: Available through contact form athttps://louroslawny.com/contact-form/

This press release contains information about legal services and should not be considered legal advice. Every construction vehicle accident case involves unique circumstances, and individuals should consult directly with qualified attorneys regarding their specific situations.