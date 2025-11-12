Proof Meets Purpose: Datavault AI Honors Veterans with Valor Preservation Coin and Showcases VerifyU™ in Washington, D.C.

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Datavault AI Inc. (Nasdaq: DVLT), a leader in data monetization, credentialing, and digital engagement technologies, completed a series of Veterans Week events in Washington, D.C., where it presented its Valor Preservation Coin and VerifyU™ credential-verification platform to policymakers, veterans, and industry partners.

On November 9, 10 and 11, Datavault AI participated in the Grand Marshal Dinner at the Ronald Reagan International Trade Center, the Third Annual Veterans Day Parade, and a Technology Demonstration at the Phoenix Park Hotel, respectively. These events advanced the Company’s national visibility and highlighted its growing role in building trusted, government-grade systems that protect authenticity and preserve verified identity.

The Valor Preservation Coin and VerifyU™ Initiative

The Valor Preservation Coin is a central component of Datavault’s VerifyU™ credentialing platform supporting the proposed H.R. 327 – Valor Earned Not Stolen Act of 2025. The initiative introduces a digital ledger framework to prevent fraudulent military service claims by digitizing DD214 discharge documents in compliance with DoD, NIST, FISMA, and VA data-security standards.

Datavault’s Valor Preservation Coin functions as a tokenized credential within this secure ecosystem, enabling veterans to verify their service through immutable, digital ledger-based proof while preventing unauthorized claims or misrepresentation. Datavault is uniquely positioned to provide this service with its moat of intellectual property and ability to execute credential authentication and verification under this framework.

Through its collaboration with Burke Products, Datavault is actively pursuing sole-source government contracting opportunities for credentialing, digital identity, and data verification, transforming what began as a social mission into a commercially sustainable solution with long-term recurring revenue potential.

Datavault AI Showcases Full Technology Stack at National Veterans Day Events

Throughout the series of events, Datavault AI demonstrated its full suite of technologies — including the VerifyU™ credentialing system, the ADIO® data-over-sound platform, and the Valor Preservation Coin, a digital ledger-enabled token designed to safeguard authenticity, identity, and legacy. On November 10, Datavault AI showcased its VerifyU™ credentialing platform and DVHolo™ holographic engagement system to government officials, military representatives, and veterans’ organizations during an invite-only technology demonstration at the Phoenix Park Hotel in Washington, D.C. The presentation highlighted Datavault AI’s ability to deliver real-time, digital ledger-verified credential validation and immersive data visualization, underscoring the Company’s expanding role in federal innovation, defense, and secure identity initiatives.

Reflecting on Veterans Day, the Datavault November 10 Technology Demonstration Showcase and the broader promise of accessible technology, Monica Desai, founder of Tech Policy Advisors and former chief of both the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau and the FCC’s Media Bureau, said:

“Veterans Day reminds us of our collective responsibility to ensure that every Veteran can stay connected and informed. Datavault Ai’s technology is an inspiring example of how innovation can open new doors to opportunity, accessibility, and independence for those who have served.

“This breakthrough technology represents a new frontier in how we share information. It’s an exciting step toward a future where innovation and accessibility advance together.”

Third Annual Veterans Day Parade and Grand Marshal Dinner

Representing Datavault AI on November 9, Sonia Choi, the Company’s Chief Marketing Officer and Cofounder, proudly participated in the Third Annual Veterans Day Parade, joining distinguished leaders, veterans, and organizations in honoring America’s service members. Datavault AI also served as an official supporter and sponsor of the event, underscoring its commitment to advancing technologies that preserve authenticity, enable accessibility, and celebrate national service. Through its participation, the company reaffirmed its dedication to empowering communities and fostering innovation that bridges purpose, patriotism, and progress.

Earlier, at the Grand Marshal Dinner on November 7, Choi engaged with senior military officials and prominent technology and policy leaders to discuss deployment strategies for federal credential digitization and data-security initiatives. The Company’s invitation and participation at the National Veterans Parade Foundation’s Grand Marshal Dinner at the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington, D.C. underscores a growing national recognition of Datavault AI’s leadership in secure data monetization and authentication technologies. During the evening’s presentation, Datavault AI’s holographic display systems and Valor Preservation Coins were featured on stage, demonstrating how the Company’s innovations are redefining trust, identity, and verification in both public and private-sector applications.

Across these events, Datavault reinforced its expanding role as a national technology partner for verified identity and digital credentialing. By linking innovation to accountability, the Company continues to advance its mission to create secure systems of proof that serve veterans, institutions, and the public with transparency and measurable trust.

“Being invited to participate in these historic national events marks an important milestone for Datavault AI,” said Nathaniel Bradley, Chief Executive Officer of Datavault AI. “Our technologies are purpose-built to connect culture, government, and commerce in ways that reinforce trust and transparency. The Valor Preservation Coin exemplifies that mission — ensuring proof aligns with purpose and that verified identity remains immutable and protected.”

Datavault AITM (Nasdaq: DVLT) is leading the way in AI driven data experiences, valuation and monetization of assets in the Web 3.0 environment. The Company’s cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions with a collaborative focus in its Acoustic Science and Data Science Divisions. Datavault AI's Acoustic Science Division features WiSA®, ADIO® and Sumerian® patented technologies and industry-first foundational spatial and multichannel wireless HD sound transmission technologies with IP covering audio timing, synchronization and multi-channel interference cancellation. The Data Science Division leverages the power of Web 3.0 and high-performance computing to provide solutions for experiential data perception, valuation and secure monetization. Datavault AI's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions serving multiple industries, including HPC software licensing for sports & entertainment, events & venues, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy and more. The Information Data Exchange® (IDE) enables Digital Twins, licensing of name, image and likeness (NIL) by securely attaching physical real-world objects to immutable metadata objects, fostering responsible AI with integrity. Datavault AI’s technology suite is completely customizable and offers AI and Machine Learning (ML) automation, third-party integration, detailed analytics and data, marketing automation and advertising monitoring. The Company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Learn more about Datavault AI at www.dvlt.ai.

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may be accompanied by words that convey projected future events or outcomes, such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook” or variations of such words or by expressions of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future events, Datavault AI’s Valor Preservation Coin, the potential for Datavault AI to expand its VerifyU credentialing platform and ADIO engagement technology beyond academia and enterprise into entertainment and nightlife, Datavault AI’s business strategies, long-term objectives, and commercialization plans, the current and prospective technologies, planned developments and potential approvals, as well as the potential for market acceptance and related market opportunities, and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on, by any investor as a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Datavault AI. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties regarding Datavault AI’s business, and actual results may differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic, political, and business conditions; risks related to the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the parties regarding the Valor Preservation Coin; the ability of Datavault AI to develop and successfully market technologies; the ability of Datavault AI to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees; the risk that the potential technologies that Datavault AI develops may not progress or receive required approvals within expected timelines or at all; risks relating to uncertainty regarding regulatory pathways; the risk that Datavault AI has overestimated the size of the target market, willingness to adopt new technologies, or partnerships; risks that prior results may not be replicated; regulatory and intellectual property risks; the risk of failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the Company’s actual and proposed transactions; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in Datavault AI’s filings with the SEC. There may be additional risks that Datavault AI presently does not know or that Datavault AI currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Datavault AI’s expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Datavault AI anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause such assessments to change. However, while Datavault AI may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Datavault AI specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Datavault AI’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

