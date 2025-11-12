SPIE signs an agreement to acquire PIK AG, strengthening expertise in audiovisual systems in Germany

Cergy, November 12th 2025 – SPIE, the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy infrastructure and communications, announces the signing of an agreement to acquire 89% of PIK AG.

Headquartered in Berlin, PIK employs around 170 people and primarily operates in northern and eastern Germany. The company specialises in the integration, and maintenance of complex audiovisual systems, particularly for conference rooms, lecture halls and concert halls.

Its comprehensive service portfolio includes the full integration of audiovisual and lighting technologies — from planning and project management to installation, commissioning, service, and maintenance. PIK works with clients from various industries, including critical infrastructure.

In the 2024 financial year, PIK generated revenue of around €42 million. The company has achieved steady organic growth and maintains a solid customer base.

Niklas Niehuus, who took over PIK in 2018 as part of a succession process and has successfully expanded the company since then, is pleased about this next step: “I am proud of what we have accomplished in recent years and deeply grateful for the outstanding commitment of the entire team. Now is the right time for the next phase of development. I am confident that SPIE is the right choice for PIK’s future.”

The experienced management team Christoph Wegner (CEO), Christian Hieckel (CFO), Daniel Gallin (CSO), and André Rechenberg (CTO) will continue to lead the company’s future development: "We are looking forward to the future as part of SPIE and are confident that we will make a strong contribution with our experience and enthusiasm for audiovisual systems. Together with the entire team, we want to further develop the business and systematically expand the strong position we have built up over the past few years and continue to gain strength."

Marcus Hänsel, Member of the Management Board of SPIE Germany Switzerland Austria and General Manager of the Operational Division Information & Communications Services (ICS): “Welcome to SPIE! With a strong presence in this exciting market environment, high technical expertise, and a broad customer portfolio, we are deliberately strengthening our position in the field of audiovisual systems and related service models. We look forward to shaping the future together with the entire PIK team and driving the company’s successful development alongside the experienced management team.”

Markus Holzke, Managing Director/CEO of SPIE Germany Switzerland Austria: “With PIK, we are gaining a strong team with a high level of technical expertise. The existing project pipeline is well filled, and demand in critical and digitally driven infrastructure areas continues to grow — a good basis for long-term, profitable growth. We look forward to our future together!”

SPIE acquires 89% of the shares in PIK AG, while 11% of the shares are held by the previous owner and the management team. The agreement includes put and call mechanisms related to these 11%. The transaction is expected to be finalised in December and is subject only to approval by the antitrust authorities.

