ABN AMRO to acquire NIBC Bank

12 November 2025

Today, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. announces that it has reached agreement with Blackstone to acquire NIBC Bank. With the acquisition, ABN AMRO will add further scale to its retail banking activities, reinforcing its strong position in the Dutch market.

Established in 1945, NIBC is a well-managed largely Dutch focused entrepreneurial bank specialised in mortgage lending, saving products, commercial real estate and digital infrastructure lending. NIBC serves approximately 325,000 savings clients, 200,000 mortgage clients and 175 corporate clients within ABN AMRO’s Northwest European geographical footprint.

Marguerite Bérard, Chief Executive Officer of ABN AMRO: "The acquisition of NIBC represents a unique opportunity to further strengthen our position in the Dutch retail market and contributes to profitable growth. This transaction meets our acquisition criteria and aligns fully with our new strategy. This strategy, which will be presented at the Capital Markets Day on 25 November 2025, is centred around profitable growth, right sizing our cost base and optimising our capital allocation."

Annerie Vreugdenhil, Chief Commercial Officer of Personal & Business Banking at ABN AMRO: "We are very happy to have reached this agreement. NIBC is a natural match for ABN AMRO, strengthening our prominent position in the Dutch mortgage market, while also creating significant growth in the bank’s savings business with the addition of affluent retail clients. I’m very much looking forward to welcoming NIBC’s clients and to working with the NIBC team.”

Nick Jue, Chief Executive Officer of NIBC: "Today’s announcement marks an exciting milestone in NIBC’s 80-year history and is testimony to our strong client franchises as well as the professionalism and entrepreneurship of our people. By combining our well recognised client proposition and networks with the scale and strength of ABN AMRO, we will be able to provide even greater value to clients. With the natural fit of strategies, cultures and mindset, we are confident in the new opportunities this will create for all our stakeholders.”

Qasim Abbas, Head of Tactical Opportunities International at Blackstone: “Working closely with the management team and supervisory board, we are proud to have joined NIBC on this journey in creating a stronger, more resilient bank and wish the team every success moving forward.”

ABN AMRO has agreed to purchase NIBC from Blackstone for a consideration of 0.85 times book value based on NIBC’s shareholders equity as of the closing date. The estimated transaction price is around EUR 960 million and is subject to final adjustments. The acquisition is expected to further enhance ABN AMRO’s profitability and to result in a return on invested capital of around 18% by 2029. Significant synergy potential with low execution risk is expected. The overall impact of the acquisition on ABN AMRO’s CET1 ratio is expected to be around 70 basis points at closing.

Completion of the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and works councils consultation processes within ABN AMRO and NIBC, and is expected in the second half of 2026.

In relation to the acquisition of NIBC, ABN AMRO has reassessed its mortgage brand strategy. In doing so, the bank has decided to continue to focus on its core mortgage labels, ABN AMRO and Florius, and to discontinue the Moneyou brand. This approach also allows ABN AMRO to create room for the potential inclusion of the strong NIBC mortgage label within its product and brand portfolio. Furthermore, ABN AMRO intends to legally merge ABN AMRO Hypotheken Groep B.V. into ABN AMRO Bank N.V. to further improve operational efficiency.

The acquisition of NIBC also increases the scale of ABN AMRO’s position in the Dutch, German and Belgian savings markets. Additionally, ABN AMRO is exploring potential synergies through a combination with its investment offering at BUX.

This press release is published by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and contains inside information within the meaning of article 7 (1) to (4) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation). This public announcement does not constitute an offer, or any solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities.

