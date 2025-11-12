DEMIRE extends lease agreement with federal agency in Meckenheim until end of 2030

Langen, 12 November 2025. DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) has extended the lease with a federal agency in its property in Meckenheim on a long-term basis. The existing agreement now runs until the end of 2030, continuing the long-standing and trusting partnership with the public sector tenant.

The federal company uses the entire rental space of the functional property, which covers around 7,400 square metres.

Public administration bodies account for a total of around 29 per cent of the contractual rent in DEMIRE's portfolio. This makes the public sector by far the most important tenant for DEMIRE and underlines the stability and quality of the tenant portfolio.

End of press release





About DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG



DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG acquires and holds commercial properties in medium-sized cities and up-and-coming peripheral locations in metropolitan areas throughout Germany. The company's particular strength lies in realising real estate potential in these locations and focuses on an offering that is attractive to both international and regional tenants. As of 30 September 2025, DEMIRE had a real estate portfolio of 46 properties with a lettable area of around 573 thousand square metres. Taking into account the proportionately acquired Cielo property in Frankfurt/Main, the market value amounts to around EUR 0.9 billion.

The portfolio's focus on office properties with an admixture of retail and hotel properties is appropriate for the risk/return structure of the commercial property segment. The Company attaches great importance to long-term contracts with solvent tenants and the realisation of potential and therefore continues to expect stable and sustainable rental income and solid value growth. DEMIRE's portfolio is to be significantly expanded in the medium term. In expanding the portfolio, DEMIRE will focus on FFO-strong assets with potential, while properties that do not conform to the strategy will continue to be sold in a targeted manner. DEMIRE will continue to develop its operations and processes with numerous measures. In addition to cost discipline, operating performance is being improved through an active asset and portfolio management approach.

The shares of DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) are listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt.

Contact:

Julius Stinauer

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Finance

T: +49 6103 372 49 44

E: ir@demire.ag