DEMIRE adjusts guidance due to larger portfolio base and lower costs

04. Dec 2025 / 12:38 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Langen, December 4, 2025. DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) (“Company”) expects fewer property sales for the 2025 financial year than planned at the beginning of the year due to sales transactions deliberately postponed until the coming year. This results in a larger portfolio, which will generate higher rental income and, consequently, higher funds from operations I (FFO I after taxes, before minority interests and interest on shareholder loans). In addition, cost items at both the property and company levels were kept below budgeted values, which also had an upward effect on the funds from operations I.

Against this backdrop, the Company's management board has today decided to adjust its forecast for the 2025 financial year in light of the revised sales expectations and lower cost projections. As a result, the management board now expects rental income to be at the upper end of the previous forecast of EUR 52.0 million to EUR 54.0 million and funds from operations I (FFO I after taxes, before minority interests and interest on shareholder loans) of EUR 9.0 million to EUR 11.0 million (previously EUR 5.0 million to EUR 7.0 million).





