Transaction in Own Shares

 | Source: Foresight Group Holdings Limited Foresight Group Holdings Limited

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09
12 November 2025

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase:11 November 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:14,986
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):483.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp):488.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):485.611337

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 2,295,023 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 114,635,407 have voting rights and 1,712,396 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information re the Share Buybacks:

VenueVolume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		Aggregated volume
LSE14,986485.611337

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Trading Venue

 
 
885484.00LSE 
180485.00LSE 
180486.00LSE 
730486.50LSE 
396486.50LSE 
180485.50LSE 
180483.50LSE 
335483.00LSE 
608483.00LSE 
28483.00LSE 
1483.00LSE 
15483.00LSE 
180483.00LSE 
411485.00LSE 
321485.00LSE 
357485.00LSE 
384485.00LSE 
134484.50LSE 
46484.50LSE 
180484.50LSE 
58484.50LSE 
46484.50LSE 
76484.50LSE 
437485.00LSE 
20485.50LSE 
58485.50LSE 
216485.50LSE 
211485.50LSE 
211485.50LSE 
211485.50LSE 
66485.50LSE 
145485.50LSE 
211485.50LSE 
211485.50LSE 
211485.50LSE 
66485.50LSE 
145485.50LSE 
18485.50LSE 
204485.00LSE 
594485.00LSE 
204485.00LSE 
221485.00LSE 
219484.50LSE 
168485.00LSE 
164485.00LSE 
50485.00LSE 
173485.00LSE 
743486.00LSE 
180486.00LSE 
178486.00LSE 
398486.00LSE 
16486.00LSE 
203487.00LSE 
364487.00LSE 
255487.00LSE 
65488.00LSE 
1,795488.00LSE 
15488.00LSE 
68488.00LSE 
361488.00LSE 

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


Recommended Reading