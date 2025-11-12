LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

12 November 2025

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 11 November 2025 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 14,986 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 483.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 488.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 485.611337

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 2,295,023 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 114,635,407 have voting rights and 1,712,396 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information re the Share Buybacks:

Venue Volume-weighted average price

(pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 14,986 485.611337

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased



Transaction price (GBp share)



Trading Venue



885 484.00 LSE 180 485.00 LSE 180 486.00 LSE 730 486.50 LSE 396 486.50 LSE 180 485.50 LSE 180 483.50 LSE 335 483.00 LSE 608 483.00 LSE 28 483.00 LSE 1 483.00 LSE 15 483.00 LSE 180 483.00 LSE 411 485.00 LSE 321 485.00 LSE 357 485.00 LSE 384 485.00 LSE 134 484.50 LSE 46 484.50 LSE 180 484.50 LSE 58 484.50 LSE 46 484.50 LSE 76 484.50 LSE 437 485.00 LSE 20 485.50 LSE 58 485.50 LSE 216 485.50 LSE 211 485.50 LSE 211 485.50 LSE 211 485.50 LSE 66 485.50 LSE 145 485.50 LSE 211 485.50 LSE 211 485.50 LSE 211 485.50 LSE 66 485.50 LSE 145 485.50 LSE 18 485.50 LSE 204 485.00 LSE 594 485.00 LSE 204 485.00 LSE 221 485.00 LSE 219 484.50 LSE 168 485.00 LSE 164 485.00 LSE 50 485.00 LSE 173 485.00 LSE 743 486.00 LSE 180 486.00 LSE 178 486.00 LSE 398 486.00 LSE 16 486.00 LSE 203 487.00 LSE 364 487.00 LSE 255 487.00 LSE 65 488.00 LSE 1,795 488.00 LSE 15 488.00 LSE 68 488.00 LSE 361 488.00 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates.