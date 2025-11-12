KALMAR CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 12 NOVEMBER 2025 AT 10:00 AM (EET)

Kalmar and Forth Ports continue their joint decarbonisation journey with large repeat order for hybrid straddle carriers

Kalmar has secured a repeat order from Forth Ports Group for a total of three Kalmar hybrid straddle carriers to be deployed at Forth Ports Grangemouth. The large order was booked in Kalmar’s Q4 2025 order intake, and delivery of the machines is scheduled to be completed during Q2 2026.

Forth Ports Grangemouth is Scotland’s largest port, handling nine million tonnes of cargo each year through specialist container, liquid and general cargo terminals. Cargo includes fine food and drink, machinery, fuel, steel products, timber, paper and equipment for the oil and gas industry.

The new Kalmar hybrid straddle carriers will join six identical machines ordered by Forth Ports Group in Q1 2025, all of which will be deployed at the company's London Container Terminal.

The hybrid machines will help Forth Ports Group to significantly reduce both the fuel consumption and CO2 emissions of their straddle carrier operations compared to traditional diesel-powered machines. Hybrid machines also generate much less noise.

Derek Knox, Regional Director Scotland, Forth Ports Limited: “Our current fleet of Kalmar straddle carriers have served us extremely well. We have taken the decision to further expand our investment in greener technology to help us meet our ambitious net zero targets. The new fleet of hybrid machines will support our progress towards achieving these targets by helping us to reduce local air and noise emissions as well as fuel consumption.”

Joel Garmory, Country Director, UK & Ireland, Kalmar: “This large repeat order is a clear indication of the confidence that Forth Ports Group has in our industry-leading hybrid technology, which can cut fuel consumption by up to 40% compared to equivalent diesel-powered machines. We are delighted to have secured a repeat order in such a short space of time and pleased that we can continue to help Forth Ports take concrete steps towards decarbonising their operations without compromising on productivity.”

