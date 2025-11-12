MEXC Foundation and TRIV Launch F.I.R.E Scholarship to Empower Indonesia's Next Generation of Blockchain Innovators

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC Foundation , in partnership with Indonesia's leading cryptocurrency exchange TRIV, today announced the launch of the F.I.R.E Scholarship Program (Future Innovators in Rising Economy), designed to cultivate Indonesia's next wave of blockchain and Web3 leaders through education, mentorship, and real-world industry exposure.

The scholarship addresses a critical gap in Indonesia's rapidly evolving digital economy: connecting academic excellence with practical blockchain expertise. Up to 20 students from six partner universities will receive full one-semester tuition support, access to the F.I.R.E Mentorship Lab featuring industry experts, and opportunities to serve as Student Ambassadors within global Web3 networks.

Applications open today through November 30, with recipients announced December 11. The program specifically targets students in technology, digital economy, and related fields at Institut Teknologi Sepuluh Nopember (ITS), Universitas Surabaya (UBAYA), Universitas Ciputra (UC), Bina Nusantara University (BINUS), Universitas Indonesia (UI), and Universitas Multimedia Nusantara (UMN).

Beyond tuition assistance, F.I.R.E participants gain structured pathways into blockchain careers through mentorship from fintech and Web3 leaders, support for student-led innovation projects and hackathons, and integration into international professional communities. The program positions recipients as bridge-builders between Indonesia's academic institutions and the global blockchain ecosystem.

The collaboration leverages TRIV's decade-long presence in Indonesia—serving over 3 million users since 2015—with MEXC Foundation's global reach in blockchain education and empowerment. Together, the organizations are creating sustainable talent pipelines that strengthen Indonesia's position in the digital economy while ensuring emerging technologies serve local communities.

This initiative exemplifies Education and Empowerment, two of MEXC Foundation's three core pillars. Launched in August 2025, the Foundation accelerates responsible Web3 adoption by investing in human capital, fostering innovation, and expanding access to blockchain opportunities worldwide.

About MEXC Foundation

MEXC Foundation is the impact-driven arm of MEXC Group, committed to accelerating responsible growth and inclusive adoption of blockchain and Web3 ecosystems. Through diverse initiatives, the Foundation fosters education, innovation, and equal access to opportunities on a global scale, making blockchain a force for positive and practical change worldwide.

MEXC Official Website ｜ X ｜ Telegram

For media inquiries, please contact MEXC Foundation team: mexcfoundation@mexc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/808b3919-c8d7-43ed-8d68-ce028e2328a3