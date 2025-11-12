Festool Group Joins Emerald’s Industrial Innovation Fund to Accelerate Innovation and Sustainability

ZURICH, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerald Technology Ventures, a globally recognized venture capital firm with over two decades of industrial-sector leadership, has announced that Festool Group, a premium manufacturer of professional power tools and systems, has joined Emerald’s Industrial Innovation Fund as a Limited Partner (LP). The partnership reflects Festool’s strategic commitment to innovation, sustainability, and long-term transformation in a rapidly evolving industrial landscape.

Festool’s decision to invest in Emerald’s fund is driven by its ambition to stay at the forefront of technological change—particularly around robotics, automation, AI, digitalization and sustainability. As the sustainable industrial transformation accelerates globally, the power tools sector is undergoing a shift, with cleaner, smarter, and more efficient systems reshaping the job site and the shopfloor alike.

“Innovation and sustainability are at the heart of Festool Group,” said Roman Stiehl, Manager Open Innovation at Festool Group. “Partnering with Emerald gives us direct access to breakthrough technologies and startups that help us strengthen our core business and shape the future of our industry.”

Festool selected Emerald based on a strong alignment of values—premium quality, innovation, and sustainability—as well as Emerald’s 20+ year track record in industrial venture capital and open innovation. The partnership will enable Festool to access a global network of cutting-edge startups and scale the integration of external innovation into its core processes and products.

“We are delighted to welcome Festool Group to the Industrial Innovation Fund,” said Mehran Zaker, Partner and Head of Automation and Industrial IT at Emerald. “Festool exemplifies the type of forward-thinking industrial partner we aim to support—committed to both technological leadership and a more sustainable future.”

Through the fund, Festool gains curated exposure to emerging technologies, rapid startup engagement opportunities, and insights into critical innovation themes such as digitilization, low-emissions manufacturing, and intelligent battery systems.

About Festool Group

Festool Group is a premium manufacturer of professional power tools and systems, headquartered in Wendlingen near Stuttgart, Germany. Known for its uncompromising commitment to quality, performance, and user-centric design, Festool Group combines tradition and innovation to develop industry leading, sustainable solutions that empower professionals worldwide.

Further information can be found at www.festool.com.

About Emerald Technology Ventures

Emerald is a globally recognized venture capital firm, founded in 2000, that manages and advises assets of over €1 billion from its offices in Zurich, Toronto and Singapore. The firm invests in start-ups that tackle big challenges in climate change and sustainability, with four current funds, hundreds of venture transactions and five third-party investment mandates, including loan guarantees to over 100 start-ups.

Bold Ideas. Bright Future. www.emerald.vc

