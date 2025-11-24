Swiss Government Extends Technology Fund Mandate with Emerald through 2030

ZURICH, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerald Technology Ventures, a pioneering climate tech venture capital firm, has announced that the Swiss Government, through the Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN), has officially extended the mandate for Emerald to manage the Technology Fund through 2030.

Since being awarded the Technology Fund mandate in 2014, Emerald has served as the external management agency on behalf of FOEN, assessing, recommending, and overseeing guarantee applications for climate‐tech Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Switzerland. The Fund supports innovations in greenhouse gas reduction, renewable energy deployment, resource conservation, and energy efficiency.

Key Highlights & Impact

Proven track record : Over its mandate since 2014, Emerald has managed the guarantee process with rigor, transparency, and operational excellence. The Technology Fund has become a cornerstone instrument in Switzerland’s climate policy architecture.

: Over its mandate since 2014, Emerald has managed the guarantee process with rigor, transparency, and operational excellence. The Technology Fund has become a cornerstone instrument in Switzerland’s climate policy architecture. Significant scale & environmental impact : The Fund’s portfolio companies have collectively realized considerable reductions in greenhouse gas emissions and advanced technologies helping clients meet their climate goals.

: The Fund’s portfolio companies have collectively realized considerable reductions in greenhouse gas emissions and advanced technologies helping clients meet their climate goals. Supporting SME innovation without equity dilution : By offering loan guarantees rather than equity, the Technology Fund fills a vital gap in financing for climate‐tech SMEs, helping them access bank credit under favorable conditions.

: By offering loan guarantees rather than equity, the Technology Fund fills a vital gap in financing for climate‐tech SMEs, helping them access bank credit under favorable conditions. Strong institutional backing through 2030: The extended mandate ensures continuity, enabling Emerald to build further on the Fund’s impact, expand access, and deepen partnerships with private capital, research institutions, and the start‐up ecosystem.

Quotes from Emerald Leadership

“We are honored by the trust the Swiss Government has placed in Emerald by extending this mandate through 2030,” said Simone Riedel Riley, Partner at Emerald and Head of the Technology Fund. “Over the past decade, we have worked tirelessly to ensure that the Technology Fund serves not only as a financial instrument, but also as a catalyst for innovation, environmental impact, and sustainable economic growth. This extension gives us the stability and horizon needed to scale further and deliver even greater results for Swiss climate‐tech SMEs, investors, and society at large.”

Gina Domanig, Managing Partner and CEO of Emerald, added: “This extension is a powerful signal to the market: Switzerland believes in the power of climate innovation, and Emerald is committed to delivering on that belief. Together, we will continue to unlock green technologies and support ambitious entrepreneurs.”

Quotes from Technology Fund Portfolio Companies

David Eberli, Founder and CEO, smart-me: “The guarantee from the Technology Fund enabled us to deepen our product development and accelerate our market launch. This was particularly important because, as a startup, it is often not easy to find sufficient capital for the successful further development of innovative products.”

Gian Andri Diem, CEO, dhp Technology: “Support from the Technology Fund was an important building block for the success of our solar folding roof technology – for example, in the world’s largest movable solar folding roof over the Thunersee wastewater treatment plant with 3.5 MWp. In a challenging market environment, the Technology Fund enables sustainable innovation, visibility, and trust.”

Roger Stahel, CEO, IS SaveEnergy: “The guarantee from the Technology Fund helped us finance our internationalization strategy and our strong growth path. We were able to quadruple our revenue since! Last year we sold about 60 large installations all over Europe, the U.S., and South America.”

About the Swiss Technology Fund

The Technology Fund is a political instrument of the Swiss government’s climate strategy. Emerald Technology Ventures AG manages the Swiss Technology Fund on behalf of the Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN) together with its subcontractor South Pole AG. The Climate Division of the Swiss Federal Office for the Environment FOEN is responsible for its strategic governance. By providing financial backing to companies advancing innovative climate solutions, the fund fosters the development of technologies that contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and promote sustainability. https://www.technologyfund.ch/

About Emerald Technology Ventures

Emerald is a globally recognized venture capital firm, founded in 2000, that manages and advises assets of over €1 billion from its offices in Zurich, Toronto and Singapore. The firm invests in start-ups that tackle big challenges in climate change and sustainability, with four current funds, hundreds of venture transactions and five third-party investment mandates, including loan guarantees to over 100 start-ups.

