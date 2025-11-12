ALSTOM S.A: Alstom signs landmark deal to build 42 Coradia Max trains for PKP Intercity, a new era for Polish rail travel

1.6 billion euro contract includes 30 years of comprehensive maintenance

The agreement includes the option for the purchase of 30 additional trains

Built entirely in Poland at Alstom’s world-class sites in Chorzów and Nadarzyn

New Coradia Max fleet will set new standards for comfort, sustainability, and reliability on Poland’s busiest routes.

12 November 2025 – Alstom, global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, has signed a landmark agreement with PKP Intercity, Poland’s national long-distance rail operator, to deliver 42 Coradia Max double-deck electric multiple units (EMUs) along with 30 years of full-service maintenance. The contract, is worth 6.9 billion złoty (approximately 1.6 billion euro1). The agreement also includes the option for the purchase of 30 additional trains.

The Coradia Max fleet, capable of speeds up to 200 km/h, will be designed with significant contribution of Alstom Polish engineering team and assembled in Poland, combining the strength of Alstom’s engineering excellence with the skills and dedication of Polish specialists at Chorzów and Nadarzyn sites. The new trains will bring passengers a new level of comfort and reliability on Poland’s busiest intercity routes and support the country’s transition to low-emission, passenger-focused mobility.

“Poland stands at the heart of Alstom’s global innovation strategy,” said Andrew DeLeone, President, Alstom Europe. “Our teams here continue to deliver world-class technology and craftsmanship that serve passengers across Europe and beyond. With the Coradia Max, we are once again raising the bar for sustainable mobility, designed and built in Poland, for Polish passengers. A decade after revolutionising intercity travel with Pendolino, we are proud to take the next leap forward together with PKP Intercity, delivering a fleet that embodies the future of rail: faster, greener, and more comfortable than ever before.”

Built in Poland, for Polish passengers

Production of the Coradia Max will take place at Alstom’s Chorzów site, one of the company’s largest and most advanced factories worldwide. As a global competence centre for train manufacturing and engineering, Chorzów plays a vital role in Alstom’s international network, not only as a production facility, but as a hub of innovation and technological development.

This is where final technical solutions tailored to the needs of the Polish market will be created. The site is also renowned for its expertise in aluminium welding, essential for projects delivered to customers across the world, from Germany and Italy to Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

The bogies, one of the most crucial safety and performance components of any train, will be produced at Alstom’s Nadarzyn site, near Warsaw. This specialised facility, launched in 2022, manufactures bogies for regional and intercity fleets across Europe and provides servicing for high-speed bogies (up to 250 km/h) – the first centre of its kind in Poland.

“The InterCity double-deck trains will be a new quality on Polish tracks – fast, spacious, modern, and comfortable, while still available in the economy category. Passengers from cities such as Warsaw, Gdańsk, Łódź, Olsztyn, Wrocław, Kraków, Białystok, and Terespol will be able to travel on them. We want the first passengers to be able to board the new trains in about three and a half years,” emphasizes Janusz Malinowski, CEO of PKP Intercity.

Reliability built on innovation with maintenance for 30 years

Under the 30-year full-service contract, Alstom will be responsible for all preventive, corrective, and overhaul maintenance activities across the entire Coradia Max fleet. The agreement also covers cleaning services and will be supported by Alstom’s Fleet Support Centre and HealthHub digital platform, enabling condition-based and predictive maintenance.

Thanks to these advanced digital tools, potential issues can be detected before they occur, ensuring maximum fleet availability and reliability for passengers throughout the trains’ lifecycle.

Coradia Max: PKP Intercity redefining passenger experience

The six-car Coradia Max train combines four double-deck end cars and two single-deck intermediate cars, offering over 550 seats and the flexibility to operate in double traction. The modular platform design allows PKP Intercity to tailor the trains to specific route and passenger needs.

Coradia Max is fully equipped for passenger comfort:

Air conditioning, free Wi-Fi, power sockets, and reading lights;

Spacious luggage racks, bicycle and stroller areas;

Quiet zones, family compartments, and a bistro area;

Wide automatic doors for fast boarding and disembarking.

Accessibility is a key feature: the trains offer step-free boarding from 760 mm platforms, and for other platform heights, automatic lifts provide seamless access for passengers with reduced mobility.

The new trains will be dual-voltage (3 kV/25 kV), allowing operation across Poland and Czech Republic. More than 500 Coradia Max trains are already in service or on order across Europe.

A continuation of success: from Pendolino to Coradia Max

This contract strengthens the long-standing partnership between Alstom and PKP Intercity. Over a decade ago, Alstom delivered 20 Pendolino high-speed trains, which transformed the perception of comfort and reliability in Polish rail travel. Like Pendolino, the Coradia Max double-deck fleet will benefit from 30 years of full-service maintenance, ensuring consistent performance and passenger satisfaction for decades.

“We are proud that PKP Intercity has chosen double-deck trains manufactured in Poland, and that these modern trains will be built at our site, setting new standards for regional and intercity travel in Poland for decades to come,” said Beata Rusinowicz, Managing Director of Alstom in Poland. “This order marks a return to our roots in Chorzów, producing rolling stock for the Polish market. For decades, thousands of trams built here have served Polish cities, and our factory also produced carriages for the Warsaw metro. Our entire team is proud and excited to take on this challenge for PKP Intercity and for Polish passengers.”

Alstom in Poland: engineering excellence with a global reach

Alstom has been present in Poland since 1997 and today employs over 4,700 people. In the past decade alone, the company has invested nearly 600 million złoty (approximately 140 million euro) in modernising its production and service facilities. Alstom is Poland’s largest manufacturer and exporter of rolling stock, delivering advanced solutions from its Polish sites to customers across Europe, the Middle East, and beyond.

