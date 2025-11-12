Yachting: G-Spot Sets the Pace as Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series Opens





MONACO, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025–2026 Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series kicked off under the steady hand of the Yacht Club de Monaco, marking the start of a new competitive season with Act I. Over four days, 23 crews faced shifting winds and tactical challenges in a demanding sequence of eight validated races that kept sailors and tacticians fully engaged.

Home waters proved decisive for Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio and his team aboard G-Spot, who seized control from the opening day and never looked back. The Monegasque crew, representing the Yacht Club de Monaco, notched up five victories from eight races—an impressive display of precision and consistency that left little room for suspense. They finished nine points clear of their nearest rivals, the Italian team on Alice, who were the only ones able to keep up during Saturday’s fiercely contested duels.

The French team Euro-Voiles rounded off the podium after a strong surge on the final day, securing third place overall. Behind them, competition was razor-thin—small margins separated the next ten boats, with even a single misstep capable of reshuffling the standings.

In the Corinthian (amateur) division, Euro-Voiles doubled their success by taking top honours, followed closely by the Swiss teams Tarte-3Nuits.com and Rhubarbe-3Nuits.com. Here too, the gaps were minimal, with photo finishes defining several races and underlining the competitiveness of the field.

Monaco once again confirmed its reputation as one of the Mediterranean’s key training and racing venues for the J/70 class. The Yacht Club’s home fleet remains among the largest in the region, boasting 17 registered teams—ten of which took part in this opening act. Optimal conditions rewarded teams adept at reading gusts and refining boat handling, offering a valuable winter stage to test both crew coordination and technical setups before the major spring regattas.

As ever, the Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series serves as a build-up to the celebrated Primo Cup-Trophée UBS, scheduled for 5–8 March 2026. Created by HSH Prince Albert II, this regatta is now in its 42nd edition and continues to stand as a cornerstone of one-design sailing in the Mediterranean.

The J/70 fleet will return to the Monegasque waters for Act II from 4–7 December 2025, with everything still to play for. The narrow point differences after Act I promise an exciting continuation of the series, where every race could prove decisive for the season’s outcome.

Before then, attention will turn to an event of a very different nature but equal importance in spirit—the 3rd 'Navicap Challenge-Trophée Elena Sivoldaeva', running from 28–30 November. This inclusive regatta brings together able-bodied and disabled sailors competing on identical Hansa 303 boats. Designed to ensure accessibility and equality on the water, the event embodies the values of discipline, inclusivity, and fair play that the Yacht Club de Monaco continues to promote.

