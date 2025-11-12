Home Resource Becomes Exclusive US Distributor of Kettnaker Soma Media System

Sarasota, FL , Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home Resource, Sarasota’s premier destination for luxury furniture and contemporary European design, proudly announces its designation as the exclusive U.S. distributor of the Kettnaker Soma Media System , a revolutionary modular media solution that integrates timeless craftsmanship with advanced projection technology by Leica. This partnership marks a significant milestone for the German modular furniture brand’s U.S. expansion, with Home Resource leading the effort to bring Kettnaker’s precision-engineered innovation to discerning American clients.









At the heart of this collaboration lies the Soma Media System, a statement piece that seamlessly merges Kettnaker’s customizable design with Leica’s Cine 1 ultra-short throw projector. Engineered for those who demand both aesthetic excellence and technical performance, the system transforms luxury interiors into cinematic environments—offering brilliant 4K visuals, exceptional brightness, and precise color reproduction even in naturally lit spaces. Together, Kettnaker and Leica redefine the standard for integrated living, blending German engineering, modern architecture, and cinematic artistry.

“Becoming the exclusive U.S. distributor for Kettnaker reinforces our mission to curate the world’s most innovative and design-forward brands,” said Michael Bush, Owner of Home Resource. “The Soma Media System is more than a media cabinet—it’s a complete sensory experience that unites Kettnaker’s precision craftsmanship with Leica’s unmatched optical expertise.”









As part of this expansion, Home Resource is building a selective national distribution network in collaboration with leading contemporary furniture retailers, and audio & video firm studios across the country. This initiative will extend the reach of Kettnaker’s products throughout the North American market, allowing designers to integrate Kettnaker’s modular solutions into high-end residential and commercial projects. Through this model, Home Resource will provide professional partners with exclusive access to European collections, design support, and client consultation resources.

“This is not just about importing a product—it’s about creating an ecosystem of design excellence,” Bush added. “By working closely with top-tier interior designers, we’re ensuring that Kettnaker’s vision of modular, intelligent living becomes part of the interior design vocabulary.”

With a history spanning over three decades, Home Resource continues to set the benchmark for modern luxury interiors in Sarasota and beyond, representing renowned brands such as Poltrona Frau, COR, Interlübke, and now Kettnaker. This new role as Kettnaker’s exclusive U.S. distributor further solidifies its leadership in bringing world-class European design to the American market.

For more information, visit www.homeresource.com or contact Home Resource to experience the Kettnaker Soma Media System featuring Leica Cine 1.

About Home Resource

Home Resource is Sarasota’s premier destination for high-end contemporary European furniture. Representing brands like Kettnaker, Poltrona Frau, COR, Interlübke, and more, Home Resource specializes in bringing timeless design, quality craftsmanship, and innovative solutions to North American clients.

About Kettnaker

Kettnaker is a furniture manufacturer for high-quality furniture systems "Made in Germany". Since its foundation in 1870, their company headquarters have been located in Dürmentingen, Swabia, where they develop and manufacture exclusive, individually configurable furniture for all living areas, from closet to sideboard, table and shelf unit to bed. All production steps of our furniture manufacture, the design, development and production, are 100 percent "Made in Germany" and take place in-house.





