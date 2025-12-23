U.S. Homes Shift Toward Intelligent Cinematic Living, Driving Growth of Kettnaker Soma Media Systems

Sarasota, FL, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As American homes continue to prioritize architectural openness, flexibility, and unobstructed views, the U.S. market is increasingly witnessing a shift away from traditional wall-mounted televisions in favor of intelligent cinematic solutions. Home Resource , Sarasota’s leading destination for luxury European furniture, reports accelerating U.S. adoption of this transition with solutions such as the Kettnaker Soma Media System —an integrated, design-forward alternative redefining how entertainment is experienced in modern interior design.





As the exclusive U.S. distributor for German luxury furniture brand Kettnaker, Home Resource is leading this transition by introducing a modular media system that conceals the projection screen until it is needed. Developed through a collaboration between Kettnaker and Leica, the Soma Media System integrates Leica’s Cine 1 ultra-short-throw projector within precision-engineered cabinetry, paired with an automated, retractable projection screen that expands seamlessly at the touch of a button.

“We are seeing that the U.S. market is no longer designing rooms around a television,” said Michael Bush, owner of Home Resource. “Clients are asking for products for spaces that remain open, art-forward, and adaptable. The Soma Media System allows the cinematic experience to appear only when desired—and disappear just as easily—without sacrificing views, architecture, or the room’s primary function.”





Unlike traditional media setups that permanently dominate walls and limit layout possibilities, the Kettnaker Soma Media System enables living rooms, bedrooms, offices, and even multi-use spaces to remain visually clean and multifunctional. When not in use, the projection screen retracts discreetly, restoring uninterrupted sightlines to landscapes, cityscapes, or curated interiors—an increasingly important consideration for luxury residences with floor-to-ceiling glass and expansive views.

Early U.S. adoption has been driven by design-forward homeowners and leading design professionals who recognize the system’s ability to solve both spatial and aesthetic challenges. Installations now spanning from the East Coast to West Coast and including Hawaii, reflect a growing national shift toward cinematic solutions that integrate seamlessly into high-end environments.

Building on this momentum, Home Resource is expanding its nationwide network of interior design partners and retailers, providing access, education, and technical support for firms incorporating Kettnaker’s intelligent media systems into luxury residential and select commercial projects across the United States.

For U.S. consumers and design professionals seeking this solution in the U.S., Home Resource offers exclusive access to the Soma Media System , along with comprehensive design consultation and white-glove installation services. As American living spaces continue to evolve, the growth of Kettnaker Soma Media reflects a broader movement toward intelligent, architectural cinematic experiences that elevate—not interrupt—modern living.

Home Resource is Sarasota's premier luxury furniture showroom, representing top European brands including Kettnaker, Poltrona Frau, COR, Interlübke, and Porada. With over 30 years of expertise in contemporary interiors, Home Resource provides design professionals and private clients with access to exclusive collections that embody innovation, craftsmanship, and timeless style.

