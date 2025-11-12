GlobalFoundries Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

MALTA, N.Y., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GF) (Nasdaq: GFS) today announced preliminary financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Key Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenue of $1.688 billion

Gross margin of 24.8% and Non-IFRS gross margin (1) of 26.0%

of 26.0% Operating margin of 11.6% and Non-IFRS operating margin (1) of 15.4%

of 15.4% Net income of $249 million and Non-IFRS net income (1) of $232 million

of $232 million Diluted earnings per share of $0.44 and Non-IFRS diluted earnings per share (1) of $0.41

of $0.41 Non-IFRS adjusted EBITDA (1) of $573 million

of $573 million Ending cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $4.2 billion

Net cash provided by operating activities of $595 million and Non-IFRS adjusted free cash flow(1) of $451 million

"GF delivered a strong third quarter, with revenue, gross margin, operating margin, and earnings per share at the high end of the guidance ranges," said Tim Breen, CEO of GF. "For the fourth consecutive quarter, we saw strong year-over-year revenue growth in both our Automotive and Communications Infrastructure and Data Center end markets. Gross margin expanded sequentially and year over year in the third quarter, as we continue to drive the product mix and profitability of our business. We are also encouraged by the momentum we are seeing with customers across key growth applications, such as our silicon photonics and FDX platforms."

Recent Business Highlights

In August, GF announced the production release of its Complementary Bi-CMOS (CBIC) platform, the company’s high-performance silicon germanium (SiGe) technology capable of serving several key markets including smartphones, wireless infrastructure, optical networking, satellite communications and industrial IoT. A major milestone in GF's SiGe roadmap, CBIC combines industry-leading transistor performance with a low-mask count process, and sets a new benchmark for markets that need high-speed, energy-efficient connectivity.

In October, Silicon Labs and GlobalFoundries announced an expanded partnership for GF to manufacture wireless system-on-chips (SoCs) on its new 40nm Ultra Low Power platform out of its fab in Malta, New York. Building upon its existing manufacturing capabilities in Singapore and Germany, this strategic partnership will drive innovation and reinforce important semiconductor supply in the U.S.

Supported by incentives from the German federal government and the State of Saxony under the framework of the European Chips Act, GF announced in October plans to increase production capacity in its fab in Dresden to more than one million wafers a year by the end of 2028, making it the largest site of its kind in Europe. Driven by the needs of key customers such as NXP, Infineon, Aumovio and Bosch, GF will better serve customers in this critical geography.

(1) See “Reconciliation of IFRS to Non-IFRS" for a detailed reconciliation of Non-IFRS financial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measure. See "Financial Measures (Non-IFRS)" for further discussion on these Non-IFRS measures and why we believe they are useful.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.



Summary Quarterly Results

(Unaudited, in millions, except per share amounts and wafer shipments)

Year-over-year Sequential Q3'25 Q2'25 Q3'24 Q3'25 vs Q3'24 Q3'25 vs Q2'25 Net revenue $ 1,688 $ 1,688 $ 1,739 $ (51 ) (3)% $ — — % Gross profit $ 419 $ 408 $ 414 $ 5 1 % $ 11 3 % Gross margin 24.8 % 24.2 % 23.8 % +100bps +60bps Non-IFRS gross profit(1) $ 439 $ 425 $ 429 $ 10 2 % $ 14 3 % Non-IFRS gross margin(1) 26.0 % 25.2 % 24.7 % +130bps +80bps Operating profit $ 195 $ 196 $ 185 $ 10 5 % $ (1 ) (1)% Operating margin 11.6 % 11.6 % 10.6 % +100bps 0bps Non-IFRS operating profit(1) $ 260 $ 258 $ 236 $ 24 10 % $ 2 1 % Non-IFRS operating margin(1) 15.4 % 15.3 % 13.6 % +180bps +10bps Net income $ 249 $ 228 $ 178 $ 71 40 % $ 21 9 % Net income margin 14.8 % 13.5 % 10.2 % +460bps +130bps Non-IFRS net income(1) $ 232 $ 234 $ 229 $ 3 1 % $ (2 ) (1)% Non-IFRS net income margin(1) 13.7 % 13.9 % 13.2 % +50bps (20)bps Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") $ 0.44 $ 0.41 $ 0.32 $ 0.12 38 % $ 0.03 7 % Non-IFRS diluted EPS(1) $ 0.41 $ 0.42 $ 0.41 $ — — % $ (0.01 ) (2)% Non-IFRS adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 573 $ 585 $ 627 $ (54 ) (9)% $ (12 ) (2)% Non-IFRS adjusted EBITDA margin(1) 33.9 % 34.7 % 36.1 % (220)bps (80)bps Cash from operating activities $ 595 $ 431 $ 375 $ 220 59 % $ 164 38 % Wafer shipments (300mm equivalent)

(in thousands) 602 581 549 53 10 % 21 4 %





(1) See “Reconciliation of IFRS to Non-IFRS" for a detailed reconciliation of Non-IFRS financial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measure. See "Financial Measures (Non-IFRS)" for further discussion on these Non-IFRS measures and why we believe they are useful.





GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.



Summary of Fourth Quarter 2025 Guidance(1)

(Unaudited, in millions, except per share amounts)

IFRS Share-based compensation(3) Non-IFRS(2) Net revenue $1,800 ± $25 Gross margin(2) 27.6% ± 100bps ~90bps 28.5% ± 100bps Operating expenses(2) $257 ± $10 ~$47 $210 ± $10 Operating margin(2) 13.3% ± 180bps ~350bps 16.8% ± 170bps Diluted EPS(2)(4) $0.35 ± $0.05 ~$0.12 $0.47 ± $0.05 Fully Diluted Share Count ~559





(1) The Guidance provided contains forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995, and is subject to the safe harbors created therein. The Guidance includes management's beliefs and assumptions and is based on information that is available as of the date of this release.



(2) Non-IFRS gross margin, Non-IFRS operating expenses, Non-IFRS operating margin and Non-IFRS diluted EPS are Non-IFRS measures and, for purposes of the Guidance only, are defined as gross profit as a percent of revenue, operating profit as a percent of revenue, operating expenses and diluted EPS, all before share-based compensation, respectively. See "Financial Measures (Non-IFRS)" for further discussion on these Non-IFRS measures and why we believe they are useful.



(3) We expect share-based compensation of $16 million and $47 million in cost of revenue and operating expenses, respectively. The Non-IFRS margin impacts are calculated by dividing share-based compensation by net revenue, and the Non-IFRS diluted EPS impact is calculated by dividing share-based compensation by the fully diluted share count.



(4) Included in diluted EPS is net interest income (expense) and other income (expense) which we estimate will be between $4 million and $12 million for the fourth quarter 2025. Also included in diluted EPS is income tax expense which we estimate will be between $40 million and $62 million for the fourth quarter 2025.





GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.



Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited, in millions, except for per share amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Net revenue $ 1,688 $ 1,739 Cost of revenue 1,269 1,325 Gross profit $ 419 $ 414 Operating expenses: Research and development 124 130 Selling, general and administrative 100 98 Restructuring charges — 1 Total operating expenses $ 224 $ 229 Operating profit $ 195 $ 185 Finance income (expense), net 18 15 Other income (expense), net 8 (5 ) Income tax (expense) benefit 28 (17 ) Net income $ 249 $ 178 Attributable to: Shareholders of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. 248 177 Non-controlling interests 1 1 EPS: Basic $ 0.45 $ 0.32 Diluted $ 0.44 $ 0.32 Shares used in EPS calculation: Basic 555 552 Diluted 559 555





GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited, in millions)

As of September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,016 $ 2,192 Marketable securities 1,268 1,194 Receivables, prepayments and other 1,397 1,406 Inventories 1,645 1,624 Current assets $ 6,326 $ 6,416 Property, plant and equipment, net $ 7,331 $ 7,762 Marketable securities 880 839 Right-of-use assets 490 498 Other assets 1,681 1,284 Non-current assets $ 10,382 $ 10,383 Total assets $ 16,708 $ 16,799 Liabilities and equity: Current portion of long-term debt $ 62 $ 753 Other current liabilities 2,025 2,291 Current liabilities $ 2,087 $ 3,044 Non-current portion of long-term debt $ 1,109 $ 1,053 Non-current portion of lease obligations 421 424 Other liabilities 1,325 1,454 Non-current liabilities $ 2,855 $ 2,931 Total liabilities $ 4,942 $ 5,975 Shareholders' equity: Common stock / additional paid-in capital $ 24,180 $ 24,025 Accumulated deficit (12,580 ) (13,266 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 112 17 Non-controlling interests 54 48 Total liabilities and equity $ 16,708 $ 16,799





GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, in millions)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Operating Activities: Net income $ 249 $ 178 Depreciation and amortization 314 396 Finance (income) expense, net and other 12 12 Deferred income taxes (6 ) 37 Net change in working capital 16 (263 ) Other non-cash operating activities 10 15 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 595 $ 375 Investing Activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets $ (189 ) $ (162 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (212 ) (69 ) Net purchases of marketable securities (16 ) (62 ) Other investing activities 88 30 Net cash used in investing activities $ (329 ) $ (263 ) Financing Activities: Proceeds from issuance of equity instrument, net of taxes paid $ (20 ) $ — Proceeds (repayment) of debt, net (20 ) (10 ) Other financing activities — (2 ) Net cash used in financing activities $ (40 ) $ (12 ) Effect of exchange rate changes — 2 Net change in cash and cash equivalents $ 226 $ 102 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 1,790 2,184 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 2,016 $ 2,286





GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.



Reconciliation of IFRS to Non-IFRS

(Unaudited, in millions, except for per share amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 Gross profit Selling, General & Administrative Research & Development Operating profit Other income (expense) Income tax (expense) benefit Net income Diluted EPS As Reported $ 419 $ 100 $ 124 $ 195 $ 8 $ 28 $ 249 $ 0.44 IFRS margins(1) 24.8 % 11.6 % 14.8 % Share-based compensation 15 (28 ) (12 ) 55 — (2 ) 53 0.09 Structural optimization(2) 5 (1 ) — 6 — (2 ) 4 0.01 Amortization of acquired intangibles and other acquisition related charges — (3 ) (1 ) 4 (1 ) — 3 0.01 Revaluation of equity investments — — — — (7 ) — (7 ) (0.01 ) Tax matters(3) — — — — — (70 ) (70 ) (0.13 ) Non-IFRS measures(1) $ 439 $ 68 $ 111 $ 260 $ — $ (46 ) $ 232 $ 0.41 Non-IFRS margin(1) 26.0 % 15.4 % 13.7 %





Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 Gross profit Selling, General & Administrative Research & Development Operating profit Other Income (Expense) Income tax (expense) benefit Net income Diluted EPS As Reported $ 408 $ 78 $ 134 $ 196 $ 8 $ 7 $ 228 $ 0.41 IFRS margins(1) 24.2 % 11.6 % 13.5 % Share-based compensation 17 (29 ) (8 ) 54 — (2 ) 52 0.09 Structural optimization(2) — (5 ) — 5 (24 ) — (19 ) (0.03 ) Amortization of acquired intangibles and other acquisition related charges — (2 ) (1 ) 3 — — 3 0.01 Litigation claims — — — — 9 (1 ) 8 0.01 Tax matters(3) — — — — — (38 ) (38 ) (0.07 ) Non-IFRS measures(1) $ 425 $ 42 $ 125 $ 258 $ (7 ) $ (34 ) $ 234 $ 0.42 Non-IFRS margin(1) 25.2 % 15.3 % 13.9 %





Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 Gross profit Selling, General & Administrative Research & Development Operating profit Other Income (Expense) Income tax (expense) benefit Net income Diluted EPS As Reported $ 414 $ 98 $ 130 $ 185 $ (5 ) $ (17 ) $ 178 $ 0.32 IFRS margins(1) 23.8 % 10.6 % 10.2 % Share-based compensation 15 (27 ) (8 ) 50 — — 50 0.09 Restructuring charges — — — 1 — — 1 — Non-IFRS measures(1) $ 429 $ 71 $ 122 $ 236 $ (5 ) $ (17 ) $ 229 $ 0.41 Non-IFRS margin(1) 24.7 % 13.6 % 13.2 %





(1) See "Financial Measures (Non-IFRS)" for further discussion on these Non-IFRS measures and why we believe they are useful.



(2) Structural optimization represents costs associated with employee workforce reductions, manufacturing footprint alignment and liquidation charges.



(3) Comprised of net deferred tax asset recognition and foreign exchange rate impact.





GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.



Reconciliation of IFRS to Non-IFRS

Non-IFRS Adjusted Free Cash Flow(1)

(Unaudited, in millions)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 595 $ 431 $ 375 Less: Purchases of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (189 ) (159 ) (162 ) Add: Proceeds from government grants 45 5 3 Total capital expenditures net of proceeds from government grants $ (144 ) (154 ) (159 ) Non-IFRS adjusted free cashflow(1) $ 451 $ 277 $ 216 Non-IFRS adjusted free cash flow margin(1) 26.7 % 16.4 % 12.4 %





(1) See "Financial Measures (Non-IFRS)" for further discussion on this Non-IFRS measure and why we believe it is useful.





Reconciliation of IFRS to Non-IFRS

Non-IFRS Adjusted EBITDA(1)

(Unaudited, in millions)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 June 30,

2025 September 30, 2024 Net revenue $ 1,688 $ 1,688 $ 1,739 Net income 249 228 178 Net income margin 14.8 % 13.5 % 10.2 % Depreciation and amortization 314 335 396 Finance expense 23 22 37 Finance income (41 ) (39 ) (52 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (28 ) (7 ) 17 Share-based compensation 55 54 50 Restructuring charges — — 1 Structural optimization 6 (19 ) — Revaluation of equity investments (7 ) — — Litigation claims — 9 — Other acquisition related charges 2 2 — Non-IFRS adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 573 $ 585 $ 627 Non-IFRS adjusted EBITDA margin(1) 33.9 % 34.7 % 36.1 %





(1) See "Financial Measures (Non-IFRS)" for further discussion on this Non-IFRS measure and why we believe it is useful.





GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.

Financial Measures (Non-IFRS)

In addition to the financial information presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), this press release includes the following Non-IFRS financial measures: Non-IFRS gross profit, Non-IFRS operating profit, Non-IFRS operating expense, Non-IFRS net income, Non-IFRS selling, general and administrative, Non-IFRS research and development, Non-IFRS other income (expense), Non-IFRS income tax benefit (expense), Non-IFRS diluted earnings per share (“EPS”), Non-IFRS adjusted EBITDA, Non-IFRS adjusted free cash flow and any related margins. We define each of Non-IFRS gross profit, Non-IFRS selling, general and administrative, Non-IFRS research and development, Non-IFRS operating profit, Non-IFRS other income (expense), Non-IFRS income tax benefit (expense) and Non-IFRS net income as gross profit, selling, general and administrative, research and development, operating profit, other income (expense), income tax benefit (expense), and net income, respectively, adjusted for share-based compensation, structural optimization, amortization of acquired intangibles and other acquisition related charges, impairment of long-lived assets, revaluation of equity investments, restructuring charges, litigation claims, tax matters, and any associated income tax effects. We define Non-IFRS operating expense as Non-IFRS gross profit minus Non-IFRS operating profit. We define Non-IFRS diluted EPS as Non-IFRS net income divided by the diluted shares outstanding. We define Non-IFRS adjusted free cash flow as cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets plus proceeds from government grants related to capital expenditures. We define Non-IFRS adjusted EBITDA as net income adjusted for the impact of finance expense, finance income, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, restructuring charges, impairment of long-lived assets, revaluation of equity investments, structural optimization, litigation claims and acquisition related charges. We define each of Non-IFRS gross margin, Non-IFRS operating margin, Non-IFRS net income margin, Non-IFRS adjusted free cash flow margin and Non-IFRS adjusted EBITDA margin as Non-IFRS gross profit, Non-IFRS operating profit, Non-IFRS net income, Non-IFRS adjusted free cash flow and Non-IFRS adjusted EBITDA, respectively, divided by net revenue. Any adjustments described above that are zero for a given period are excluded from the “Reconciliation of IFRS to Non-IFRS” table. See "Reconciliation of IFRS to Non-IFRS" section for a detailed reconciliation of Non-IFRS financial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measure.

We believe that in addition to our results determined in accordance with IFRS, these Non-IFRS financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors in measuring our financial performance and highlight trends in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. These Non-IFRS financial measures provide supplemental information regarding our operating performance that excludes certain gains, losses and non-cash charges that occur relatively infrequently and/or that we consider to be unrelated to our core operations. Management believes that Non-IFRS adjusted free cash flow as a Non-IFRS measure is helpful to investors as it provides insights into the nature and amount of cash the Company generates in the period.

Non-IFRS financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with IFRS. Our presentation of Non-IFRS measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items. Other companies in our industry may calculate these measures differently, which may limit their usefulness as comparative measures.

About GlobalFoundries

