Purpose Investments Announces New Fund Name and New Investment Strategy for Purpose International Enhanced Equity Income Fund (formerly, Purpose International Tactical Hedged Equity Fund)

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose Investments”) has updated the investment strategy of the previously named Purpose International Tactical Hedged Equity Fund (TSX: PHW) (the “Fund”). The investment objective of the Fund remains unchanged. In conjunction with the change of investment strategy, the name of the Fund has also been changed to Purpose International Enhanced Equity Income Fund. The portfolio management team, fund codes, ticker and risk rating, which is low to medium, will remain unchanged. Purpose will continue as the investment manager of the Fund and Neuberger Berman Canada (“Neuberger”) as sub-advisor of the Fund.

Under the new investment strategy, the Fund aims to provide investors with attractive monthly income through an active covered call strategy and selective cash-covered puts, designed to capture premiums while maintaining exposure to market upside.

The key benefits of the new strategy include:

Enhanced Monthly Income: The strategy is designed to provide attractive monthly income from a covered call strategy on up to 50% of the portfolio with selective use of cash-covered puts.

Core International Exposure: The strategy complements and diversifies equity exposure by actively selecting international stocks from developed markets outside of North America.

Tax-efficiency: The Fund will continue to provide tax-efficient returns from its corporate class structure.





“Many investors remain heavily concentrated in North American markets,” said Frank Maeba, Senior Portfolio Manager at Neuberger. “Yet, some of the most compelling opportunities today lie abroad. Valuations in Europe and Asia remain attractive, dividend yields are strong, and companies are benefiting from global supply chain realignments and regional growth catalysts. By combining these equities with an active income overlay, we can help investors capture both higher yields and international diversification.”

About Purpose Investments

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with approximately $27 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

