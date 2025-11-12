Byrna Technologies Named in Forbes’ America’s Most Successful Small-Cap Companies List

ANDOVER, Mass., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Byrna Technologies Inc. (“Byrna” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BYRN), a personal defense technology company specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative less-lethal personal security solutions, today announced that it has been named as the #10 company in Forbes’ America's Most Successful Small-Cap Companies List.

This recognition highlights Byrna’s strong financial performance and strategic positioning within the evolving personal safety market. Forbes based its rankings on factors such as earnings growth, sales growth, return on equity, and total stock return, all areas where Byrna continues to deliver strong performance.

“We’re incredibly proud to be recognized by Forbes as one of America’s top small-cap companies,” said Byrna CEO Bryan Ganz. “This honor is a reflection of our team’s execution, focus on innovation, and the growing demand for our less-lethal personal safety solutions. As we continue to scale, we remain committed to driving sustainable growth and creating long-term value for our shareholders.”

Byrna continues to build momentum across both its e-commerce and dealer channels. The Company recently reported 35% year-over-year revenue growth in its fiscal third quarter, driven by expanding product adoption and new distribution partnerships. With growing consumer awareness, a robust innovation pipeline, and an expanding total addressable market, Byrna is well-positioned to extend its leadership in the personal safety industry into 2026 and beyond.

About Byrna Technologies Inc.

Byrna is a personal defense technology company specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative less-lethal personal security solutions. For more information on the Company, please visit the corporate website here or the Company’s investor relations site here. The Company is the manufacturer of the Byrna® CL, Byrna® LE, and Byrna® SD personal security devices, state-of-the-art handheld CO2 powered launchers designed to provide a less-lethal alternative to a firearm for the consumer, private security, and law enforcement markets. To purchase Byrna products, visit the Company’s e-commerce store.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking, including statements regarding market trends in non-lethal self-defense, anticipated adoption by schools and houses of worship, the expected impact of training, potential consumer awareness and adoption of non-lethal alternatives, and Byrna’s position in the market. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ include, among others, changes in consumer preferences, the effectiveness of marketing and education efforts, competitive dynamics, regulatory developments affecting the sale or marketing of less-lethal products, supply chain constraints, third-party distribution decisions, potential product defects, litigation or regulatory actions, macroeconomic conditions, and other risks described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” sections of the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The order of factors is not indicative of importance. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

