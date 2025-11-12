EagleNXT Achieves ANATEL Certification Renewal for eBee X Drone Operations in Brazil 

Certification Allows for High Rate of Deployment in Expanding Brazilian Drone Market

WICHITA, Kan., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (dba, EagleNXT) (the “Company” or “EagleNXT”) (NYSE: UAVS), a leading provider of advanced drone and aerial imaging solutions, today announced the successful renewal of ANATEL homologation certification for its flagship eBee X series drones with Brazil’s National Telecommunications Agency (ANATEL).

This certification officially recognizes the eBee X drones meet or exceed Brazil’s required safety, environmental, and design standards to be legally sold and operated in Brazil. This reaffirms EagleNXT’s unwavering commitment to regulatory excellence and strengthens its dominant position in one of Latin America’s fastest-growing drone markets.

ANATEL, globally renowned for its uncompromising technical and safety standards, is the gold standard for telecommunications equipment in Brazil. Renewing this certification confirms that every eBee X drone meets the agency’s rigorous requirements for spectrum compliance, operational safety, and electromagnetic compatibility, delivering absolute peace of mind to Brazilian operators. This accomplishment is the result of rigorous testing and passing the Brazilian government’s approval process.

“Securing ANATEL renewal isn’t just a regulatory checkbox, it’s a powerful and necessary vote of confidence in EagleNXT’s engineering and reaffirms our deep respect for Brazil’s world-class standards,” said Bill Irby, CEO of EagleNXT. “This certification allows Brazilian customers to operate our products, confident that they are deploying the most advanced, reliable drone technology available; legally, safely, and at peak performance.”

Brazil is one of the world’s largest markets for EagleNXT drones, with strong demand in key sectors such as agriculture and mining, which benefit from the cutting-edge technology offered by the eBee X drones.

Brazil is a powerhouse market for EagleNXT, driven by explosive demand in precision agriculture, large-scale mining, and infrastructure inspection. The eBee X series of fixed wing drones feature best-in-class endurance, sub-centimeter accuracy, and interchangeable payloads, empowering operators to maximize yields, cut costs, increase efficiencies and unlock game-changing insights.

The eBee X drones feature Real-Time Kinematic (RTK) and Post-Processed Kinematic (PPK) accuracy down to 1.5 cm, interchangeable multispectral payloads, and ANAC-approved Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) capability, delivering game-changing ROI through:

Precision mapping for enormous sugarcane fields, targeting weed control and monitoring crop health

BVLOS operation enabling coverage of vast acerage, allowing single-flight mapping of up to 500 hectares

Safe mapping of hazardous mining areas

Environmental and regulatory compliance for mining operations

Hyper-accurate site surveying and volume calculations



Local members of the global EagleNXT reseller and support network helped facilitate the certification, including Santiago & Cintra and Geo Agri.

For more information about the full suite of EagleNXT UAS solutions, or to schedule a demo, visit EagleNXT.com or contact the EagleNXT Media Relations team.

About EagleNXT

EagleNXT is a leading developer of high-performance drones, advanced sensors, and intelligent software solutions that deliver critical aerial intelligence to customers around the world. With more than one million flights conducted globally, EagleNXT’s platforms are trusted across defense, public safety, agriculture, infrastructure, and environmental monitoring applications. The Company’s drone systems have achieved multiple industry firsts, including FAA approvals for Operations Over People (OOP) and Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS), as well as EASA C2 certification in Europe and inclusion on the U.S. Department of Defense’s Blue UAS list. EagleNXT’s sensors are integrated on more than 150 different drone models and are used in over 100 research publications worldwide, reinforcing its leadership in precision agriculture, surveying, and environmental sustainability initiatives.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “suggest,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on AgEagle’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including risks related to the timing and fulfilment of current and future purchase orders relating to AgEagle’s products, the success of new programs and software updates, the ability to implement a new strategic plan and the success of a new strategic plan. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of AgEagle in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of AgEagle for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by AgEagle. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and AgEagle undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Contact

Andy Woodward

+1 (469) 451-2344

Andy.woodward@EagleNXT.com

Investor Relations

Email: UAVS@EagleNXT.com