Amogy and Samsung Heavy Industries Sign Strategic Partnership for Manufacturing of Amogy's Ammonia-to-Power Systems

SHI to Contract Manufacture Amogy’s Systems, starting with units for the Clean Distributed Power Project in Pohang in 2026

Partnership will enable Amogy to leverage SHI’s world-class manufacturing capabilities to accelerate commercial-scale production

NEW YORK and GEOJE, South Korea, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amogy, a provider of scalable and efficient ammonia-to-power solutions, and Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) today announced a multi-year strategic contract manufacturing partnership for the manufacturing of Amogy’s ammonia-to-power systems. Under the agreement, SHI plans to establish a dedicated facility in South Korea to produce and test Amogy’s systems, beginning with those required for Amogy’s pilot project in Pohang in 2026. The project will demonstrate the technology maturity and economic feasibility of Amogy’s ammonia-to-power systems for distributed clean power generation.

This partnership expands on Amogy and SHI’s ongoing collaboration to develop and deploy next-generation ammonia-based power systems for ships, which began with SHI’s strategic investment in Amogy in December 2024. Expanding this relationship, SHI will now serve as a contract manufacturer for Amogy’s systems under a multi-year agreement. Together, the companies will also work to optimize Amogy’s ammonia-to-power modules for both land-based and maritime power generation applications.

Amogy’s proprietary ammonia-to-power technology leverages advanced catalyst materials to efficiently crack ammonia into hydrogen on-site. The hydrogen is then fed into a fuel cell or an engine, generating high-performance power with zero carbon emissions. The system’s modular design makes it adaptable, scalable, and ideal for distributed power generation and maritime applications that demand both reliability and efficiency.

“Samsung Heavy Industries has the world’s most advanced manufacturing and production capabilities, and partnership with them to manufacture our systems is a significant step forward for Amogy,” said Seonghoon Woo, CEO of Amogy. “With SHI’s expertise, we can ensure the quality, reliability, and scalability of our systems as we accelerate commercialization – advancing decarbonization across both land and sea.”

Lee Ho-gi, Managing Director of Samsung Heavy Industries Eco-friendly Research Center, said: “We want to contribute to creating an eco-friendly fuel ecosystem by cooperating with Amogy in technology scale-up and manufacturing/production. We will continue to seek long-term cooperation with Amogy.”

To help advance Amogy’s technology, SHI plans to develop testing methods and standards, establish protocols, and build manufacturing equipment and process management systems, along with raw material supply chains. SHI also plans to expand its ammonia demonstration facility at the Geoje Shipyard by the end of 2025, which will be used for the production and testing of Amogy’s systems.

This collaboration underscores South Korea’s growing leadership in clean energy innovation and its commitment to advancing the hydrogen and ammonia economies. Together, Amogy and SHI are laying the groundwork for scalable, zero-carbon energy solutions that can power the next generation of industrial and maritime operations across Asia.

About Amogy

Amogy provides carbon-free energy solutions to decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors like power generation, maritime shipping, and heavy industry. Proven in real-world applications, its patented ammonia cracking technology offers a mature, scalable, and highly efficient method for splitting ammonia into hydrogen and nitrogen. The produced hydrogen is directed to integrated fuel cells or hydrogen engines, generating high-performance power with zero carbon emissions.

Amogy is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, with additional locations including Houston, Texas and Pangyo, South Korea. Amogy is backed by investors including Amazon's Climate Pledge Fund, SK Innovation, Aramco Ventures, Mitsubishi Corporation, Samsung Heavy Industries, BHP Ventures, and AP Ventures.