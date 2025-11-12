Rezolve Ai’s Acceleration Toward $500 Million ARR Exit Rate for 2026 Attracts Industry Titans from Apple, Google, Microsoft, SAP and Tata Digital

NEW YORK , Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV), the AI-commerce company redefining digital engagement through its proprietary brainpowa LLM, has become a destination for some of the most accomplished leaders in global technology. Executives from Apple, Google, Microsoft, SAP, Tata Digital and other world-leading firms have joined the company, which we believe is a powerful signal of confidence in Rezolve’s technology, leadership, and long-term market potential.

Some examples include Crispin Lowery, Sauvik Banerjjee, Elizabeth Lachhar, and Howe Gu, senior leaders whose careers span decades at the forefront of global innovation and who have each chosen to join Rezolve to help shape the future of Agentic Commerce.

“Rezolve represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity,” said Crispin Lowery, Chief Revenue Officer. “It’s rare to see this combination of proven technology, visionary leadership, and perfect market timing. Everyone here believes Rezolve will be the next global platform for commerce.”

“Talent follows conviction and vision,” said Daniel M. Wagner, Founder & CEO of Rezolve Ai. “When executives who have shaped Apple’s retail strategy, driven Google’s global expansion, built Microsoft’s enterprise engines, and launched Tata Digital’s ecosystem join Rezolve, it sends a clear message: the best minds in technology see where commerce is heading and they’re betting on Rezolve.”

A Convergence of Global Leaders

Crispin Lowery – Chief Revenue Officer

Lowery brings three decades of experience scaling global technology and retail enterprises. Personally recruited by Steve Jobs to lead Apple’s multibillion-dollar EMEA retail expansion, he later steered Google’s Pixel hardware go-to-market strategy and built Microsoft’s Retail & Consumer Goods Sales organization across Europe. At Rezolve, Lowery is driving global revenue, marketing and partnerships, focused on rapid monetisation of the brainpowa LLM platform and an ARR exit rate target of US$500 million by year-end 2026.

Sauvik Banerjjee – Chief Digital Officer

A former professional cricketer turned technologist, Banerjjee has held leadership roles at Accenture, Infosys, SAP, and as founding CTO of Tata Digital. Renowned for architecting large-scale digital ecosystems and AI-driven consumer platforms, he oversees Rezolve’s global engineering, product, and AI infrastructure ensuring scalability, security and innovation as Rezolve expands across retail, financial services and hospitality.

Elizabeth Lachhar – Senior Vice President, Americas

Lachhar has led multi-billion-dollar growth initiatives at Oracle, Google, and Microsoft, where she transformed go-to-market strategies across Retail, Consumer Goods and Telecom. At Rezolve, she leads US commercial expansion and is building a high-performance enterprise sales organization to accelerate adoption among Fortune 500 retailers and partners.

Howe Gu – Senior Vice President, Partnerships & Ecosystem

Gu’s international experience spans Canada, China and the UK, with a background at Deloitte and PwC before serving as Microsoft’s Head of Retail Industry EMEA. At Rezolve, he is scaling the company’s global partner network across hyperscalers, systems integrators, and consulting alliances, a cornerstone of Rezolve’s enterprise deployment strategy.

A Magnet for Vision and Momentum

Their collective decision to join Rezolve reflects the company’s extraordinary pull as one of the fastest-scaling post-NASDAQ innovators at the intersection of AI, commerce, and digital infrastructure. Together, these leaders have generated tens of billions of dollars in enterprise value for the world’s most iconic technology platforms.

Now, united at Rezolve, they’re helping to build the foundation for Agentic Commerce, an era where intelligent systems engage, negotiate, and transact autonomously on behalf of consumers and businesses. With multi-cloud deployment across Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and others, Rezolve Ai is scaling globally to meet surging enterprise demand for its Brain Suite of solutions underpinned by the brainpowa LLM.

About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) is a global leader in AI-driven commerce, providing retailers and brands with proprietary technology that powers search, personalization, checkout, and omni-channel engagement. Its solutions enable businesses to harness AI for smarter customer experiences and operational efficiency. With foundational partnerships with Microsoft, Google, and Tether, Rezolve Ai is positioned to drive innovation across the $30 trillion global retail market. For more information, visit www.rezolve.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including expectations regarding Rezolve Ai’s revenue performance, market opportunity, and comparisons to peer companies and Rezolve’s expectations with respect to anticipated annual recurring revenue. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Most of these factors are outside Rezolve’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) competition, the ability of Rezolve to grow and manage growth profitably, and retain its management and key employees; (2) changes in applicable laws or regulations; and (3) weakness in the economy, market trends, uncertainty and other conditions in the markets in which Rezolve operates, and other factors beyond its control, such as inflation or rising interest rates. Rezolve cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive and not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, including projections, which speak only as of the date made. Comparisons to other companies are provided for illustrative purposes only; such companies differ from Rezolve Ai in scale, business model, funding, and risk profile. There is no assurance that similar valuation multiples will apply to Rezolve Ai. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties facing Rezolve Ai is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. Rezolve Ai undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Investor Contact

investors@rezolve.com