Genius Group appoints Inspiral Architects to lead the Iconic Design of Genius City

SINGAPORE, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Group Limited (NYSE American: GNS) (“Genius Group” or the “Company”), a leading AI-powered, Bitcoin-first education group, today announced the appointment of Inspiral Architects for the iconic design of Genius City in Bali.

Inspiral Architects are an award-winning architecture firm renowned for inspiring, organic, nature-based design. Award winning projects by Inspiral include Luna Beach Club, based in Nuanu Creative City, the site of Genius City in Bali. Luna’s design was Gold Winner at the prestigious International Design Awards (IDA) 2024.

Inspiral also designed Ulaman Eco Luxury Retreat, notable for its striking bioarchitecture, won the prestigious Unesco Prix Versailles Award for sustainable architecture in 2023 – a global award organized in association with UNESCO and the International Union of Architects (UIA). It also won the Best Architectural Design in S.E. Asia at the World Luxury Hotel Awards 2024.

Roger Hamilton, CEO of Genius Group, said “Our vision for Genius City as a learning city of the future is inspired by Buckminster Fuller’s words ‘We are called to be architects of the future, not its victims’. We are excited to be working with Inspiral Architects to bring this vision of a nature-based, human-centred future to life.”

“We are designing Genius City, Bali as a unique, global destination for entrepreneurs and creators to visit. We are also designing it as a model for the future and prototype for the 100 Genius Cities we are planning as learning campuses around the world. As global, award-winning architects that understand the power of place, Inspiral are the ideal partner to work with on this bold vision.”

The first phase of Genius City is being designed with three interconnected hubs:

Genius City Learning Hub: Featuring state-of-the-art facilities to develop future skills for both students and adults including: Science labs; Maker labs with 3D printing, robotics, AI, electronics; Music room and recording studio; Film, media, animation, podcast studio; Virtual reality and 3D immersion studio; and classrooms, workshops, theatre and conference rooms.

Genius City Living Hub: A Bitcoin-based, tokenized, 100 room community with: Cafes and restaurants; retail and co-working; members club and rooftop infinity pool; Four-storey, solar powered waterfall; and Eden Project inspired biospheres and nature trails.

Genius City Student Hub: Student youth club and student village for high school students and student camps including: Student café, kitchen and library; Teacher and Mentor collaboration lounge; Dedicated prep pods to meet, study and connect; Student showcase gallery for presentations and awards; and Genius Hub as central point for students to ignite their genius.

The initial designs and investor launch of Genius City is scheduled for early 2026. The launch of the Genius City Learning Hub, Living Hub and Student Hub is scheduled for late 2027.

About Genius Group

Genius Group (NYSE: GNS) is a Bitcoin-first business delivering AI powered, education and acceleration solutions for the future of work. Genius Group serves 6 million users in over 100 countries through its Genius City model and online digital marketplace of AI training, AI tools and AI talent. It provides personalized, entrepreneurial AI pathways combining human talent with AI skills and AI solutions at the individual, enterprise and government level. To learn more, please visit https://www.geniusgroup.ai/

Forward-Looking Statements

