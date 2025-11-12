HUB Cyber Security Details HUB Token Key Use Cases for Trvsthub™ Platform in SSI-Driven Financial Applications

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (Nasdaq: HUBC) (“HUB” or the “Company”), a global leader in confidential computing and advanced cybersecurity solutions, today released an expanded overview of the Trvsthub™ platform’s potential, which is envisioned to be powered by the HUB Token (“HUBT”). Following the Company’s recent strategic roadmap announcement, this update underscores HUB’s commitment to pioneering self-sovereign identity (SSI) as the backbone of a secure, decentralized financial ecosystem. HUBT is being designed to power the Trvsthub™ platform, which aims to tackle persistent pain points in stablecoin transactions, cryptocurrency payments, and cross-border remittances – driving efficiency, compliance, and trust in an increasingly digital global economy.

HUB Token Roadmap: Fueling SSI-Driven Economic Models in Payments and Remittances

At its core, HUBT is designed to function as the native utility token for Trvsthub™, incentivizing participation and ensuring long-term viability across SSI-enabled financial applications. The tokenomics model will emphasize security, scalability, and community governance, creating a robust framework for real-world adoption:

Efficient Transaction Settlement and Micro-Fee Infrastructure: HUBT is envisioned to enable ultra-low micro-fees for SSI credential issuance, verification, and revocation. This will power auditable, high-throughput marketplaces for identity services within crypto payment gateways – slashing settlement times from hours (or even days) to near-instantaneous, while minimizing operational overhead for enterprises.

Leveraging HUB's proprietary hardware security modules (HSMs), military-grade end-to-end encryption, multi-signature wallets, and real-time AI-driven anomaly detection, HUBT transactions will be shielded against sophisticated threats. This multi-layered defense is particularly vital for high-value flows like institutional stablecoin transfers and cross-border remittances.

Key Use Cases: SSI Planned to Power Frictionless, Compliant Value Transfer

Trvsthub™ is being designed to allow customers and partners to harness SSI and eliminate redundant verifications, reduce intermediary dependencies, and embed regulatory compliance directly into transactions – unlocking transformative efficiency across three high-growth sectors:

Frictionless Stablecoin Transactions in a $282 Billion Market: With stablecoin transaction volumes already exceeding $27 trillion annually, Trvsthub™ will enable users to cryptographically prove compliance attributes (e.g., AML/KYC status, tax residency) without repeatedly submitting sensitive data. This eliminates friction in borderless settlements, slashes counterparty risks, and positions stablecoins as practical rails for everyday commerce, B2B payments, and DeFi liquidity pools – all while satisfying stringent regulatory frameworks.

The crypto payments sector suffers from high fraud rates – 42% of Bitcoin transactions and 33% of USDT flows are flagged as suspicious. SSI integration via Trvsthub™ will automate "zero-touch" merchant onboarding and customer verifications for third party Crypto Payment providers, drastically reducing chargebacks and compliance costs. Specifically for merchants in e-commerce, gaming, and digital content – where mobile processing accounts for 87% of volume – SSI could further enable the acceptance of crypto seamlessly, accelerating mainstream adoption.

Traditional remittance corridors are plagued by 6-7% average fees and multi-day delays. Trvsthub™ SSI-linked wallets could enable instant identity proofs across jurisdictions, pairing with stablecoins for near-zero-cost transfers. This innovation stands to save billions annually for the 280 million global migrants, while ensuring full compliance with evolving regulations like the EU's MiCA and emerging U.S. stablecoin guidelines – bridging humanitarian impact with institutional-grade reliability.



Strategic Vision: Capturing the SSI-Finance Nexus and Combating Cyber Threats

“As stablecoins, crypto payments, and remittances continue their explosive growth, we believe that an SSI Trvsthub™ framework would be uniquely positioned to neutralize the $7.6 trillion annual drag of cybercrime on the global economy,” said Noah Hershcoviz, CEO of HUB Cyber Security. “By delivering enterprise-grade, hardware-rooted security to SMEs, traditional banks, and Web3 innovators alike, we are building the trusted infrastructure for truly global, inclusive, and resilient value exchange that could usher in a new paradigm in digital finance.”

HUB Cyber Security invites developers, financial institutions, and ecosystem partners to explore integration opportunities and contribute to the Trvsthub™ development process as the platform advances.

Please contact us at pr@hub-technologies.com.

About HUB Cyber Security Ltd.

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (Nasdaq: HUBC) is a global leader in confidential computing, AI-driven data fabric, and cybersecurity. HUB's Secured Data Fabric (SDF) empowers organizations to virtualize, secure, and analyze sensitive data across borders and silos generating real-time intelligence while meeting the highest regulatory standards. With operations across North America, Europe, and Israel, HUB partners with Fortune 100 companies, global banks, and sovereign institutions to secure the next generation of digital infrastructure.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as “plan,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “outlook,” “estimate,” “future,” “forecast,” “project,” “continue,” “could,” “may,” “might,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “seem,” “should,” “will,” “would” and other similar words and expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management of HUB, as applicable, and are inherently subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances and their potential effects and speak only as of the date of such statement. There can be no assurance that future developments will be those that have been anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those discussed and identified in public filings made with the SEC by HUB and the following: (i) whether HUB will be able to successfully develop and launch its proposed utility token and Trvsthub™ platform and whether such launch will be completed within the intended time period; (ii) whether HUB will be successful in realizing the intended benefits of its proposed utility token and Trvsthub™ platform; (iii) whether HUB will be successful in commercializing its proposed utility token and Trvsthub™ platform; (iv) whether HUB will be able to comply with existing and proposed regulatory requirements regarding its proposed utility token and Trvsthub™ platform; (v) significant uncertainty regarding the adequacy of HUB’s liquidity and capital resources and its ability to repay its obligations as they become due; (vi) the war between Israel and Hamas commenced in October 2023, which may harm Israel’s economy and HUB’s business; (vii) expectations regarding HUB’s strategies and future financial performance, including its future business plans or objectives, prospective performance and opportunities and competitors, revenues, products and services, pricing, operating expenses, market trends, liquidity, cash flows and uses of cash, capital expenditures, and HUB’s ability to invest in growth initiatives and pursue acquisition opportunities; (viii) the outcome of any legal or regulatory proceedings against HUB in connection with our previously announced internal investigation or otherwise; (ix) the ability to meet stock exchange continued listing standards and remain listed on the Nasdaq; (x) competition, the ability of HUB to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; (xi) limited liquidity and trading of HUB’s securities; (xii) geopolitical risk, including military action and related sanctions, and changes in applicable laws or regulations; (xiii) the possibility that HUB may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and (xiv) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in HUB’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on May 1, 2025.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should any of the assumptions made by the management of HUB prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements.

All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning HUB or other matters addressed in this press release and attributable to HUB or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in the press release. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, HUB undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

