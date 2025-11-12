VisionWave Holdings Announces Filing of Schedule 13G by Goldman Sachs Reporting Beneficial Ownership of Approximately 5.2%

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VisionWave Holding,s Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) today announced that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC have filed a Schedule 13G with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), reporting beneficial ownership of approximately 798,260 shares of VisionWave’s common stock, representing approximately 5.2% of the Company’s outstanding shares as of September 30, 2025.

The filing was made pursuant to Rule 13d-1(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which applies to institutional investors acquiring securities in the ordinary course of business and not with the purpose or effect of changing or influencing control of the issuer.

Clarifying the Nature of the Filing

A Schedule 13G is a passive ownership report commonly filed by large financial institutions that hold positions across many public companies. In this case, the filing reflects Goldman Sachs’s aggregate ownership across its asset-management and broker-dealer divisions and does not indicate any activist or control intent. Such filings are routine when an institution’s beneficial ownership exceeds five percent as part of normal portfolio management. VisionWave has no agreement or strategic relationship with Goldman Sachs beyond its status as a shareholder.

“We view institutional ownership by respected financial firms as a reflection of increasing recognition of VisionWave’s technology roadmap and market positioning,” said Douglas Davis, Executive Chairman of VisionWave Holdings, Inc. “As we continue executing our strategy, we remain focused on delivering value to all shareholders through disciplined growth and innovation.” A copy of the filing is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov under VisionWave Holdings, Inc., Schedule 13G, filed November 10, 2025.

About VisionWave Holdings Inc.

VisionWave Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) develops and commercializes next-generation defense technologies integrating AI-based sensing, radar, and autonomous systems for air, land, and maritime applications. The Company’s mission is to enhance situational awareness, safety, and decision-making for government, defense, and commercial customers worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including without limitation statements regarding institutional ownership, technology roadmap, market positioning, disciplined growth, and shareholder value creation. Words such as “will,” “expects,” “believes,” “potential,” “anticipated,” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Actual outcomes may differ materially. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties described in VisionWave’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. VisionWave undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. See VisionWave’s most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q for a fuller list of risk factors. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

