Agrochemicals Market Size to Worth USD 485.13 Bn by 2034

Ottawa, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global agrochemicals market size was valued at USD 285.36 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach around USD 485.13 billion by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.45% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Asia Pacific dominated the Agrochemicals market with a market share of 53.11% in 2024. A study published by Towards Chemical and Materials a sister firm of Precedence Research.

What are Agrochemicals?

The agrochemicals market plays a crucial role in modern agriculture by offering chemical solutions that protect crops from pests, disease, and weeds, while supplying essential nutrients to support plant growth. Driven by increasing food demand, shrinking arable land, and the push for higher yields, this market continues to evolve with the adoption of advanced technologies and modern farming techniques. The Asia Pacific region has held a dominant position, underpinned by large-scale agricultural production and rising demand for crop input solutions.

On the product side, fertilizers have been the largest segment in terms of share, while crop protection chemicals are identified as the fastest growing category as growers place greater emphasis on yield security. Application-wise, the cereal and grains segment has maintained a strong footing, reflecting staple crop focus globally, with fruits and vegetables emerging as the more expanding segment as consumption patterns shift.

Agrochemicals Market Report Highlights

The Asia Pacific agrochemicals market size was valued at USD 159.81 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 257.90 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.46% from 2025 to 2034.

Asia Pacific dominated the agrochemicals market and accounting for a 53.11% share in 2024. due to the growing demand for food production.

Europe is growing at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period due to the strong presence of the agricultural sector.

By product, the fertilizers segment dominated the agrochemicals market with the largest share of 78.18% in 2024 due to the increasing demand for essential nutrients.

By product, the crop protection chemicals segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period due to the rising demand for maximizing crop yields.

By application, the cereal & grains segment led the agrochemicals market share of 49.12% in 2024 due to the growing consumption of maize, wheat, and rice.

By application, the fruits & vegetables segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period due to the growing awareness about the nutritional benefits of fruits & vegetables.



Types and classification of agrochemical

Agrochemicals may include pesticides, insecticides, herbicides, fungicides, fertilizers, soil conditioners, algaecides etc. A brief introduction of these elements follow -

Pesticides: A chemical or substance developed to repel, control and destroy certain organisms such as insects, weeds, fungi, rodents and microbes that threaten cultivated plants is called pesticides.

Insecticides: Several insect types, including locusts, beetles, aphids, mealybugs thrips etc., which can inflict irreversible damage to humans, crop yields and farm animals. Insecticides are used to kill, repel, control and destroy insects.

Fungicides: The effect of fungi and fungal-like organisms (FLOs) on human nutrition, plant health, and food loss is severe. Fungicides are engineered to control fungal growth and stop them from inflicting damages.

Fertilizers: Fertilizers can be chemical compounds or natural substances which are added to the soil to promote plant growth. They address the nutrient deficiency challenges of the soil and are applied to soil or plant tissues. Different types of fertilizers exist in their organic and inorganic variants.

Organic fertilizers : are sourced from plant or animal-based materials through naturally occurring processes like manures, compost etc., whereas inorganic fertilizers, also known as synthetic fertilizers are manufactured artificially and may contain mineral or synthetic chemicals.

Agrochemicals Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2024 USD 300.91 Billion Revenue forecast in 2034 USD 485.13 Billion Growth rate CAGR of 5.45% from 2025 to 2034 Historical data 2020 - 2025 Forecast period 2025 - 2034 Quantitative units Volume in Kilotons, Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2025 to 2034 Report coverage Volume and Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product, Application, and Region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Key companies profiled Royal Dutch Shell plc, OCP Group, SABIC, PhosAgro, Yara International, Rashtriya Chemical Fertilizer Ltd., Adjuvants Plus Inc., Merck KGaA, Praxair Technology, Inc., Southern Agricultural Insecticides, Inc., NCP Chlorchem (Pty) Ltd, Ineos Group Ltd, Royal Dutch Shell plc, Graham Chemical Corporation, Evonik Industries, Cargill Incorporated, Targray Technology International Inc

What Are the Major Trends in the Agrochemicals Market?

A rise towards bio-based and sustainable crop protection solutions is gaining traction as growers and governments increasingly seek less chemically intensive and more environmentally friendly alternatives.

Widespread adoption of precision agriculture and modern farming technologies is enhancing the efficient use of agrochemicals, allowing better targeting and reduced wastage in crop protection and nutrient application.

Growth in high-value crops such as fruits and vegetables is altering application patterns, with demand for tailored agrochemical solutions increasing in this segment as dietary preferences change.

Raw material cost volatility and tightening regulations are prompting manufacturers to innovate in formulation and supply chain strategies, shaping how new products enter the market and are distributed.

How Does AI Influence the Growth of the Agrochemicals Industry in 2025?

The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping the agrochemicals industry by improving how products are developed, marketed, and applied. In research and development, AI tools are accelerating the discovery of novel active ingredients, enabling chemical companies to predict efficacy and safety profiles of new compounds more efficiently. Concurrently, AI-driven precision agriculture systems allow agrochemical firms to offer more targeted solutions, sensors, drones, and machine vision platforms that use crop and field data to determine optimal application timing and dosage, thereby enhancing value for both growers and suppliers.

Market Opportunity

Can Prediction Agrochemicals Change Farming?

As farmers embrace digital tools to monitor soil and crop health, agrochemical companies have an opportunity to offer precision-based products that target specific field zones. This approach minimizes waste, improves efficiency, and creates new value through tailored solutions. Collaborating with agri-tech platforms can also help companies move beyond product sales toward integrated farm support.

Can Innovation Drive Climate Smart Crop Protection?

Rising climate challenges are creating opportunities for agrochemical firms to develop formulations that perform well under heat, drought, or unpredictable rainfall. These climate-resilient solutions can help farmers protect yields while promoting sustainable agriculture. Focusing on such innovations allows companies to align with the global shift toward climate-smart farming.

Agrochemicals Market Segmentation Insights

Product Insights:

Why the Fertilizers Segment Dominated the Agrochemicals Market?

The fertilizers segment captured the largest share of the market in 2024.Fertilizers continue to be a cornerstone of modern agriculture, providing essential nutrients that enhance soil fertility and crop productivity. Their widespread adoption across both developed and merging economies is driven by the growing need to improve yield quality and address the challenges of shrinking arable land. The rising demand for food security and sustainable crop management has further reinforced the use of fertilizers as an indispensable input for farming practices.

Additionally, technological innovations in controlled-release bio-based fertilizers are helping farmers improve nutrient efficiency while reducing environmental impact, which strengthens the position of this segment within the agrochemicals industry.

The crop protection chemicals are projected to experience the highest growth rate between 2025 and 2034. This segment’s expansion is driven by the increasing need to safeguard crops from pests, weeds, and diseases that threaten productivity and food quality. Farmers are adopting advanced formulations and integrated pest management strategies to ensure more sustainable and effective protection solutions.

Application Insights:

Which application Segment Held the Dominating Share of the Agrochemicals Market in 2024?

The cereals and grains segment dominated the market in 2024. This dominance stems from the large global demand for staple foods such as rice, wheat, and corn, which form the foundation of diets in both developed and developing regions. Farmers depend heavily on agrochemicals to enhance yields, improve grain quality, and protect these essential crops from nutrient deficiencies and pest infestations.

The fruits and vegetables segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR during the studied years. This rapid growth is supported by changing consumer preferences toward healthy, nutrient-rich diets and the global rise in horticulture production. Farmers are investing more in high-value crops, and agrochemicals play a crucial role in ensuring consistent quality, longer shelf life, and protection from pests and diseases.

Regional Insights

Why Is the Asia Pacific Region Dominating the Agrochemicals Market?

The Asia Pacific agrochemicals market is expected to increase from USD 159.81 billion in 2025 to USD 257.90 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.46% throughout the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The Asia Pacific region has captured the largest share in the market, driven by its vast agricultural base, strong demand for food production, and rapid modernization of farming practices. Countries across this region are increasingly investing in crop productivity enhancements and agrochemical inputs, helping to position the region as a dominant player. The combination of large-scale cultivation, substantial arable land, and growing consumption of staple crops creates an environment where agrochemicals play a central role.

China Agrochemicals Market Trends

China stands out as a cornerstone in the market thanks to its strong manufacturing base, high domestic consumption, and significant role in global supply chains of active ingredients. The country’s shift toward modern agriculture and its push for self-sufficiency in crop protection reflect its strategic importance in the region. Chania’s capacity not only affects domestic demand but also influences export flows and global chemical supply dynamics.

North American Agrochemicals Market Trends

The North American region is characterized by the presence of many agrochemicals manufacturers. This region, due to stringent environmental regulations, is expected to be the largest market for organic agrochemicals including bio-fertilizers and bio-pesticides. The growing dairy industry, coupled with favorable climatic conditions for crops such as corn and maize has been the key driver of the market in this region.

U.S. Agrochemicals Market Trends

The presence of agrochemical manufacturers in the U.S. has a significant impact on the market by reducing dependency on other countries for agrochemical imports. This allows farmers and businesses in the agricultural sector to access products within their domestic market. Also, growing consumer preference for organically produced foods, further leads companies to focus on developing bio-based, eco-friendly agrochemical products such as organo-modified siloxanes, modified vegetable oils, and methylated seed oil, among others.

Why Is Europe the Growing Region in The Agrochemicals Market?

The Europe region is expected to expand at the fastest rate during the forecast period, supported by its strong agricultural sector and growing adoption of sustainable farming practices. Strong demand for advanced crop-protection solutions, growing exports of agrochemical products, and regulatory shifts such as the push for bio-based inputs and precision agriculture are further bolstering growth momentum.

Moreover, countries across the region are investing in upgrading their agriculture value chains and aligning with environmental policies that support low-risk agrochemicals, enhancing the appeal of the region for manufacturers and service providers.

Germany Agrochemicals Market Trends

Within Europe, Germany stands out due to its well-established agricultural base, advanced farming technologies, and strong research and development capabilities in agrochemical solutions. The country’s focus on precision farming, bio-based inputs, and crop protection innovations further supports demand for modern agrochemicals tailored for both domestic and export markets.

Central & South America Agrochemicals Market

Brazil, Argentina and Colombia are the major contributor for the regional market growth. The strong agriculture industry market growth mainly in Brazil is the key driving factor for the CSA agrochemicals market.

The demand for agrochemicals in Brazil is increasing due to the rising demand and production of Brazilian soybeans. The trade tensions between the U.S. and China have led to China imposing higher tariffs on soybeans and other agricultural products in response to U.S. tariffs on Chinese products. As a result, Brazil has experienced increased demand for soybeans from China.

Middle East & Africa Agrochemicals Market Trends

The Middle East & Africa agrochemicals market is expected to grow at a significant pace over the forecast period. The consumption of pesticides is increasing in Saudi Arabia and Oman, and trend is seen steady for South Africa, Kuwait, and Qatar pesticides consumption. In addition to this, there is tremendous growth in the consumption of pesticides in Ghana.

South Africa heavily relies on its agricultural sector, which accounts for over 60% of all jobs in the region. The demand for agrochemicals is increasing due to new farming techniques, improved irrigation facilities, and the growth of more resilient food crops. South Africa exports major crops such as citrus, apples, corn, table grapes, and other agricultural products.

Top Companies in the Agrochemicals Market & Their Offerings:

OCP Group: A global leader and the largest producer of phosphate-based fertilizers, essential for plant nutrition.

A global leader and the largest producer of phosphate-based fertilizers, essential for plant nutrition. Phos Agro: Produces a range of high-grade phosphate and nitrogen-based fertilizers for agricultural use.

Produces a range of high-grade phosphate and nitrogen-based fertilizers for agricultural use. Rashtriya Chemical Fertilizer Ltd. (RCFL): Manufactures a variety of fertilizers (Urea, NPK) and industrial chemicals for the agrochemical sector.

Manufactures a variety of fertilizers (Urea, NPK) and industrial chemicals for the agrochemical sector. Royal Dutch Shell plc: Supplies intermediate petrochemicals and surfactants that serve as components for various agrochemical formulations.

Supplies intermediate petrochemicals and surfactants that serve as components for various agrochemical formulations. SABIC: A major producer of nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, serving global agriculture.

A major producer of nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, serving global agriculture. Yara International: A leading global provider of mineral fertilizers and comprehensive crop nutrition programs.

A leading global provider of mineral fertilizers and comprehensive crop nutrition programs. Adjuvants Plus Inc.: Develops and supplies agricultural adjuvants that enhance the effectiveness and application efficiency of pesticides.

Develops and supplies agricultural adjuvants that enhance the effectiveness and application efficiency of pesticides. Praxair Technology Inc.: Supplies essential industrial gases and technologies used in the manufacturing processes of agrochemicals.

Supplies essential industrial gases and technologies used in the manufacturing processes of agrochemicals. NCP Chlorchem (Pty) Ltd: Offers chlorine and related derivatives used as raw materials in the synthesis of certain pesticides.

Offers chlorine and related derivatives used as raw materials in the synthesis of certain pesticides. Merck KGaA: Provides high-purity specialty chemicals and materials used as ingredients or raw materials in agrochemical formulations.

Provides high-purity specialty chemicals and materials used as ingredients or raw materials in agrochemical formulations. Southern Agricultural Insecticides, Inc.: Distributes a variety of insecticides, fungicides, and herbicides to agricultural and horticultural markets.

Distributes a variety of insecticides, fungicides, and herbicides to agricultural and horticultural markets. Ineos Group Ltd: Produces fundamental chemical components like ammonia and solvents critical for fertilizer and crop protection product manufacturing.

Produces fundamental chemical components like ammonia and solvents critical for fertilizer and crop protection product manufacturing. Graham Chemical Corporation: A supplier and distributor of commodity and specialty chemicals used as raw materials in the agrochemical industry.

A supplier and distributor of commodity and specialty chemicals used as raw materials in the agrochemical industry. Cargill Incorporated: Provides a range of agricultural inputs, including fertilizers, through its extensive supply chain and trading operations.

Provides a range of agricultural inputs, including fertilizers, through its extensive supply chain and trading operations. Evonik Industries: Supplies specialty chemical additives that enhance the efficacy and application of fertilizers and crop protection products.

Supplies specialty chemical additives that enhance the efficacy and application of fertilizers and crop protection products. Targray Technology International Inc: Provides various materials and solutions, potentially including bulk commodity chemicals, used in agrochemical production.

Agrochemicals Market Top Key Companies:

OCP Group

Phos Agro

Rashtriya Chemical Fertilizer Ltd.

Royal Dutch Shell plc

SABIC

Yara International

Adjuvants Plus Inc.

Praxair Technology Inc.

NCP Chlorchem (Pty) Ltd

Merck KGaA

Southern Agricultural Insecticides, Inc.

Ineos Group Ltd

Graham Chemical Corporation

Cargill Incorporated

Evonik Industries

Targray Technology International Inc

Recent Developments

In November 2025, A regulatory imitative in India launched by the Pesticides Manufacturers and Formulators Association of India (PMFAI) introduced a dedicated HelpDesk designed to assist the pesticide registration system and export policy guidelines. The move aims to streamline compliance, enhance transparency, and support domestic industry growth.

In September 2025, Corteva, Inc. is considering a strategic separation of its seed business from its crop protection (pesticide) operations, as reported by major media outlets. This transaction could reshape the company’s structure and influence market competition and innovation dynamics within agrochemicals.

Agrochemicals Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2034. For this study, Towards Chemical and Materials has segmented the global Agrochemicals Market

By product

Fertilizers Nitrogenous Phosphatic Potassic Secondary Fertilizers Others

Crop Protection Chemicals Herbicides Fungicides Insecticides Others

Plant Growth Regulators

Others



By application

Cereals & Grains

Fruits & Vegetables

Oilseeds & Pulses

Others

By Regional

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



