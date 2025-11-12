AI Is Reshaping Workplace Collaboration, but Canadian Employers Worry It’s Replacing Teamwork and Creativity

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI is rapidly changing how employees work together. According to an Express Employment Professionals–Harris Poll survey, though most companies view AI positively, they have growing concerns about whether it is enhancing collaboration or quietly replacing it.

A majority of Canadian companies say AI has actually helped improve collaboration in several key ways:

67% say it has made employees more productive when working together.

55% report it has improved how easily employees collaborate in real time.

54% say it has increased how frequently employees collaborate.

54% also say it has led to more frequent outreach among coworkers for help.





Job seekers echo these benefits. Among those working at companies that use AI:

56% say it improves productivity in team settings.

51% report it makes real-time collaboration easier.

47% say they collaborate with their colleagues more frequently.

46% also say they reach out to coworkers more often.





Real-world examples show AI’s ability to cut friction and boost collaboration. Tools now deliver real-time meeting summaries, track action items and suggest relevant documents, keeping teams aligned and reducing email clutter. Leaders also cite quick idea feedback without pulling coworkers away and real-time translation that helps multilingual teams work faster.

Yet despite these gains, concerns are mounting. The vast majority of companies (89%) express unease about AI’s growing role in the workplace:

Over half — 55% — are concerned that AI could eventually replace the need for collaboration altogether.

46% worry it’s diminishing creativity.

42% are concerned problem-solving skills may decline.

40% fear reduced communication between employees.





Many job seekers also worry about the long-term impact. Close to two-thirds (63%) fear AI will eliminate the need to share ideas and 44% believe teamwork could be fully replaced within five years.

Such concerns may not be too far afield. Three-quarters of companies that use AI (76%) believe employees at least sometimes rely on AI instead of reaching out to coworkers for help or input, and one quarter (25%) say it happens often. Job seekers echo this trend, as 65% admit they engage in this behavior and 25% say they do it frequently.

“Collaboration remains the foundation of successful teams,” said Bob Funk Jr., CEO, President and Chairman of Express Employment International. “AI can help by removing repetitive tasks and clearing roadblocks, but it should never replace the creativity and trust that come from people working together. The real opportunity is learning how to use these tools to strengthen, not sideline, human connection.”

Survey Methodology

The Job Insights survey was conducted online within Canada by The Harris Poll on behalf of Express Employment Professionals from June 2 to 18, 2025, among 500 Canadian hiring decision-makers.

The Job Seeker Report was conducted online within Canada by The Harris Poll on behalf of Express Employment Professionals from June 12 to 27, 2025, among 503 adults ages 18 and older.

For full survey methodology, please contact Ana Curic at Ana@MapleLeafStrategies.com.

If you would like to arrange for an interview to discuss this topic, please contact Ana Curic at

(613) 858-2622 or email Ana@MapleLeafStrategies.com.

